The Power Of Water: How The Angola Institutional And Sustainability Support To Urban Water Supply And Sanitation Project Is Transforming Lives

“Before this support, we had a lot of difficulties accessing water. We used to fetch it from the river. It was very distant for us, and we suffered from many diseases. But now, since we've had water available to everyone, cholera has decreased significantly, infections have decreased a lot, too, so I'm grateful for that”.

These words from Clementina Artur, capture the real impact of the African Development Bank's transformative intervention in people's lives, with the Institutional and Sustainability Support to Urban Water Supply and Sanitation Project, which started in 2015 and will be completed at the end of 2025.

When the African Development Bank's initiative reached these communities in Angola, it didn't merely install infrastructure – it transformed lives for the most vulnerable communities, leaving no one behind.

Isabel Sambovana is also another success life story.

Her life changed completely with the installation of a latrine in her community (Sumbe).

“Before having the latrine, I was forced to go to the grass behind the wall of my house. It was very painful because of my age. But now I have a bathroom, and it has made my life easier. With the latrine here in the yard, I don't need to move around. I have more dignity.”

Before this installation, people in the community were forced to defecate in the open air, increasing diseases such as cholera, diarrhea, and malaria – but now with proper sanitation, women have regained their dignity and safety.

Now, everything has changed. Most importantly, Isabel's latrine proved to be life changing. It spurred the community to self-build additional 301 latrines.

A Project That Integrates and Complements Itself Like Life

The project, set to conclude in December of 2025 after a decade of implementation, has delivered remarkable results: the seven utility companies supported by the project have made a total of more than 59,008 household water connections, reaching a total of more than 472,000 people. Seven utility companies have been legally established and received technical assistance to establish a strong financial management function, and engage the private sector in operation and maintenance; 179 women-run water kiosks set up in peri-urban areas are functioning; three new water quality laboratories were built in three different provinces (Cunene, Bengo and Sumbe); 11 coastal cities have developed their sanitation investment plans of which three have proceeded to investment stage and a further five have secured financial commitment, and master plans have been developed for the provincial capitals. A social and gender inclusion strategy and an action plan for the sector have been developed. An internship program was developed that helped some 60 young Angolans to learn and gain technical experience in project management, engineering, financial management, environment, social and other relevant areas.

The numbers tell only part of the story.

According to project task manager from African Development Bank Eskendir Alemseged:“The project is transformative, tackling critical challenges related to institutional reform, infrastructure development, and improved service delivery across a broad geographic area in Angola. Through its comprehensive approach, the project not only provided access to clean water for an additional 472,000 people but also enhanced service delivery systems that positively impacted nearly 1.5 million individuals. This broad-scale intervention has laid the foundation for more resilient and equitable water and sanitation services across the country.”

Women Empowered, Communities Transformed

For women like Helena, the project has delivered more than water, sanitation and infrastructure – it has brought financial independence and empowerment.

“I started as an intern, and now I am responsible for the microbiology department. There are four of us women and two men, and the laboratory's job is to carry out physical, chemical and microbiological analyses of water. Apart from Sumbe, the laboratory supports some municipalities in Kwanza Sul, such as Gabela and Porto Amboim. This project has brought about a huge change in my life. Before, I was unemployed, but now I work in a fascinating area, where I gain more knowledge every day, and that is very rewarding,” she says.

In the case of young Gilda Giza Rede , the journey starts today.

In a group of 10 interns, she is the only girl working as an electromechanical maintenance technician at the Sumbe WWTP (Wastewater Treatment Plant).

Just 20, she has high expectations for the role she holds and is eager to learn:“This Sumbe WWTP project will help many families in terms of disease prevention and management of wastewater, it will help farmers get access to organic fertilizer,” she says.

Water is life - and for the African Development Bank, these words are a meaningful insight into how to continue to move forward and improve the quality of Life for the People of Angola.

