Reuters Events Announces Transform Food & Agriculture USA 2025: Uniting Industry Leaders For A Resilient Food Future

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Minneapolis, Minnesota--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2025) - In response to mounting pressures on global food systems-including labor shortages, climate risks, and market volatility-Reuters Events is proud to announce the return of Transform Food & Agriculture USA 2025 in Minneapolis . The event will unite 200 senior leaders from across the agri-food value chain to drive collaboration, share actionable insights, and deliver transformation at scale.

The event's intimate format-limited to just 200 senior executives-ensures meaningful connections, peer-led networking, and unmatched opportunities for collaboration. Attendees will benefit from interactive roundtables, targeted workshops, and curated matchmaking, all designed to foster impactful partnerships and strategic investments across the entire food ecosystem.

"Last year, I attended the Transform Food & Agriculture event, which provided a unique opportunity to engage with sustainability thought leaders, expand my network, and enhance our holistic ecosystem of partners to drive positive impact," said Deepali Palta, VP, Global R&D Innovation and Sustainability, Kellanova.

This year's event promises to deliver trusted insights from a carefully curated speaker line-up, including:



Sonya Gafsi Oblisk, Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer, Whole Foods Market

Florian Schattenmann, Chief Technology Officer & VP, R&D and Innovation, Cargill

Racquel Harris Mason, President, North America, LIPTON Teas and Infusions

Heather Anfang, President, Dairy Foods & EVP, Land O'Lakes Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, Chief Executive Officer, Feeding America

Registration is now open, with an early bird discount of $300 available through July 28. For more information on speakers, agenda, and how to attend, please visit .

About Reuters Events:

Reuters Events brings together leaders, innovators, and disruptors from around the world to share insights, spark ideas, and drive change across industries.