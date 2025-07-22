TCL Electronics (01070.HK) Publishes Positive Profit Announcement
|
[1] Adjusted profit attributable to owners of the parent refers to a non-HKFRS financial measure adopted by the Company to supplement the Company's consolidated results prepared and presented in accordance with HKFRS issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants as an additional, but not a substitute, financial measure, which is defined by the Company as profit attributable to owners of the parent after adding back the following adjustments: (i) (gain)/loss from investment companies, net; (ii) (gain)/loss on disposal and liquidation of subsidiaries, net; (iii) (gain)/loss related to call options and put options, net; (iv) (gain)/loss on disposal of non-current assets, net; and (v) income tax effect. The management of the Company believes that the adjusted profit attributable to owners of the parent provides useful supplementary information to investors in assessing the results of the Company's core businesses by excluding the impact of certain non-cash items, investments and non-current assets transactions. However, such definition does not have a standardised meaning prescribed by HKFRS and therefore may differ from similar terminology used by other companies, and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Accordingly, the use of such non-HKFRS measure has limitation as an analytical tool, and investors should not consider it in isolation form, or as a substitute for analysis of our results of operations or financial conditions as reported under HKFRS.
Media contact:
TCL Electronics
E-mail: [email protected]
SOURCE TCL Electronics Holdings LimitedWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- Gamesquare Completes $5 Million Ethereum Purchase As Part Of $100 Million Treasury Strategy
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
CommentsNo comment