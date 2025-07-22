Gold Hart Copper First Diamond Drill Hole At Tolita Asset Intercepts 360M Of Gold Copper & Molybdenum Mineralization

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2025) -(the "", "", or "") is pleased to announce the results of the first diamond drill hole (DDHTOL02) at its flagship Tolita gold-copper-molybdenum property in the Vicuña District of Chile.

Gold Hart's first diamond hole encountered long porphyry-style mineralization typical of the Vicuña District, including near continuous gold, copper, and molybdenum intercepts from approximately 137m until the end of the drill hole at 610m (473m) except for a sterile zone surrounding a potentially significant fault zone of 150m.

Specifically, Gold Hart intercepted 203.5m of 0.25g/t gold equivalent from 137.5m, including a higher grade zone of 67m at 0.38g/t gold equivalent. Later in this same hole, Gold Hart intercepted another 118m of 0.24g/t gold equivalent, including 45.5m at 0.30g/t gold equivalent. The drill hole finished in mineralization.

Enrique Viter-Aldunate, Vicuña pioneer and Tolita discoverer commented, "I could not be happier with the first drill hole at Tolita, as 320m+ of 0.24-0.25g/t is highly indicative of a potentially very large gold system. I recall from my personal experience drilling Cerro Casale that the first several holes did not return such an extensive and continuous presence of gold, and of course that asset has now become the largest gold-copper deposit on the continent. In fact, from around 130m to the end of the hole at 610m (nearly 480m), it would appear that there is nearly consistent mineralization except for the 150m sterile zone which we now believe to be a major geological fault. This drill hole has also significantly advanced our geological understanding of the asset, as Dr. Professor Jose Frutos and I now both strongly believe that this fault may have caused the higher-chargeability and higher-conductivity anomaly to land closer to surface on the eastern side of the property, which could potentially host higher grades. I believe this first hole (DDHTOL02) should lay to rest any questions around whether or not Tolita has potential to be a porphyry, because the drill hole clearly proves we intercepted porphyry-style mineralization typical of the Vicuña. Like this first diamond drill hole, all historic RC holes were also drilled into the western side of Tolita; so the eastern side remains completely untested, and drilling the near-surface high-chargeability high-conductivity zone must be priority number one, as was our original plan with DDHTOL01. I am extremely excited about the future as Gold Hart advances further drilling particularly on the eastern side of the asset."

"We are thrilled to have encountered such long intervals of gold, copper, and molybdenum particularly so early on in our first drill hole ever at Tolita," stated Isaac Maresky, Co-founder & CEO of Gold Hart. "I am more excited than ever about the potential of Tolita and to continue the drill campaign in September. Now that we have been fortunate enough to return porphyry-style intercepts so early, with good correlation between geophysical anomalies and gold-copper-molybdenum, we can focus on honing in on the top-tier drill targets where we might find grades. Interestingly, the eastern side of the property - totally open and untested - is exactly where the chargeable geophysical anomaly is highest and also where the highest conductive zone overlaps as well."

Note: For the purposes of calculating gold equivalent, the following metal prices were utilized: Gold: $3,340.20/oz Copper: $11,180/t Molybdenum: $61,917/t

Gold Hart Copper - Second Hole Assay DDHTOL05

Gold Hart hopes to be in a position to report on the results from the second and final hole (DDHTOL05) from its recent ~1,200m campaign in the coming two weeks.







About Gold Hart Copper

Gold Hart Copper is one of the largest independent land owners surrounding major miners where the famous Maricunga Gold Belt meets the emerging Vicuña Copper Belt in Chile. HART is actively acquiring, exploring and developing its portfolio of gold, copper & silver properties adjacent to the largest gold and copper assets on the continent.

In addition to its large land position in the Vicuña District, Gold Hart recently acquired three properties just West on Chile's Paleocene-Eocene Belt on the famous Domeyko Faul, which is home to some of Chile's largest gold, copper, and silver assets including Escondida, Chuquicamata and Collahuasi. The new Gold Hart properties host several historic gold and copper mines with high grades of gold, copper, and silver on surface, with a large alteration and magnetic anomaly extending approximately 6km.

