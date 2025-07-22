Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kremlin Signals Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks This Week

2025-07-22 07:35:06
(MENAFN) The Kremlin announced Tuesday that it anticipates a new round of Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations could occur within the week.

“We hope that the talks will take place this week. As soon as we are ready, we will make an announcement regarding the timing,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told journalists during a press conference.

Peskov cautioned against high expectations, saying the Russian side is not anticipating “breakthroughs of the miraculous kind,” and stressed that reaching any resolution over Ukraine remains “so complex” that even agreements on prisoner exchanges represent “already an outcome.”

He also pointed out that Kyiv continues to uphold a 2022 ban that blocks direct negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Peskov described the upcoming dialogue as “quite complex,” and said that, alongside other topics, both parties would need to revisit the draft memoranda shared during last month’s second round of talks.

“I would not assess the potential timeframes (for reaching a settlement in Ukraine) at all. It depends on many factors, and any forecasts now would be wrong,” he added.

Peskov’s comments followed an announcement by Zelenskyy, who said in a video address on Monday evening that the next round of peace discussions between Moscow and Kyiv is scheduled to take place in Türkiye on Wednesday.

To date, the two sides have met twice for renewed peace talks in Istanbul—on May 16 and June 2. During their most recent meeting, they reached agreements to carry out additional prisoner exchanges, prioritizing those who are youngest and most seriously injured, and to repatriate the remains of 6,000 fallen soldiers from both nations.

