Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Imran Pratapgarhi Questions VP Resignation, Slams Bihar SIR Move


2025-07-22 08:12:57
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi called Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation 'very sad and not normal', demanding a government explanation. On Bihar's Special Intensive Revision (SIR), he alleged it's a ploy to 'cut votes' and affirmed that the united Opposition will raise the issue strongly in Parliament.

MENAFN22072025000070015968ID1109831580

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search