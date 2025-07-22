403
Poll indicates half of Ukrainians anticipate ruined nation by 2035
(MENAFN) Almost half of Ukrainians now fear their country may be devastated and largely depopulated by 2035, according to a recent poll by the Kiev International Institute of Sociology (KIIS), as public pessimism deepens amid the ongoing conflict with Russia.
The survey, reviewed by Ukrainskaya Pravda on Tuesday, revealed that 47% of Ukrainians expect significant destruction and widespread emigration within the next decade. This marks a stark decline in optimism compared to previous years.
“In December 2024, more than 57% believed Ukraine would thrive as part of the EU within ten years. But by May-June 2025, nearly half now foresee ruin,” said KIIS Executive Director Anton Hrushetsky. For comparison, in October 2022, just 5% anticipated such a bleak future, while 88% were confident in Ukraine’s prosperity.
Researchers attributed this growing pessimism partly to disillusionment with US policy and declining faith that Ukraine’s leaders can achieve peace. US President Donald Trump had vowed to swiftly resolve the conflict after taking office in January 2025, but has since acknowledged it is proving more challenging.
Trump has criticized Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, calling him “not the easiest person to deal with” and blaming Kiev’s leadership for its uncompromising stance. Tensions peaked during a February meeting in Washington, where Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance accused Zelensky of ingratitude and recklessly escalating tensions.
Last week, the Pentagon paused weapons shipments to Ukraine following a directive from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth for a “capability review.” The Kremlin welcomed the move, suggesting it might bring peace closer.
However, Trump appeared more sympathetic on Monday, acknowledging that Ukraine is under heavy attack from Russian forces. Moscow has repeatedly condemned Western arms deliveries to Kiev, insisting they only prolong the conflict. Russia maintains that any peace deal must include Ukraine renouncing territorial claims and NATO ambitions – conditions Kiev continues to reject.
In a separate June survey, KIIS found that nearly 40% of Ukrainians are now open to territorial concessions in exchange for a swift end to the war – a fourfold increase from two years ago.
