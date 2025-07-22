New Peer-Reviewed Study Reaffirms Bi-Polar Ionization Technology Reduces Airborne Containments, Improves Air Quality And Energy Efficiency In Buildings

FAIRFIELD, Conn., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new peer-reviewed study from California State University, Fresno concluded the combination of bi-polar ionization technology and a low-MERV media filter delivered high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter air cleaning performance. The study utilizes non-thermal plasma ionization, specifically dielectric barrier discharge (DBD) bi-polar ionization technology.

This is an advance for DBD bi-polar ionization technology and for engineers, building owners and operators who are considering investing and installing innovative proactive air cleaning solutions.

Published in the May 2025 issue of the ASME Journal of Engineering for Sustainable Buildings and Cities, the study also concluded that DBD bi-polar ionization technology reduced gaseous, odorous compounds, and Total Volatile Organic Compounds (TVOC) by 40%.

The California State University, Fresno study showed that pairing a typical building filter with DBD bi-polar ionization technology increased the filtration to meet hospital grade performance. This presents a new opportunity for building managers and facility operators to rethink their air quality strategies, leveraging DBD bi-polar ionization to bridge the gap between stringent air quality demands and operational efficiency. The promising results of the study invite further exploration for broader adoption, especially as concerns about respiratory health and environmental safety continue to rise.

"The demand for healthy air combined with the desire to be energy efficient and sustainable has presented many challenges to our indoor spaces", says Tony Abate, AtmosAir's Chief Technology Officer, "this study shows that you can improve indoor air quality without increasing energy use. The best part is that AtmosAir DBD bi-polar ionization technology is easily incorporated into any indoor environment, new design or existing, without the need for mechanical re-engineering. Indoor spaces can be healthier and more efficient, as the study reaffirms."

The findings underscore the potential of DBD bi-polar ionization technology as a cost-effective and environmentally conscious solution for improving indoor air quality. By integrating this technology with standard filtration systems, facilities can achieve enhanced contaminant reduction without compromising safety or sustainability. The combination of advanced ionization and high-efficiency filters paves the way for practical implementation in diverse settings, from schools and offices to healthcare facilities and residential buildings.

HEPA filters represent optimal filters that can capture exceedingly small particles that can lodge in our lungs and organisms like bacteria and viruses, both of which can have short- and long-term health effects. HEPA filters are rarely used in buildings outside of some areas of hospitals because they restrict airflow and use a lot of energy to operate. The combination of a MERV 13 filter and DBD bi-polar ionization used 42% less energy due to lower airflow restriction. The study verified DBD bi-polar ionization can provide a healthier and more energy efficient building.

The unit tested did not produce any unacceptable ozone or other by-products during this third-party study. A copy of the study can be found in the May 2025 issue of the ASME Journal of Engineering for Sustainable Buildings and Cities.

About AtmosAir Solutions

AtmosAir Solutions is a global leader of indoor air purification and monitoring solutions that create healthier indoor environments. AtmosAir Solutions' technology is installed in more than 12,000 buildings worldwide, including commercial offices, health care settings, hotels, cruise ships, universities, and sports facilities. Within the company's multi-product portfolio, its patented bi-polar ionization purification technology actively and continuously works to bring the benefits of improved air quality to life in all types of built environments. Every day, AtmosAir Solutions helps the world to see air differently, with monitoring solutions that measure, validate, and display real-time indoor air quality data, and deliver ongoing, tangible benefits to human health and productivity. Over the past two decades, AtmosAir Solutions' technology has been tested by independent labs, engineering consultants, and industry associations, such as ASHRAE, The American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers. This has provided measurable improvements to indoor air quality, and in return provides confidence to all stakeholders and tenants throughout all indoor environments. AtmosAir Solutions' modern technology helps meet sustainability targets and adheres to infrastructure standards achieving environmental stewardship. More information can be found at

Media Contacts:

AtmosAir Solutions

John Goodman

[email protected]

914-841-6214

SOURCE AtmosAir

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED