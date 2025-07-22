ARC-PA Approves Mount St. Mary's Physician Assistant Program For Launch In January 2026

EMMITSBURG, Md., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mount St. Mary's University's Physician Assistant program has received provisional accreditation from the commission that oversees PA education in the United States. The program, set to seat its first cohort of students in January 2026, will help close the health care provider deficit in Maryland.

"We have been planning for this moment for several years and are ecstatic to launch the PA program," said Program Director Mary Jackson, MMS, PA-C, CAQ-EM, C'05, in announcing provisional accreditation from the Accreditation Review Commission on Education for the Physician Assistant (ARC-PA). "Our program is distinctive in its commitment to both innovation and empathy. Through rigorous medical training and a culture rooted in service, well-being, and compassion, our goal is to prepare PAs who are not only clinically exceptional but deeply committed to improving outcomes for all patients."

"The physician assistant program will deliver on the Mount's mission to live significantly through a curriculum that emphasizes faith and values-based education in the Catholic Intellectual Tradition," explained President Gerard J. Joyce, Ph.D. "As they study medicine, students will be formed as future healthcare leaders with experiences in medical ethics, contemplative practice, volunteer events and clinical experiences in underserved communities."

Applications for the Mount's PA program are submitted through the Centralized Application Service for Physician Assistants ( ). Applications for the 42 seats available in the 2026 cohort opened on April 29 and will close on August 1. A list of the program's minimum admission requirements can be found at .

Ranked as the second top healthcare job in America and the No. 3 job in all fields by U.S. News & World Report, the physician assistant profession is projected to grow by 28% between 2023 and 2033, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. PAs diagnose illnesses, develop and manage treatment plans, prescribe medications, work in every medical specialty, and serve as principal healthcare providers, which makes these professionals especially important in the mitigation of the provider shortage. Additionally, Maryland is forecasted to require a 23% increase in primary care providers to maintain current healthcare services by 2033; PAs can help fill this gap and increase access to needed medical services.

The Mount's PA curriculum features two unique elements that are central to the School of Health Professions: the Center for Clinician Well-Being and the Care for America program. The Center for Clinician Well-Being will support students in developing the necessary mindsets and skills to prevent burnout and maintain well-being, enabling graduates to thrive long-term in healthcare.

In partnership with the Daughters of Charity, Care for America will stress openness to care for underserved patients by incorporating a focus on awareness, service and volunteerism in the curriculum. The program empowers students to become patient advocates and providers of equitable healthcare through health equity courses, immersive learning experiences and clinical rotations. Additionally, Care for America provides scholarship opportunities for selected PA students committed to working in underserved settings for two years after graduation.

Designed and overseen by PAs who practice clinically and situated within the School of Health Professions in a new state-of-the-art facility, the Mount's PA program will prepare graduates to excel in a high-demand, rewarding profession. In the first year, students will gain the theoretical and practical skills necessary to prepare them for clinical rotations in the second year, ultimately earning a Master of Medical Science degree and the ability to sit for the National PA certification exam.

The clinical year consists of 10 rotations of clinical experiences – in internal medicine, family medicine, emergency medicine, pediatrics, surgery, behavioral health, women's health, and three electives in which PA students apply their training to the care of diverse patient populations in real-world settings, and a capstone course that prepares PA students for the transition into clinical practice following graduation. During the capstone course, which combines lectures and active learning, students will engage in an in-depth review to prepare for the Physician Assistant National Certification Examination, deep dive into critical care, and complete summative exams. Students will also benefit from the ongoing support and collaboration that Mount St. Mary's has established with local health systems.

"Receiving ARC-PA provisional accreditation status acknowledges the strong program leadership and work of the PA program faculty in developing an outstanding educational experience that emphasizes best clinical practice and compassion in action. Students who complete this program will be equipped with the clinical skills and personal resilience needed to care for others and themselves as they build their career," said School of Health Professions Dean Christine McCauslin, Ph.D. "We are grateful to receive provisional accreditation status and for the tremendous support from our health partners and community members."

