403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Vodka Lunch Leads to Prisoner Release
(MENAFN) A shared lunch between Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and American envoys, complete with vodka toasts, played a central role in the liberation of 14 detained opposition individuals.
This development followed rare diplomatic discussions between Washington and Minsk, as disclosed by a senior U.S. official.
During an interview with Politico released on Sunday, John Coale, who serves as a deputy to U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy Keith Kellogg, shed light on recent top-level negotiations that took place in Minsk the previous month.
Soon after the meeting concluded, Belarus released several imprisoned opposition activists. Among them was the well-known dissident Sergey Tikhanovsky, who swiftly departed for Lithuania following his release.
Officials in Minsk indicated that President Lukashenko granted pardons at Trump’s suggestion, emphasizing that his decision was based on “humanitarian considerations, to reunify families.”
These diplomatic talks also addressed broader themes, including bilateral relations and global matters.
A news outlet reported that the prisoner release “wouldn’t have happened without Coale’s efforts to forge a relationship with Lukashenko, including over a long lunch with vodka toasts.”
Recounting the encounter, Coale remarked, “I did two shots, didn’t throw up, but did not do a third one.”
Although the luncheon was conducted privately, Belarusian media aired footage capturing moments of the meeting.
The video depicted Lukashenko warmly welcoming the American delegation, embracing Kellogg, and giving friendly pats to other U.S. officials.
This development followed rare diplomatic discussions between Washington and Minsk, as disclosed by a senior U.S. official.
During an interview with Politico released on Sunday, John Coale, who serves as a deputy to U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy Keith Kellogg, shed light on recent top-level negotiations that took place in Minsk the previous month.
Soon after the meeting concluded, Belarus released several imprisoned opposition activists. Among them was the well-known dissident Sergey Tikhanovsky, who swiftly departed for Lithuania following his release.
Officials in Minsk indicated that President Lukashenko granted pardons at Trump’s suggestion, emphasizing that his decision was based on “humanitarian considerations, to reunify families.”
These diplomatic talks also addressed broader themes, including bilateral relations and global matters.
A news outlet reported that the prisoner release “wouldn’t have happened without Coale’s efforts to forge a relationship with Lukashenko, including over a long lunch with vodka toasts.”
Recounting the encounter, Coale remarked, “I did two shots, didn’t throw up, but did not do a third one.”
Although the luncheon was conducted privately, Belarusian media aired footage capturing moments of the meeting.
The video depicted Lukashenko warmly welcoming the American delegation, embracing Kellogg, and giving friendly pats to other U.S. officials.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- $TAC Token Debuts In TVL As TAC Mainnet Goes Live With Leading Defi Protocols
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Virturo's Senior Investment Specialist Alex Melnyk Integrates AI Tools To Navigate Crypto Market Risk
CommentsNo comment