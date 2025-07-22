Atlas Critical Minerals Reports Strong Initial Graphite Recovery Of 96.6% In Its Minas Gerais Project

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Belo Horizonte, Brazil--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2025) - Atlas Critical Minerals Corporation (OTCQB: JUPGF) ("Atlas Critical Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to report that initial processing and analytical characterization of its natural graphite ore from the Company's 100%-owned Minas Gerais Graphite Project (the "Project") achieved up to 96.6% of graphite recovery. Surface samples contained up to 15.4% of graphitic carbon. The Project comprises 1,258 hectares in two mineral rights located in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. SGS Canada, Inc. ("SGS") was retained to prepare technical reports under U.S. Regulation S-K 1300. In particular, Marc-Antoine Laporte and Yann Camus from SGS are Qualified Persons for the Project. SGS is well-known as a global leader in testing, inspection and certification of mineral properties and projects.

Figure 1 shows a representative sample from the Project area which displays the distinctive metallic sheen typical of graphitic material.







Figure 1 – Surface sample (SMAL-00007) with graphitic carbon grade of 13.37%.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Geochemical analysis was carried out at SGS Geosol, an affiliate of SGS, considered to be the premier analytical laboratory in Brazil and used by major mining companies. Initial results revealed up to 15.4% for the content of graphitic carbon as shown in Table 1.







Table 1: Samples head grade. Source: SGS Report 4181-2503

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



The principal objective of the scoping level metallurgical test program was to design an initial concentration flowsheet to upgrade the graphite content into a commercially-viable concentrate grading range. The concentration tests were carried out using representative samples collected during the 2025 sampling campaign. The metallurgical tests described in this press release were performed by SGS Geosol, an affiliate of SGS, using 50 kg of representative samples from the Project. The process included rougher flotation, regrinding, and five stages of cleaning with two attrition stages in between. There were no circulating loads, and all flotation tailings were final.

The samples of the highest (15.4%; sample SMAL-00001) and lowest (1.89%; sample SMAL-00009) graphitic carbon content were used in the testing. The main objective of testing these two samples was to ensure the experimental conditions were suitable for the range of the Project's ore, in order to produce a final concentrate of high grade. The flotation concentrates generated by samples SMAL-00001 and SMAL-00009 were analyzed on a size-size basis. The results summarized in Table 2 indicate that all granulometric ranges achieved grades between 91.3% and 97.7% graphitic carbon.







Table 2: Final Product*. Source: SGS Report 4181-2503

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



* All carbon analyses were reported as graphite carbon ("C-graph"). The analytical methods that were used to determine the metallurgical results included total carbon analysis by Leco on the final concentrates.

Using conventional flotation, regrinding and attrition techniques, the final graphite concentrates achieved impressive grades of 91.9% and 96.6% total graphite carbon, demonstrating the strong potential of the Project. Figure 2 shows the final material recovered from concentration of the Company's samples.







Figure 2 – Final Product - Floated material and filtered material after vacuum filtration.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



About SGS Metallurgical Services

SGS Geosol Metallurgical group is recognized as a world leader in the development of concentrator flowsheet design and pilot plant testing programs, and has extensive experience in the development of processing routes for graphite ores. The information pertaining to the metallurgical test program presented in this press release has been reviewed by Orivaldo Savassi, PhD, technical director at SGS Geosol.

About Atlas Critical Minerals Corporation

Atlas Critical Minerals Corporation (OTCQB: JUPGF) controls a large portfolio of critical mineral rights in Brazil, encompassing over 575,000 acres, and including projects in rare earths, titanium, and graphite - minerals essential for defense applications and electrification. Additionally, we own a quarry for high-quality quartzite and one of our iron ore projects is expected to start production during 2025.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based upon the current plans, estimates and projections of Atlas Critical Minerals and its subsidiaries and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Risks related to the Company and its subsidiaries are discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 28, 2025. Please also refer to the Company's other filings with the SEC, all of which are available at In addition, any forward-looking statements represent the Company's views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. The Company explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.