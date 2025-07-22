Ghirardelli Celebrates National Hot Fudge Sundae Day With The Sweetest Deal Of The Summer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Available for one day only, this sweet promotion with an even sweeter price celebrates summer's most iconic dessert, crafted with the unmistakable richness of Ghirardelli chocolate. Each Mini World Famous Hot Fudge Sundae combines smooth vanilla ice cream topped with layers of Ghirardelli's signature handcrafted hot fudge, whipped cream, diced almonds, a cherry, and a Milk Chocolate Caramel SQUARE®.

"As the longest-operating chocolate company in the United States, Ghirardelli has been crafting indulgent chocolate experiences since 1852," said Lacey Zane, Vice President of Restaurant & Retail at Ghirardelli Chocolate Company. "Our World Famous Hot Fudge Sundaes have become legendary, and there's truly nothing like the experience of enjoying one in a Ghirardelli Chocolate & Ice Cream Shop, made with our handmade signature hot fudge. This one-day offer is a delicious way to celebrate our heritage and invite guests to treat themselves to a classic summer favorite."

This special National Hot Fudge Sundae Day offer will be available at Ghirardelli locations in San Francisco, New York City, Los Angeles, Monterey, San Diego, Chicago, Las Vegas, Orlando, Louisville, and more. Whether visiting a flagship location or stopping in during summer travel, guests won't want to miss the chance to enjoy Ghirardelli's World Famous Hot Fudge Sundae-crafted with heritage, served with care, and offered at the sweetest price of the season.

To learn more and find a participating shop near you, visit ghirardelli/our-stores . Follow @Ghirardelli on social media to stay up to date on this and other exciting summer offerings.

About The Ghirardelli Chocolate Company

Ghirardelli is passionate about quality bean-to-bar chocolate and all the ways its fans enjoy it. Founded in San Francisco in 1852, the company takes pride in producing premium chocolate products with the highest quality ingredients. Ghirardelli is one of the few large-scale U.S. chocolate companies that controls the entire manufacturing process, from cocoa bean sourcing and production to finished product. This approach, combined with Ghirardelli's proprietary bean blend and unique methods of roasting and processing, ensures customers are rewarded with the highest quality and richest products. Ghirardelli makes life A Bite BetterTM! For more information, visit ghirardelli .

