403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
“The Architect Of Aspirations” Book On Dr. Sandeep Marwah Released Amidst Grand Celebration Of 32 Glorious Years Of IFTRC
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, In a moment etched with pride, inspiration, and celebration, the much-awaited book“The Architect of Aspirations” - a compelling tribute to the life, vision, and legacy of Dr. Sandeep Marwah, was officially released at a spectacular event commemorating 32 years of the International Film and Television Research Centre (IFTRC) and the inauguration of the 125th historic batch of the Asian Academy of Film and Television (AAFT) at Marwah Studios, Noida Film City.
The book, compiled by Faqiha Choudhary, is an extraordinary collective authored by 78 writers, each sharing their unique reflections on the man whose passion and perseverance have shaped thousands of dreams. From educators and diplomats to artists, media professionals, and global changemakers - the voices within the pages reflect the widespread admiration and global impact of Dr. Sandeep Marwah.
The ceremonial release of the book was graced by Shri Kalraj Mishra, 44th Governor of Rajasthan, 19th Governor of Himachal Pradesh, and former Union Minister, who unveiled the book alongside H.E. Alonso Correa Miguel, Ambassador of Panama to India, and Emile Mwepesi, Second Counsellor at the High Commission of Rwanda, in the presence of an esteemed international audience, creative professionals, and scholars.
Joining the dignitaries on stage were notable international personalities including Zena Chung, renowned social worker from South Korea; Kunal Wali, government official from Ireland; and Loudmilla, acclaimed Russian writer and poetess, all of whom echoed the book's message - that Dr. Marwah's life is not just a journey, but a movement of transformation and aspiration.
Shri Kalraj Mishra, in his address, remarked:“Books are our best companions - and this book on Sandeep Marwah is a powerful reflection of the love and respect people hold for him. It speaks volumes of how one man's unwavering commitment can ignite hope in millions. This is not just a biography; it is a chronicle of dreams realised.”
H.E. Alonso Correa Miguel, Ambassador of Panama, added:“Dr. Marwah is a true cultural diplomat. His vision has connected nations, uplifted voices, and offered platforms to talents beyond borders. This book immortalizes his contribution to humanity and art.”
Emile Mwepesi of Rwanda reflected:“Dr. Marwah is a beacon of creativity and global collaboration. His ability to turn ideas into institutions is truly admirable. This book will inspire generations to follow.”
Visibly moved by the occasion, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Chancellor of AAFT University, said:“This book is not just a gift to me-it is a gift to every dreamer. I am humbled by the words of so many brilliant minds who took the time to share their journey with me. I dedicate this book to my team, my students, and everyone who believes that media and education can change the world. Today, I feel not just honoured, but truly fulfilled.”
The grand release of“The Architect of Aspirations” marked not only a literary tribute but a celebration of a visionary whose life's work has inspired a generation to dream big and act boldly.
The book, compiled by Faqiha Choudhary, is an extraordinary collective authored by 78 writers, each sharing their unique reflections on the man whose passion and perseverance have shaped thousands of dreams. From educators and diplomats to artists, media professionals, and global changemakers - the voices within the pages reflect the widespread admiration and global impact of Dr. Sandeep Marwah.
The ceremonial release of the book was graced by Shri Kalraj Mishra, 44th Governor of Rajasthan, 19th Governor of Himachal Pradesh, and former Union Minister, who unveiled the book alongside H.E. Alonso Correa Miguel, Ambassador of Panama to India, and Emile Mwepesi, Second Counsellor at the High Commission of Rwanda, in the presence of an esteemed international audience, creative professionals, and scholars.
Joining the dignitaries on stage were notable international personalities including Zena Chung, renowned social worker from South Korea; Kunal Wali, government official from Ireland; and Loudmilla, acclaimed Russian writer and poetess, all of whom echoed the book's message - that Dr. Marwah's life is not just a journey, but a movement of transformation and aspiration.
Shri Kalraj Mishra, in his address, remarked:“Books are our best companions - and this book on Sandeep Marwah is a powerful reflection of the love and respect people hold for him. It speaks volumes of how one man's unwavering commitment can ignite hope in millions. This is not just a biography; it is a chronicle of dreams realised.”
H.E. Alonso Correa Miguel, Ambassador of Panama, added:“Dr. Marwah is a true cultural diplomat. His vision has connected nations, uplifted voices, and offered platforms to talents beyond borders. This book immortalizes his contribution to humanity and art.”
Emile Mwepesi of Rwanda reflected:“Dr. Marwah is a beacon of creativity and global collaboration. His ability to turn ideas into institutions is truly admirable. This book will inspire generations to follow.”
Visibly moved by the occasion, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Chancellor of AAFT University, said:“This book is not just a gift to me-it is a gift to every dreamer. I am humbled by the words of so many brilliant minds who took the time to share their journey with me. I dedicate this book to my team, my students, and everyone who believes that media and education can change the world. Today, I feel not just honoured, but truly fulfilled.”
The grand release of“The Architect of Aspirations” marked not only a literary tribute but a celebration of a visionary whose life's work has inspired a generation to dream big and act boldly.
Company :-Marwah Studios
User :- Sanjay Shah
Email :...
Phone :-+91-1204831143
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- Gamesquare Completes $5 Million Ethereum Purchase As Part Of $100 Million Treasury Strategy
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
CommentsNo comment