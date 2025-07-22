A New Era Of Convenient Eye Care: 20/20NOW Eye Exams Contracts With Walmart To Offer Tele-Optometry In Wisconsin Stores

HOLBROOK, N.Y., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 20/20NOW, a pioneer in ocular telehealth, has contracted with Walmart Vision Centers to launch tele-optometry services in thirty-one Wisconsin stores.

These locations will offer on-demand access to remote, independent doctors who perform comprehensive digital eye exams for scheduled and walk-in patients. This new arrangement helps expand the company's national reach and the ability to provide better access to vision care in rural communities by bringing licensed optometrists to the patient.

Operating in forty-one states, 20/20NOW's tele-optometry approach integrates advanced, state-of-the-art technology with comprehensive on-site training and certified eye care professionals, delivering convenient and detailed eye assessments to patients. This effort focuses on underserved areas, where limited access to specialized eye care and a lack of local optometrists have long posed significant barriers to eye care.

Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Chuck Scott, emphasized the broader impact: "Our Wisconsin expansion with Walmart Vision Centers exemplifies how our doctor network can help expand access to vital eye care in rural communities. This arrangement enables easier and more convenient experiences for in-store Walmart customers and possibly earlier diagnoses of preventable vision issues, enhancing quality of life for countless individuals within each community."

Echoing this,20/20NOW Eye Exam's Vice President of Professional Services, Dr. Noelle Tchang, stated: "By facilitating same-day eye exams, we're promoting earlier detection and intervention, which is important for managing chronic eye conditions effectively. Our professional services enable easier and more convenient experiences within the Walmart Vision Centers, and for certain patients, earlier diagnoses of preventable vision issues such as detection of diabetic retinopathy, potentially saving eyesight for Wisconsinites."

Beyond its operational advantages, 20/20NOW maintains a stellar 98% patient satisfaction rating, reflecting its commitment to delivering exceptional service. The company anticipates further expansion in Wisconsin and other states to sustain this momentum in improving nationwide access to vision care.

To book an eye exam directly at a 20/20NOW Tele-Optometry location, visit:

About 20/20NOW

Since 2014, 20/20NOW has been the pioneer and innovator of ocular telehealth. Using state-of-the-art technology, proprietary software, and patented exam processes, 20/20NOW provides comprehensive eye exams in healthcare professionals' offices and optical retail locations, as well as via telehealth, currently available in forty-one US States and Canada. The company's tele-optometry model enables eye care, healthcare professionals, and optical retailers to provide their patients with on-demand, high-quality, comprehensive eye exams at a lower cost. Over 3.0 million eye exams have been performed using 20/20NOW's proprietary eye exam software platform. For more information, visit:

20/20NOW

Holbrook, NY

844-843-2020 extension #1

[email protected]

SOURCE 20/20NOW

