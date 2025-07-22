Western Exploration Mobilizes For 2025 Drill Program At Wood Gulch

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Reno, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2025) - Western Exploration Inc. (TSXV: WEX) (OTCQX: WEXPF) (the "" or "") is pleased to announce that the Company has officially mobilized crews and equipment to the Wood Gulch target at its flagship, 100% owned Aura Project, located 80km north of Elko, Nevada.

"Mobilization marks an exciting milestone for our 2025 program," said Darcy Marud, CEO and President. "We're targeting one of the most underexplored and historically high-grade areas on the property. Wood Gulch, originally mined by Homestake in the late 1980's, has seen little modern exploration but our updated model-enhanced by exploration success at our Gravel Creek deposit indicates strong potential for new mineralization in this very prospective area."

Groundwork has commenced including final preparation of drill platforms and clearing up access roads. Expectations are for drilling to commence in approximately 1 week.

The fully funded 4,000-meter diamond drill program will focus on extensions of historic high-grade gold-silver mineralization associated with the Tomasina Fault Zone , including areas down-dip of the past-producing Wood Gulch open pit.

About Western Exploration

Western Exploration Inc. (TSXV: WEX) (OTCQX: WEXPF) is a U.S.-focused precious metals company advancing its flagship, 100%-owned Aura Project in Nevada's prolific Mountain City District, approximately 120 kilometers (75 miles) north of Elko. The project features three defined gold-silver deposits-Doby George, Gravel Creek, and Wood Gulch-each with strong potential for resource expansion and future development. With a fully funded drill program underway and a leadership team with decades of exploration and development success, Western Exploration offers investors a compelling opportunity for exposure to one of North America's most promising emerging gold and silver districts.

