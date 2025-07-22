Did Sachin Tendulkar Once Date Shilpa Shirodkar? Here's What The Actress Said

Shilpa Shirodkar dismissed the rumours of her relationship with Sachin. She said that Sachin was her cousin's friend and she had met him just once. Sachin had earlier called this rumour false.

Actresses and cricketers are often in the news due to news of their linkup. Some cricketers have married Bollywood actresses, while some have their love stories left incomplete, but do you know that Sachin Tendulkar and the popular 90s actress Shilpa Shirodkar's names were also linked with each other. Now, during an interview, Shilpa spoke openly about this and told the whole truth.

How the news of Shilpa Shirodkar and Sachin Tendulkar's affair spread

Shilpa Shirodkar said, 'I met Sachin for the first time when I was doing the TV show 'Hum' because my cousin brother also lived where Sachin lived. Sachin and my cousin brother used to play cricket together in Bandra East. This is how I met Sachin, and Sachin was dating Anjali at that time, which was not told to anyone. However, we all knew about this because we were friends. When an actress meets a big cricketer like Sachin Tendulkar, it becomes easy for people to make up stories. Let me tell you that I met him only once.'

What is the strangest rumour Sachin Tendulkar told about himself?

In an old interview, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also talked about the rumor of his relationship with Shilpa Shirodkar. These speculations started because both are Maharashtrians. In the interview, Sachin was asked what the stupidest thing he had heard about himself. In response to this, he said, 'Shilpa Shirodkar and I were having an affair. The truth is that we did not even know each other.' Let us tell you that Sachin Tendulkar married Anjali Tendulkar on May 24, 1995. Both dated each other for a long time before marriage. Sachin and Anjali have two children, named Sara and Arjun. Talking about Shilpa, she married UK-based banker Aparesh Ranjit in 2000. After marriage, she started living abroad.