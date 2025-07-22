European Wax Center Earns Dual Honors From Entrepreneur As A Top Multi-Unit Franchise And Best Of The Best Franchise
PLANO, Texas, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ ), the leading franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services, has been recognized in two of Entrepreneur Magazine's most coveted lists for franchises-the 2025 Top Franchises for Multi-Unit Owners and Best of the Best Franchises.
European Wax Center ranked among the top 20 brands on Entrepreneur's Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owners list, rising several spots from its 2024 ranking. The brand was also honored once again in the prestigious Best of the Best Franchises list as the top waxing franchise in the industry. Both rankings are currently live on entrepreneur and will be featured in the July/August issue of Entrepreneur magazine.
"This year's Entrepreneur rankings reflect the strength of our model and the confidence multi-unit owners have in the European Wax Center brand," said Chris Morris, Chief Executive Officer of European Wax Center. "The majority of European Wax Center franchisees are multi-unit owners, and a fifth of those owners operate five or more centers. We're proud to offer one of the best franchises for multi-unit owners, backed by a scalable model and strong brand equity."
European Wax Center franchisees benefit from robust support, including comprehensive training, multi-channel marketing, real estate guidance, and guest retention tools. As the trusted name in waxing with over 1,000 locations nationwide, European Wax Center remains a leading franchise opportunity for entrepreneurs looking to diversify their portfolios with a category-defining brand.
About European Wax Center, Inc.
About European Wax Center, Inc.
European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ ) is the leading franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. European Wax Center locations perform more than 23 million services per year, providing guests with an unparalleled, professional personal care experience administered by highly trained wax specialists within the privacy of clean, individual waxing suites. The Company continues to revolutionize the waxing industry with its innovative Comfort Wax® formulated with the highest quality ingredients to make waxing a more efficient and relatively painless experience, along with its collection of proprietary products to help enhance and extend waxing results. By leading with its values – We Care About Each Other, We Do the Right Thing, We Delight Our Guests, and We Have Fun While Being Awesome – the Company is proud to be CertifiedTM by Great Place to Work®. European Wax Center, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas. Its network, which includes more than 1,000 centers in 45 states, generated sales of $951 million in fiscal 2024. For more information, including how to receive your first wax free, please visit: .
