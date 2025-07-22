Reuters Events Announces Transform Food & Agriculture USA 2025: Uniting Industry Leaders For A Resilient Food Future
The event's intimate format-limited to just 200 senior executives-ensures meaningful connections, peer-led networking, and unmatched opportunities for collaboration. Attendees will benefit from interactive roundtables, targeted workshops, and curated matchmaking, all designed to foster impactful partnerships and strategic investments across the entire food ecosystem.
"Last year, I attended the Transform Food & Agriculture event, which provided a unique opportunity to engage with sustainability thought leaders, expand my network, and enhance our holistic ecosystem of partners to drive positive impact," said Deepali Palta, VP, Global R&D Innovation and Sustainability, Kellanova.
This year's event promises to deliver trusted insights from a carefully curated speaker line-up, including:
- Sonya Gafsi Oblisk, Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer, Whole Foods Market
Florian Schattenmann, Chief Technology Officer & VP, R&D and Innovation, Cargill Racquel Harris Mason, President, North America, LIPTON Teas and Infusions
Heather Anfang, President, Dairy Foods & EVP, Land O'Lakes Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, Chief Executive Officer, Feeding America
Registration is now open, with an early bird discount of $300 available through July 28. For more information on speakers, agenda, and how to attend, please visit .
About Reuters Events:
Reuters Events brings together leaders, innovators, and disruptors from around the world to share insights, spark ideas, and drive change across industries.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- $TAC Token Debuts In TVL As TAC Mainnet Goes Live With Leading Defi Protocols
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Virturo's Senior Investment Specialist Alex Melnyk Integrates AI Tools To Navigate Crypto Market Risk
CommentsNo comment