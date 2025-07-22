403
Deputy Premier states Russian fertility crisis accelerating
(MENAFN) Russia is facing a worsening fertility crisis as the number of women of childbearing age continues to decline, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova has warned.
Speaking to lawmakers on Tuesday, Golikova highlighted the severity of the demographic issue, noting that when Russia’s first demographic policy was introduced over a decade ago, there were more than 39 million women aged 18 to 49. That number has since dropped to 34 million and is projected to fall further to just over 27 million by 2046.
Golikova attributed this long-term decline to the lingering effects of World War II and the economic hardships of the 1990s, both of which drastically reduced the number of women in reproductive age groups.
She stressed that these demographic trends must be taken into account when shaping the government’s “Family” project, which is designed to support young families and improve the country’s demographic outlook.
In an effort to reverse the trend, the government has rolled out various financial incentives, including lump-sum payments for childbirth, expanded maternity benefits, and the reinstatement of the Soviet-era “Mother Heroine” award, which provides cash rewards to women who give birth to or raise ten or more children.
Authorities have also proposed discouraging “child-free” ideologies and are considering additional tax breaks for families with multiple children.
Golikova pointed out that the most active reproductive age group – women aged 20 to 29 – is expected to reach a low of 7.18 million in 2026, though a gradual increase to 9.28 million is anticipated by 2038.
Russia’s birth rate hit its lowest level since 1999 last year, with 1.22 million births registered in 2024, marking a 3.4% decrease from 2023, according to the federal statistics agency Rosstat. A slight recovery is expected to begin by 2028.
