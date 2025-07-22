Bangladesh Air Force Jet Crash: India Offers Medical Aid To Victims Death Toll Rises To 27

India has offered medical assistance to victims of the recent fighter jet crash in the Diabari area of Bangladesh's Dhaka. Meanwhile, the death toll in the crash incident has risen to 27.

"As follow up to the message from the Prime Minister of India, expressing condolence on the tragic Milestone School plane crash and offering all possible support & assistance, Indian High Commission has today formally written to Government of Bangladesh asking for sharing information on any critical medical support that may be needed to be arranged in India for those injured in the tragic incident," the Indian High Commission in Dhaka said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The Indian High Commission will extend all necessary facilitation," it added. In a clarification, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated that the aircraft involved in the crash was a battle-ready fighter jet conducting a training mission.

Bangladesh Air Force Jet Crash: Death Toll Rises To 27

"The total number of deaths has risen to 27," said Saidur Rahman, Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser, on Tuesday morning. Bangladesh is observing national mourning today, in memory of the victims of the fighter aircraft crash.

A Bangladesh Air Force F-7 fighter jet crashed into the Milestone School and College campus in Dhaka on Monday afternoon. The jet was being piloted by Bangladeshi Air Force Flight Lieutenant Mohammad Towkir Islam Sagar, who had also died in the crash, the Daily Star reported.

Muhammad Yunus Expresses profound grief

Chief Adviser of the interim government of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus, also expressed his profound grief over the incident. In his condolence message on X, Yunus described the incident as an "irreparable" loss for the Bangladesh Air Force, as well as others affected.

"I express my deep grief and sorrow over the tragic incident of casualties caused by the crash of a Bangladesh Air Force F-7 BJI training aircraft at the Milestone School and College campus in the Diabari area of the capital today. The loss suffered by the Air Force, the students, parents, teachers, and staff of Milestone School and College, as well as others affected by this accident, is irreparable.

This is a moment of profound pain for the nation," Yunus stated in the post.

The Chief Adviser further prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the crash.

"I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured and direct all concerned authorities, including hospitals, to address the situation with the utmost priority. The government will take necessary measures to investigate the cause of the accident and ensure all forms of assistance," the post added.