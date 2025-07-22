Gov't Seeks To Increase ICT Jobs To 101K By 2033-Minister

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 22 (Petra) – Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, Sami Smeirat, inaugurated the new headquarters of the Information and Communications Technology Association of Jordan (Intaj).According to an Intaj statement on Tuesday, the minister said the information and communication technology sector (ICT) is an "important" driver of economic growth, adding that the government attaches "strategic importance" to this vital industry.The government, he noted, is working within the Economic Modernization Vision to empower the Kingdom's private sector in various fields.The minister said this plan aims to increase the number of ICT jobs from the current 45,000 to 101,000 by 2033 and increase the sector's contribution to the gross domestic product from JD2.9 billion to JD4.2 billion.On its efforts to propel the sector, he noted the government has taken decisions to support digitization and digital transformation, and will rely primarily on Jordanian companies in its digital projects.The minister remarked work is currently underway to promote entrepreneurship to create an "enabling" environment for youth and innovators to become job creators.In turn, Eid Sweis, Intaj Chairman, said the association is conducting a "comprehensive" review of its corporate identity, its operating mechanism, and its readiness to meet future challenges.Sweis indicated that Intaj has focused on three axes over the past period, as the first seeks to review its strategic goals and true role in supporting the ICT sector, strengthening internal and external governance, and expanding its membership base by over 23% over three years.