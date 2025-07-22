Carlos Alcaraz To Novak Djokovic: Fatigue And Injury Concerns Prompt Top Stars To Pull Out Of Canadian Open

Ahead of the Canadian Open, several top stars decided to withdraw from the tournament in Toronto. The Canadian Open 2025 will take place on July 26, a month before the fourth and final Grand Slam of the calendar year, US Open.

Two Masters 1000 tournaments, Canadian Open, and Cincinnati Open serve as key preparatory events for players to fine-tune their game and gain momentum ahead of the prestigious hard-court Grand Slam event, making the withdrawal of top players, including the likes of Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, and Carlos Alcaraz mark a significant development, giving emerging stars a deep run in the absence of established players.

The Serbian tennis legend Novak Djokovic and World No.1 Jannik Sinner, who recently clinched his maiden Wimbledon title, were among the first to withdraw from Canadian Open, citing injury concerns and physical toll after a gruelling grass-court season that culminated with an intense Wimbledon campaign.

Jannik Sinner prioritizes physical health after Wimbledon triumph

Days after clinching his maiden Wimbledon title and overall, his fourth Grand Slam triumph, Jannik Sinner decided to take a rest and prioritize his physical health rather than extending his schedule to compete in back-to-back tournaments ahead of the US Open.

“I'm really disappointed to be missing the National Bank Open in Toronto, especially as I have such fond memories of playing in Canada," Sinner said in a statement.

"Winning that title in Toronto two years ago was the start of a really special moment for me, but after speaking with my team, I have to prioritise my health,” he added.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jannik Sinner (@janniksin)

Jannik Sinner sustained an injury on his right elbow during the fourth clash against Belarusian tennis star Grigor Dimitrov. Though Sinner received a walkover after Dimitrov retired from the match after suffering an injury below the arm, despite trailing 0-2, there was uncertainty whether he would continue his campaign at SW19.

Sinner wore the arm protection sleeve during his remaining matches at Wimbledon, winning the semifinal and final against Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz, to clinch his maiden title at grass-court Grand Slam.

Carlos Alcaraz recovering from muscle issues

The Spanish tennis star opted to withdraw from the Canadian Open in order to recover from muscle issues and physically and mentally before he participates in the other tournaments, including the US Open 2025, which he won in 2023.

“After many consecutive weeks of competition without rest, I will not be able to play in Toronto this year. I have small muscles issues and I need to recover physically and mentally for what comes next. To the tournament and to my fans in Canada, I am very sorry, I will see you next year!” Alcaraz wrote on X.

After many consecutive weeks of competition without rest, I will not be able to play in Toronto this year. I have small muscles issues and I need to recover physically and mentally for what comes next. To the tournament and to my fans in Canada I am very sorry, I will see you...

- Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) July 21, 2025

Carlos Alcaraz has had a great season thus far, winning the Monte-Carlo Masters, Italian Open, French Open, and Queens Championship before his 24-match winning streak came to an end with a defeat against Jannik Sinner in the final of Wimbledon 2025 on July 13.

Fatigue takes on physical toll on Aryna Sabalenka

The World No.1 women's tennis player Aryna Sabalenka decided to pull out of the Canadian Open in Montreal, wanting to give herself time before resuming her campaign after a semifinal run at Wimbledon.

“I'm looking forward to kicking off the North American hard-court swing, but to give myself the best chance for success this season, I've decided it's in my best interest to skip Montreal,” a statement read.

Aryna Sabalenka wants to be in her best shape to defend her titles at the Cincinnati Open and the US Open. The World No. 1 reached the finals of both the Australian Open and French Open in 2025 but is still looking to win her first Grand Slam of the year.