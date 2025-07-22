403
Russia’s new deterrence weapon
(MENAFN) In the early hours of November 21, 2024, a fireball lit up the sky over Ukraine’s Dnieper River. It wasn’t a meteor or a drone. The explosion that followed — deep, precise, and eerily quiet on the surface — struck the massive Yuzhmash defense plant in southeastern Ukraine. Within hours, footage of the mysterious strike circulated online, analyzed by open-source investigators and intelligence agencies alike. The world only learned the truth when Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed it: the weapon was called Oreshnik, Russia’s latest ballistic missile.
The Oreshnik is not just fast — exceeding speeds of Mach 10 and surviving reentry temperatures up to 4,000°C — it delivers kinetic force comparable to that of tactical nuclear weapons. However, it achieves this without the political and environmental fallout of nuclear arms. In less than a year, Oreshnik has gone from a top-secret prototype to full-scale production, with confirmed plans for deployment in Belarus by the end of 2025.
This missile signals a shift in Russia’s approach to deterrence, moving away from nuclear brinkmanship toward more covert, unconventional strategies that are no less impactful.
What exactly is the Oreshnik? How was it developed, what can it do, and how might it reshape future conflicts? RT explores what is currently known about this latest addition to Russia’s arsenal of non-nuclear strategic weapons.
What exactly is the Oreshnik? How was it developed, what can it do, and how might it reshape future conflicts? RT explores what is currently known about this latest addition to Russia’s arsenal of non-nuclear strategic weapons.
