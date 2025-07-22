First Bank Welcomes Chris Layne As Greater Richmond Market Executive

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) STRASBURG, Va., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First National Corporation (the“Company” or“First National”) (NASDAQ: FXNC), the bank holding company of First Bank (the“Bank”) is pleased to announce the addition of Chris Layne as Senior Vice President, Regional Market Executive for Richmond. Chris will be responsible for all lines of business banking and business development in the Richmond market.









“We're proud to welcome Chris to the First Bank team as our new market leader for the greater Richmond region. His deep roots in the community and proven leadership will strengthen our commitment to local relationships and personalized service,” said Scott C. Harvard, CEO of First National Corporation and First Bank.“At First Bank, we believe in the Power of One – one community, one team, one trusted partner – and Chris embodies that spirit.”

Chris has over two decades of experience in commercial banking, operational transformation, and strategic growth in the greater Richmond market with area regional and local banks. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from the University of La Verne, a Master of Business Administration from Averett University, and is a graduate of the ABA Stonier Graduate School of Banking at The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

“As we continue to grow in key markets, it's essential we have the right leadership in place to support our customers and empower our employees,” Joe Shearin, President of the Greater Richmond Market, which includes Southside Virginia into northern North Carolina, commented.“Chris brings the experience, vision, and collaborative spirit that will enhance the strong teams we already have in place. Those teams will play a pivotal role in deepening relationships and expanding our presence across the region.” Chris will report to Joe, ensuring strong alignment within our market leadership structure.

A proud veteran of the United States Air Force and Air Force Reserve with over 20 years of service, Chris brings the values of integrity, discipline, and service to every aspect of his leadership. He is deeply committed to community impact and currently serves on the Board of Directors and Executive Committee of ChamberRVA, and as Chair of the Board of Trustees for St. Joseph's Villa. He is also a member of the 2025 Class of Lead Virginia. He has held prior leadership roles with the Metropolitan Business League, Swift Creek YMCA, Capital Area Health Network, and Junior Achievement of Central Virginia. In addition, Chris co-founded and led TEAM KRL, a nonprofit organization based in his hometown of Huntington, West Virginia. Alongside two business partners, TEAM KRL helped mentor both male and female youth from low-to-moderate income environments, providing guidance, support, and positive role models to help shape their futures.

“I'm honored to join First Bank and build on its legacy of deep, personal relationships with our customers. My focus is on delivering responsive, high-quality service and working collaboratively with our team to meet the unique loan, deposit, and treasury needs of businesses and individuals across our market,” Chris stated.“Together, we are committed to being the one partner you can trust in every stage of your financial journey.”

Chris and his team stand prepared to meet the banking needs of small businesses, corporations, real estate investors, individuals, municipalities, and non-profits alike.

First National Corporation (NASDAQ: FXNC) is the parent company and bank holding company of First Bank, a community bank that first opened for business in 1907 in Strasburg. The Bank offers loan and deposit products and services through its website, , its mobile banking platform, a network of ATMs located throughout its market area, three loan production offices, a customer service center in a retirement community, and thirty-three bank branch office locations located through the Shenandoah Valley, the south-central regions of Virginia, the Roanoke Valley, the Richmond MSA, and in northern North Carolina. In addition to providing traditional banking services, the Bank operates a wealth management division under the name First Bank Wealth Management. First Bank also owns First Bank Financial Services, Inc, which owns an interest in an entity that provides title insurance services.



CONTACTS

Scott C. Harvard

President and CEO

(540) 465-9121

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at