Engage Media Eliminates 11% Invalid Traffic With Anura's Ad Fraud Solution

Leading CTV and OTT network achieves cleaner traffic, safeguarding advertiser confidence by removing 11% invalid traffic with Anura's ad fraud solution.

MIDDLETOWN, Del., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Engage Media TV, a leading CTV and OTT ad network, has uncovered and removed 11% of hidden invalid traffic (IVT) in under 30 days using Anura's advanced ad fraud detection technology. This success has enabled Engage Media to enhance traffic quality, strengthen advertiser trust, and scale operations with confidence.

The company's biggest challenge was combating IVT from bot farms and spoofed apps, which skewed data and misled optimization efforts. This fraudulent traffic not only impacted revenue but also risked the credibility of their platform with advertisers and partners. Engage Media needed a scalable, reliable solution to detect and eliminate fake traffic before it damaged their inventory or reputation.

"Anura... the most balanced and scalable solution we've worked with," said Shahar Kadayer at Engage Media TV.

Anura provided real-time visibility into every bid, impression, and traffic source across Engage Media's bidding environments and ad servers. The technology uncovered fraudulent activity, including traffic from data centers and fake IPs, and empowered the Engage Media team to act decisively. By removing two problematic partners driving an 11% IVT rate, Engage Media saw immediate improvements in traffic quality and advertiser confidence.

"We've tested multiple fraud detection solutions over the years. Some, like Pixalate, provided unreliable results, while others, like HUMAN, came with a heavy price tag. Anura delivered verified, real-time fraud detection at a fraction of the cost, making it the most balanced and scalable solution we've worked with," said Shahar Kadayer, Chief Marketing Officer at Engage Media TV.

With Anura's ad fraud solution, Engage Media could focus on growth, confident that IVT would no longer put their performance or advertiser trust at risk.

About Anura

Anura is a leading ad fraud solution dedicated to eliminating bots, malware, and human fraud without blocking legitimate visitors. Built on over 20 years of data, Anura delivers unmatched accuracy, actionable analytics, and flexible integrations and all backed by its industry-first 99.999% Accuracy Guarantee when marking visitors as fraudulent. Anura is TAG Certified Against Fraud and committed to helping clients protect their ad spend and maximize real ROI. For more information, visit anura .

About Engage Media TV

Engage Media TV is a multifaceted ad network, publisher, and technology partner specializing in CTV and OTT. They provide a proprietary Android OS-compatible addon (supporting platforms like Android TV, Fire TV and LG WebOS) that enables any app publisher to seamlessly integrate monetization solutions. The company empowers publishers with the tools they need to maximize revenue while maintaining performance, transparency, and user experience. For more information, visit href="" rel="nofollow" engagemedi .

For more information contact:

Linda McCauley, VP of Marketing at Anura, at [email protected]

SOURCE Anura Solutions

