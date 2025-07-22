Greater Fort Wayne Named One Of The Nation's Fastest-Growing Metros By Linkedin News
FORT WAYNE, Ind., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greater Fort Wayne area has been recognized by LinkedIn News as one of the 25 fastest-growing metropolitan areas in the United States. Driven by a surge in tech investment, a favorable cost of living, and a strong job market, the Fort Wayne metro area has become a hub for professionals around the country.
"We're surprising people with the truth. When you've got a great product, it's easy to sell," NEI Vice President of Marketing and Communication Jonathan Sackett said.
The industries driving this growth include manufacturing, healthcare, and professional services. The area's leading employers include Parkview Health, Purdue University Fort Wayne, and Sweetwater.
Professionals in Fort Wayne earn an average income of $60,360, while the city's average home listing price remains a competitive $385,955.
The area offers an appealing balance of career growth and lifestyle affordability. A thriving dining and nightlife scene draws residents out on weeknights, adding to the city's vibrant and community-focused atmosphere.
To read more about the area's upward momentum, visit neindiana.
