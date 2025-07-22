403
Russian general detained over corruption charges
(MENAFN) Colonel General Viktor Strigunov, who served as the first deputy chief of Russia’s National Guard (Rosgvardiya) from 2020 to 2023, has been arrested on charges of embezzlement and corruption. Russia’s Investigative Committee announced on Monday that the case was opened following a joint investigation with the Federal Security Service (FSB) and Rosgvardiya’s internal security department.
One of the alleged crimes dates back to Strigunov’s time at the Interior Ministry before Rosgvardiya was established in 2016. Investigators claim that in 2014, Strigunov oversaw a building contract for a training center in Kemerovo Region. Despite knowing that the facility faced major operational challenges, he reportedly ordered subordinates to move forward with construction. As a result, the project was never completed or made operational, causing state losses exceeding 2 billion rubles (about $25 million), the Investigative Committee stated.
Strigunov is also accused of accepting bribes totaling over 66 million rubles ($840,000) from construction firms between 2012 and 2014. In exchange, he allegedly helped these companies secure lucrative government contracts.
If convicted, Strigunov faces up to 15 years in prison along with a substantial fine.
His arrest follows a broader crackdown on corruption within Russia’s military leadership. Just last week, former Deputy Defense Minister Timur Ivanov was sentenced by the Moscow City Court to 13 years in a penal colony and fined for embezzlement. One of Ivanov’s former subordinates received a 12-year prison sentence for similar offenses. Several other senior military figures have also been arrested amid an ongoing shake-up at the Defense Ministry.
