House Of Dank Opens Cannabis Shop In New Buffalo, Michigan

Top-Shelf THC Products, Daily Weed Deals, Loyalty Rewards & an Unforgettable Shopping Experience

NEW BUFFALO, Mich., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The wait is over! After over three years in the making, House of Dank , Michigan's leading cannabis retailer , is officially open in New Buffalo , delivering premium weed products, unbeatable cannabis deals, and an immersive retail experience to customers across southwest Michigan , northern Indiana , and Chicagoland .

House of Dank New Buffalo located at 19333 M-239 is the 14th House of Dank retail location to open since 2015.

Conveniently located at 19333 M-239, New Buffalo, MI 49117 , just minutes from Lake Michigan beaches , I-94, and the Indiana border, the House of Dank New Buffalo is open daily from 9 AM to 9 PM to anyone 21+ with a valid government-issued ID. "This spot in New Buffalo just made sense-it's close to the beach, close to the border, and full of good people," said Marvin Jamo , owner of House of Dank. "We're not here to just sell cannabis-we're here to bring the full H.O.D. experience. Come through, check it out, and see what makes us the plug."

To celebrate the grand opening, House of Dank New Buffalo will host an all-day event in late September featuring live entertainment, local food vendors, giveaways, and more. Shoppers can expect special appearances, H.O.D. merch, and limited-time cannabis deals available only at the New Buffalo location. Whether you're a local or just passing through, this is your chance to experience the House of Dank difference firsthand-don't miss it!

Known for redefining cannabis culture across Michigan, House of Dank delivers high-quality products, trusted service, and a vibe that stands out. Here's what makes this New Buffalo location the area's go-to weed shop :



Largest Selection of Cannabis Products Browse top Michigan brands of THC flower , edibles , pre-rolls, vapes , concentrates , and CBD -all in one place.

Knowledgeable Budtenders Our trained staff help every customer find the right product-whether you're new to cannabis or know exactly what you want. Immersive In-Store Experience From bold graffiti walls and neon signage to our iconic 3D logos, shopping at House of Dank feels more like a vibe than an errand.

Whether you're stocking up before a beach day or just passing through town, House of Dank's cannabis specials go hard:



New Customer Offer Get a FREE 3.5g flower or THC edible with any $20+ in-store or curbside purchase.

Online Review Bonus Leave a 5-star review on Google, Weedmaps, or Yelp and score a FREE 1g pre-roll . Veterans Discount 10% OFF every day for military veterans and active-duty personnel (with ID).

Our House of Dank Clubhouse Rewards Program gives you money back and access to exclusive perks every time you shop:



3% back on every dollar you spend

Birthday Week Bonus : double points + free pre-roll

Refer-a-Friend : Get $10 in loyalty credit -with no cap Redeem Points in-store for any cannabis product

Terms and restrictions apply. Details available in-store.

Sign up at shophod or download the House of Dank Michigan App for exclusive deals, mobile ordering, and early access to product drops.

House of Dank - New Buffalo Location Info



Location: 19333 M-239, New Buffalo, MI 49117

Hours: Open Daily, 9 AM – 9 PM

Website:

Email: [email protected] Phone: 833-746-7463 Follow Us: @houseofdanknewbuffalo

Whether you're a New Buffalo local, road-tripping from Indiana, or visiting the lake, House of Dank is your plug for premium weed, curated cannabis experiences, and unbeatable customer service. Visit today and see why we're Michigan's most loved dispensary .

Media Contact: Angela Cataldo [email protected] 248-885-8642 ext. 104

At House of Dank, we are dedicated to providing a widely available, affordable, convenient, and evolving space for individuals to explore and enjoy the diverse world of cannabis since 2015. We believe that the many benefits and experiences offered by cannabis should be accessible to all, delivered with the utmost quality, consistency, and reliability. We strive to redefine the cannabis experience, setting new standards of excellence in the industry.

SOURCE House Of Dank LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED