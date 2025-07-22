Realme 15 Pro Pricing Leaked! Will It Be The Next Budget Flagship?

This week marks the introduction of the Realme 15 series in India, where the business will also introduce the new 15 Pro models to its inventory. We have a good notion of the hardware and design upgrades that the business may implement for the upcoming Realme 15 and 15 Pro handsets when they go on sale.

The momentum created by the 14 series, which debuted earlier this year, will be carried forward by the Realme 15 series, which is already receiving a replacement with some helpful improvements and AI capabilities. We're also coming closer to the complete image of the new devices and their intended market positioning as we approach the Realme launch in India, which is only a few days away.

Realme 15 series launch details

The debut of the Realme 15 series is scheduled for Thursday, July 24 at 7:00 PM IST. Realme is expected to broadcast the event on its official YouTube page, where you may obtain the most recent information.

Realme 15 series: Expected Price

If the recent leaks prove to be accurate, some people may be startled by the pricing of the Realme 15 series in India. In India, the Realme 15 Pro may start at about Rs 30,000, while the most expensive model may retail for up to Rs 40,000. The price of the Realme 15 5G variant may be less than Rs 25,000, which is also little more than what we anticipated from the business.

Realme 15 series: Expected Features and Specifications

Based on all the information, the Realme 15 Pro model has a 7,000mAh battery that can be charged at 80W. According to Realme, it will weigh 187 grammes and have a stylish 7.69mm frame. With a 144 Hz refresh rate and an IP69 rating to guard against water and dust, the firm is introducing a 4D curved display.

This week, the Realme 15 Pro's design was formally leaked. The company is now offering triple sensors in a square system in place of the circular module at the back. A 50MP camera system with a broad sensor and an ultra-wide angle lens housing at the rear of the device is being introduced by the business.

According to prior speculations, the Pro model may come with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. When the vanilla Realme 15 model releases, it may cost less than Rs 20,000. Additionally, it has been suggested that the Realme 15 may receive the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 CPU, which would have an AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, a triple camera setup, and a 6,300mAh battery.