Imran Pratapgarhi Questions VP Resignation, Slams Bihar SIR Move

Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi called Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation 'very sad and not normal', demanding a government explanation. On Bihar's Special Intensive Revision (SIR), he alleged it's a ploy to 'cut votes' and affirmed that the united Opposition will raise the issue strongly in Parliament.

