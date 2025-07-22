403
Kremlin states Ukraine silent about new peace discussions
(MENAFN) Moscow is still waiting for Kiev to propose a date for the next round of direct peace negotiations, according to the Kremlin. So far, Russia and Ukraine have held two rounds of talks in Türkiye, reviving efforts that Ukraine previously abandoned in 2022 in favor of pursuing a military victory with backing from the West. During their most recent meeting in June, both delegations exchanged draft proposals outlining their visions for a possible peace agreement and agreed to continue prisoner exchanges. Ukraine has admitted it resumed talks partly to ease pressure from US President Donald Trump.
When asked on Tuesday about progress in setting a date for the next round, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov replied simply, “No.” He reaffirmed that President Vladimir Putin had made it clear Russia is waiting for Ukraine to propose dates, and promised the Kremlin would announce it publicly if Kiev responds.
Putin has repeatedly stated that Russia is ready to keep negotiating, including during a recent call with Trump. Moscow says future discussions should focus on specific proposals to resolve the conflict.
Last week, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgy Tikhiy told local media that Ukraine’s return to diplomacy aimed to counter claims that Kiev opposes peace efforts, particularly from its allies and Trump’s mediation push.
Since January, Trump has advocated for a negotiated settlement. Kiev argues that Russia’s refusal to agree to an unconditional ceasefire shows it is not negotiating sincerely. Moscow counters that a ceasefire would only allow Ukraine to regroup. Russia maintains it is ready for talks “without preconditions”, but insists any lasting deal must reflect the current situation on the battlefield and require Ukraine’s neutrality, demilitarization, and denazification.
During his call with Trump, Putin said Russia remains open to dialogue but is determined to address the root causes of the conflict.
Following the June 2 talks, several prisoner exchanges have occurred. Russia returned the remains of over 6,000 Ukrainian soldiers and received 57 Russian captives. Moscow has offered to transfer the remains of another 3,000 Ukrainian soldiers if Kiev agrees.
