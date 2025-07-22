Repario Earns Recognition In 2025 Chambers Guides For Ediscovery And Litigation Services

Repario, a leading provider of eDiscovery and litigation support services, announces its continued recognition in the 2025 Chambers and Partners rankings.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Each year, Chambers and Partners , an independent research organization widely regarded as a leading authority on legal rankings, speaks with hundreds of law firm and in-house counsel teams to understand who they trust in high-stakes matters. This year, we're honored to share that Repario has once again been ranked in both the Litigation Support and NewLaw guides. This recognition underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional client experiences through a steadfast focus on collaboration, communication, and innovation.

Repario has been ranked in:

.NewLaw Guide – Litigation Services – Band 2

.Litigation Support Guide – eDiscovery – Band 3

.Litigation Support Guide – eDiscovery – Band 1 (Individual): Paul H. McVoy

This marks the second consecutive year Repario has earned recognition across both guides. Additionally, Paul H. McVoy, EVP of Technology & Innovation at Repario, has maintained his prestigious Band 1 individual ranking in Litigation Support – eDiscovery. His leadership continues to shape how we partner with clients, bringing technical depth, a practical mindset, and a focus on building real-world solutions.

“These rankings reflect the trust our clients place in us and the collaborative relationships we've built together,” said Paul McVoy.“We're honored to be recognized again by Chambers, and we remain focused on delivering clarity, responsiveness, and results in every engagement.”

At Repario, what matters most is showing up for our clients and partners-consistently, thoughtfully, and when it counts. Being recognized by the people we serve and work alongside every day is especially meaningful.

Our clients and partners described us as:

.“Responsive and expert”

.“Can-do and collaborative... [they] always stepped up and found a way”

.“Subject matter experts and industry veterans who are well respected by their peers”

That's the kind of feedback we strive for. We take pride in being steady hands when things get complex, helping our clients make smart, defensible choices under pressure.

We extend our sincere thanks to everyone who shared their perspectives with Chambers. To the many clients and partners we work with daily, this recognition reflects the trust you place in us and the work we've accomplished together.

About Repario

Repario is a leading provider of comprehensive legal solutions, dedicated to delivering exceptional experience to our clients and partners. We offer a full suite of litigation, investigation, compliance, privacy, and information governance solutions, delivered by an experienced team of forensic experts, project management professionals, data scientists, process engineers, attorneys, and other legal and technology experts.

