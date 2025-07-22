403
Ukraine issues threat of new invasion of two Russian zones
(MENAFN) Ukraine’s top military commander, Aleksandr Syrsky, has called for Ukrainian forces to regain their former positions in Russia’s Kursk and Belgorod Regions, despite previous failed incursions and ongoing peace talks between Moscow and Kiev.
In April, Russia declared it had fully expelled Ukrainian troops from the Kursk Region after months of fighting. Russian President Vladimir Putin later visited the area to oversee reconstruction efforts. Despite repeated attempts, Ukrainian forces have been unable to regain a foothold along the border.
On Tuesday, Syrsky stated he had attended a meeting led by President Vladimir Zelensky, during which he highlighted the need to "restore positions and hold territories" inside the two Russian regions. However, Syrsky did not specify how Ukraine planned to achieve this objective.
Ukraine is currently grappling with severe manpower shortages and declining access to weapons. The US recently paused arms shipments to Kiev due to concerns over depleting its own stockpiles.
Reports from Bild claim Ukraine has requested billions of euros worth of weapons from Germany, including WiSENT demining vehicles, which were previously used during failed border operations.
Ukraine’s last offensive into Russian territory occurred in August 2024, initially capturing some settlements before being repelled. Putin has called Ukraine’s campaign a “catastrophe,” claiming it led to over 76,000 Ukrainian casualties and noting that Ukraine’s combat units are now only 47% manned.
Syrsky’s remarks come amid renewed peace negotiations between Moscow and Kiev, including prisoner exchanges and draft proposals for a possible ceasefire. However, Russian officials remain skeptical of Ukraine’s commitment to diplomacy, citing ongoing Ukrainian drone attacks and sabotage against Russian infrastructure. Putin has labeled these actions “terrorism” and accused Ukraine of prioritizing conflict over compromise.
