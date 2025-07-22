Xona And Dicofra Partner To Deliver Secure Access For Critical Infrastructure Across Mexico, Latin America, And The United States

This partnership empowers industrial organizations with localized, zero-trust secure access for OT systems-without compromising compliance, performance, or operational control.

HANOVER, Md. and MEXICO CITY, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Xona , the pioneer in secure access for critical infrastructure, today announced a new channel partnership with Dicofra Cyber Security , a leading OT cybersecurity solutions provider based in Mexico. The partnership enables Dicofra to deliver, deploy, and support Xona's secure access platform for critical infrastructure operators throughout Mexico, Latin America, and the United States.

As demand for secure remote access solutions accelerates across Latin America's energy, utilities, manufacturing, and transportation sectors, this partnership expands access with a purpose-built platform that enables operational teams, OEMs, and third-party vendors to connect to industrial assets-without exposing critical systems to insecure endpoints or compromising uptime.

"Xona's platform aligns perfectly with the operational and security challenges our customers face in OT environments," said Jesús Sánchez Peñafiel, Director of International Expansion at Dicofra. "By combining our OT cybersecurity experience across the region with Xona's zero-trust access control, we can help industrial operators secure critical systems faster, meet global compliance mandates, and work more efficiently-without compromising on security or usability."

As an official Xona channel partner, Dicofra will provide sales, deployment, and tier-one technical support for the Xona Platform, leveraging their local engineering teams and regional presence. Customers in Mexico, Latin America, and the U.S. will benefit from onboarding, training, and support-alongside Dicofra's OT cybersecurity offerings, including threat detection, managed services, and regulatory compliance advisory.

Dicofra will also offer the Xona Platform as a managed service, enabling flexible deployment as a standalone secure access solution or integrated with platforms such as Nozomi Networks, enhancing both access visibility and OT threat detection. This approach is designed to reduce the cyber risk of VPNs, jump servers, and legacy remote access tools-while accelerating digital transformation across industries.

"Dicofra brings a deep understanding of OT cybersecurity, localized expertise, and a trusted track record of enabling critical infrastructure protection across the regions," said Roark Pollock, Chief Marketing Officer at Xona. "Together, we're delivering a pragmatic and resilient secure access solution that meets the real-world needs of Latin American and U.S. industrial organizations-whether they're securing remote substations, managing distributed vendor access, or complying with evolving global cybersecurity standards."

About Xona

Xona's mission is to empower the heroes protecting the critical infrastructure (CI) our communities rely on every day. Xona delivers the first secure access for critical infrastructure platform-purpose-built to secure, control, and govern access to the world's most critical systems. Trusted by CI organizations in more than 40 countries, the Xona Platform replaces vulnerable legacy access tools like VPNs and jump servers. It delivers complete user access control, protects critical systems from insecure user endpoints, and ensures compliance with global security mandates, simplifying governance and strengthening operational security.

About Dicofra

Dicofra is a Mexico-based cybersecurity company specializing in OT and ICS environments. With over 30 years of experience in industrial technology, Dicofra delivers secure remote access, threat detection, compliance advisory, and managed cybersecurity services to critical infrastructure sectors including energy, manufacturing, transportation, pharmaceuticals, and water utilities. Dicofra is trusted by leading industrial organizations across Latin America to protect operations and drive secure digital transformation. Learn more at .

