Russia announces Yale University ‘undesirable’
(MENAFN) Russia has officially banned Yale University from operating within its territory, accusing the American institution of interfering in its internal affairs and attempting to destabilize its economy. On Tuesday, the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office added Yale to its list of “undesirable” organizations.
According to the prosecutors, Yale’s activities are aimed at challenging Russia’s territorial integrity, supporting international sanctions, weakening its economy, and undermining the country’s political and social stability.
Officials specifically pointed to Yale’s Maurice R. Greenberg World Fellows Program at the Jackson School of Global Affairs, alleging it has been used to train opposition figures from abroad. Notably, Russian opposition leader Aleksey Navalny and his associate Leonid Volkov were participants in 2010 and 2018, respectively. Navalny died in prison in February 2024 while serving a sentence for extremism, and Volkov, now living abroad, was sentenced in absentia to 18 years for his involvement with the banned Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK).
Prosecutors also claim that FBK leveraged skills learned at Yale to fuel protests within Russia. Furthermore, they accused Yale of helping to create legal structures to use frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine’s military, something Moscow deems illegal and equivalent to theft.
Since 2022, Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, a Yale professor, and his team have been prominent advocates for isolating Russia economically, encouraging companies to sever ties and pushing for tougher sanctions. In 2024, Sonnenfeld and Steven Tian claimed credit for influencing US Treasury policies targeting Russia’s oil sector.