HART's team of geologists were personally involved in pioneering exploration in the region, leading to some of its greatest gold, copper, and silver deposits, and include the country's former Geological Survey National Deputy Manager Dr. Professor José Frutos. Specifically, senior Gold Hart geologists were personally involved in the Escondida copper discovery, now the largest copper mine in the world1 controlled by Rio Tinto and BHP, as well as Cerro Casale, the largest gold-copper discovery in Chile2 acquired by Barrick and Newmont (GoldCorp) with 59-million ounces of gold and 12.5-billion pounds of copper.

HART has rolled-up a portfolio of historically significant assets surrounding majors, in some cases personally staked by the very same geologists who made the adjacent mega-discoveries, since the early 1990s. Some of the Gold Hart properties have already undergone a first phase of RC drilling, with highly encouraging results of gold, copper, and silver. Gold Hart properties are controlled 100% and not subject to any royalties whatsoever.

HART believes it may be sitting on one of the only fully-preserved untested large-scale gold-copper-silver porphyry targets in the Vicuña District - an asset that was first recognized for its uniquely high grades of gold and copper on surface - and staked by one of the Maricunga-Vicuña district's pioneering geologists3 in 1993. Gold Hart Copper is fully funded for its planned drill campaign.







About Gold Hart Copper's Tolita Gold-Copper-Silver-Molybdenum Target

The Tolita property is a historically significant gold-copper-molybdenum asset which was first recognized and staked in 1993 - by one of the pioneering geologists of the Maricunga-Vicuña district - for its uniquely high grades of gold and copper on surface3. Geochemical surveys revealed gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum anomalies, which led to trenching. Tolita has had significant trenching (5,600m / 5.6km) with the highest grade trench returning grades up to 52g/t gold equivalent including 4% copper. Tolita has undergone helicopter mag surveys which identified 4 unique anomalies as well3.

In 1996, a third party company optioned the property and drilled 3 short 200m RC holes, without any geophysics, and yet still hit gold and copper in all 3 holes, including long intercepts of gold and copper (150m and 164m, respectively) close to surface in 2 of the 3 holes. At the time, gold was approximately $300/oz and copper traded below $1.00/lb, and large scale sulphide / porphyry deposits with both gold and copper were often considered less favorable than smaller scale gold-only oxide deposits. As a result, and due to general market sentiment for junior exploration companies in 1997-1998, Tolita was only drilled to a depth of 200m with 3 short RC holes (out of a planned 8 hole campaign)3.

When Gold Hart acquired the property, a full geophysical survey was conducted by a recognized geophysics firm, and a large high-chargeability and conductive anomaly was discovered that is near surface and almost 2.5km2 in size and "interpreted as a copper-gold or gold-copper porphyry system that certainly warrants additional exploration and drilling4". Gold Hart Copper has therefore launched diamond drilling and is fully funded for this planned campaign.

References & Notes:

Escondida is the largest copper mine globally, as defined by producing the greatest number of copper tonnes per annum. Numbers sourced directly from property owner's website and public filings.Norte Abierto is considered the largest gold asset in Chile as defined by hosting the largest number of total gold ounces. Numbers sourced directly from property owner's website and public filings.Please refer to the Company's NI 43-101 Technical Report on Sedar for information pertaining to Gold Hart Copper's properties including historical exploration at Tolita, including but not limited to, the history of the asset and its original staking, geochemical surveys, trenching surveys, helicopter magnetic surveys, and historical RC drilling.Geophysical survey is summarized in the Company's NI 43-101 Technical report available on Sedar. Such geophysical surveys are not definitive, and the results are still at an early stage of interpretation, with no guarantee of a mineral discovery.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release related has been reviewed by Mr. Jonathan A. Warner, Executive Vice President of Gold Hart Copper and a Qualified Person within the meaning of NI 43-101.