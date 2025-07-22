Popinsanity® Artisanal Popcorn Founders To Star In Upcoming Episode Of FOX's The Fixer With Marcus Lemonis, July 25



Award-winning gourmet popcorn brand brings its "insanely delicious" flavors and entrepreneurial story to primetime reality show; episode available next day on Hulu following broadcast Marcus Lemonis, known for successful series 'The Profit' (2013-2021) debuted "The Fixer" on FOX July 18 in two-episode weekly lineup

LINCOLN PARK, N.J., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Popinsanity® Artisanal Popcorn, a nationally acclaimed gourmet popcorn and confections company, today revealed it will be featured on the new FOX business reality series The Fixer hosted by renowned business investor and entrepreneur Marcus Lemonis. The Popinsanity-featured episode is scheduled to air July 25, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FOX. Viewers will be able to stream the episode the next day on Hulu.

Since launching from a modest Rockland County kitchen, the brand has earned national acclaim and praise for its recipes

The Fixer follows Lemonis as he applies his signature 3 P's philosophy --People, Process, Product approach to help hopeful business owners at a pivotal crossroad on the verge of taking their companies to the next level. The series takes viewers on a journey to see if both the business and Marcus can profit and achieve future success.

Popinsanity has drawn national attention for its innovative, small-batch popcorn drizzled with premium chocolate and unexpected flavor combinations. Since launching from a modest Rockland County kitchen, the brand has earned national acclaim, including selection for Oprah's Favorite Things holiday gift list in 2018 – a milestone that catapulted sales and brand awareness – along with consistent praise for its non-GMO corn, dairy-free and kosher-parve recipes, and "award-winning" corporate gift programs. Today, its distribution includes top hospitality venues, corporate gifting, gourmet supermarkets, event swag, gift shops and special initiatives.

"Popinsanity has become a highly sought-after premium brand name and for that, I am immensely grateful to the Almighty, to my team, and to my family," said Aaron Zutler, Co-Founder of the brand. "Over the years we've been recognized for our exceptional products and innovative approach to the category. On The Fixer, viewers can get an unprecedented peek into the 'kitchen' of our management and operations on a level never exposed before. We are thrilled and excited."

Popinsanity® is a gourmet popcorn and confections company dedicated to redefining popcorn as a true delicacy. Hand-crafted daily in New York, every batch features premium, non-GMO kernels, rich chocolate drizzles, and bold flavor mash-ups that are dairy-free and certified kosher-parve. Popinsanity's products have been celebrated by Oprah's Favorite Things , corporate gifting clients nationwide, and popcorn aficionados everywhere. Discover more at popinsanity .

