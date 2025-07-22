Delhi Weather: Heavy Rain Lashes National Capital, Waterlogging Reported Check IMD's Forecast
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rain throughout the day, forecasting a "generally cloudy sky with moderate rain." The weather agency has also predicted more showers for tomorrow.
Waterlogging was reported in parts of south and southwest Delhi after fresh rainfall, causing slow-moving traffic and flooded streets, commuters said.
Visuals from the Sangam Vihar area showed vehicles plying on flooded streets. A bike also got stuck in a waterlogged area, with the rider trying to move his vehicle. Schoolchildren were seen slowly crossing the waterlogged street, which made movement difficult for them.
Visuals also emerged showing rainwater flowing down the stairs of the Parliament building, while vehicles moved past in the background. Meanwhile, due to the downpour, the Opposition's planned protest at the Makar Dwar of the Parliament building under the banner of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) campaign was postponed. Officials said the demonstration would now be held after the House is adjourned for the day.
The weather department has stated that the temperature in Delhi will vary between 36 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius over the next seven days, until July 28.
According to the IMD, the city will experience generally cloudy skies with very light to light or moderate rain, accompanied by thunderstorms or lightning, over the next seven days.
