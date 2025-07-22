Nikko AM Introduces Chinext ETF On Singapore Exchange Under ETF Link, Tied To E Fund's Onshore ETF

GUANGZHOU, China, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 22, the China-Singapore ETF Link continues to expand with the listing of the Amova E Fund ChiNext Index ETF (ticker: CXT) on Singapore Exchange (SGX), launched by Nikko Asset Management (Nikko AM) in collaboration with E Fund Management (E Fund), the largest mutual fund manager in China, aiming to provide overseas investors with access to the growth potential of China's ChiNext market.

The Amova E Fund ChiNext Index ETF is linked to the E Fund ChiNext ETF (ticker: 159915), which tracks the ChiNext Index-a key broad-based index of innovative and entrepreneurial companies listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZSE). Over 90% of the index is weighted in strategic emerging industries such as next-generation information technology, new energy vehicles, and biotechnology, and includes leading companies like CATL, Inovance, InnoLight, Mindray, and Sungrow. The index constituents have demonstrated strong fundamentals, with compound annual growth rates of 21% in revenue and 14% in net profit since 2021. As of July 18, ETFs tracking the ChiNext Index held more than USD 16.3 billion in assets, led by the E Fund ChiNext ETF (ticker: 159915) accounting for USD 12 billion, which was also the first ETF to track the index.

"As the world's second-largest economy, China has been steadily opening up its financial markets, becoming an essential part of global asset allocation," Yue Fan, Executive Vice President of E Fund, stated. "As a core flagship of SZSE, the ChiNext Index was launched in 2010, with constituents reflecting the driving forces of China's new economy - spanning innovative sectors such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence, new energy, and biopharmaceuticals. The Amova E Fund ChiNext Index ETF marks a milestone in China-Singapore financial collaboration, offering investors in Singapore and the broader region efficient access to China's new economy. We have a similar cross-border ETF partnership with Nikko AM in Japan, and this new ETF in Singapore highlights our deepening long-term partnership and shared vision for global market expansion."

"Our collaboration with E Fund marks a significant milestone in cross-border ETF innovation. We are proud to partner with E Fund to channel our combined scale, deep expertise, and local insights into this ETF that is a powerful representation of China's entrepreneurial spirit and technological advancement. Together, we are offering investors a differentiated and forward-looking way to participate in China's innovation-led growth story," said Eleanor Seet, President and Director, Nikko Asset Management Asia Limited and Head of Asia ex-Japan, Nikko Asset Management.

The listing brings the China-Singapore ETF Link program to 10 ETFs since its 2022 inception, demonstrating strengthened financial cooperation and improved cross-border investment access between both markets while offering greater convenience to investors across Asia-Pacific region and globally.

About E Fund

Established in 2001, E Fund is a leading comprehensive mutual fund manager in China with over RMB 3.6 trillion (USD 512 billion) under management as of 30 Jun 2025. It offers investment solutions to onshore and offshore clients, helping clients achieve long-term sustainable investment performances. E Fund's clients include both individuals and institutions, ranging from central banks, sovereign wealth funds, social security funds, pension funds, insurance and reinsurance companies, to corporates and banks. Long-term oriented, it has been focusing on the investment management business since inception and believes in the power of in-depth research and time in investing. It is a pioneer and leading practitioner in responsible investments in China and is widely recognized as one of the most trusted and outstanding Chinese asset managers.

About Nikko AM

With US$233.9 billion under management as of 31 March 2025, Nikko Asset Management is one of Asia's largest asset managers, providing high-conviction, active fund management across a range of equity, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative strategies. In addition, its complementary range of passive strategies covers more than 20 indices and includes some of Asia's leading exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Effective 1 September 2025, Nikko Asset Management will be known as Amova Asset Management.

SOURCE E Fund Management

