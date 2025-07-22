Alpha Lumen Institute And Cloudwalk Announce Brazil's Top Young Innovators At 2025 Technology Olympiad

The winning teams and their schools are::



EcoRadar, developed by the public school Professor Sebastião Vasconcelos Sobrinho (Tianguá, Ceará), is an app that utilizes NASA satellite data to identify wildfire outbreaks in real-time and alert users to environmental threats.



Sunflower, from the public school Engenheiro Lauro Diniz (Recife, Pernambuco), created an inclusion-focused app for children with autism and worked to raise awareness within families and communities.



Aritméticos do Café, from the private school Escola Interativa (Guaxupé, Minas Gerais), built a platform to expand access to prenatal care in underserved regions and combat misinformation about reproductive health.

π=3, from the private school Colégio Motiva LTDA (Campina Grande, Paraíba), designed an app that connects users with recycling and e-waste collection points, helping improve waste management and support local waste pickers.

As a prize, the teams will receive a special invitation to visit MIT in the U.S., where they'll participate in an immersive innovation experience.

Throughout the week, Semana EAT hosted over 60 workshops and mentoring sessions in areas like artificial intelligence and aerospace engineering. CloudWalk led sessions on low-code platforms and AI-powered tools, encouraging students to build smart systems that streamline tasks and solve meaningful problems.

"These students are turning technology into a force for good," said Nuricel Aguilera, founder of the Alpha Lumen Institute. "The real transformation is always educational. That's how we uncover invisible talent across Brazil and help them realize the world is vast, full of opportunities."

Gabriel Bernal, Chief Experience Officer at CloudWalk, added: "Artificial intelligence is the new game-changer for this generation. Supporting the OBT means investing in talent that's ready to make a real difference - and that inspires us to keep pushing the boundaries of access and innovation.

