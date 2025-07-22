Mohit Suri Admits Abusing Aditya Roy Kapur For Rejecting THIS Big Hit Sequel

Mohit Suri, who specializes in making emotionally electrifying films, is once again in the news. He recently spoke quite candidly about how he reacted to Aditya Roy Kapur's decision not to do perhaps one of the most awaited sequels. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, the filmmaker jokingly confessed to having "abused" the actor-not from any malicious intent but pure vexation and affection.

Mohit Suri Admits Abusing Aditya Roy Kapur

Suri did not specify the exact project, but the insiders claim he was referring to the much-speculated sequel to Aashiqui 2, the 2013 blockbuster that catapulted both Aditya and Shraddha Kapoor into stardom. The film's success and cult following made a sequel inevitable, and fans were eager to see the original pair reunite.

Aditya, apparently, turned it down, citing creative differences and wanting to pursue different roles. Suri had visualized the sequel revolving around Aditya, and was thus very disappointed. "I abused him, I won't deny," Suri chuckled. "But I love him. He really is family."

A Trust Relationship

Suri also recounted how Aditya was roped-in for Aashiqui 2, adding that the actor had come to audition in shorts and chappals spinning in a chair and completely oblivious of who Suri was. Despite his casual demeanor, Suri saw something special. "He was Rahul Jaykar before the camera even rolled," the director recalled.

Their bond has remained strong even though time has changed both their careers. In fact, the happy moments brought by Saiyaara and the ever-increasing filmography of Aditya prove much evolution has occurred, but the hook remains-as always with Aashiqui 2 but up to recently.

What Next?

Even though Aashiqui 3 is said to be currently under Anurag Basu and starring Kartik Aaryan, Suri has stepped aside from the franchise, but he's still rooting for the venture. "To me, it won't be Aashiqui if Mahesh Bhatt isn't involved," he mentioned, referring to the original creator of the series.

About Aditya, it's said that he would not divulge much regarding the sequel nor the reason for his disappearance. But one thing's clear: disappointment washed over more than just fans; for the man who essentially launched his career, it also struck home.