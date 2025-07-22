Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Shashi Tharoor Reacts To Congress Critics: 'Who Are They? I Want To Know'


2025-07-22 08:12:57
MP Shashi Tharoor on remarks by fellow Congress leaders, questioned their credibility, saying, 'Who are they? I want to know.' He dismissed the criticism, stating that he can only speak for his own conduct and won't comment on the behaviour of others without knowing the basis of allegations.

