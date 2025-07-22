Lockheed Martin Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
|
|
(in millions, except per share data)
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
|
|
|
June 29,
2025
|
|
|
Aeronautics classified program loss
|
|
$ (950)
|
|
|
CMHP program loss
|
|
(570)
|
|
|
TUHP program loss
|
|
(95)
|
|
|
Business segment operating profit
|
|
(1,615)
|
|
|
Fixed asset write-off
|
|
(66)
|
|
|
Unallocated other1
|
|
81
|
|
|
Consolidated operating profit
|
|
(1,600)
|
|
|
Income tax benefit2
|
|
233
|
|
|
Net earnings
|
|
$ (1,367)
|
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding
|
|
234.3
|
|
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
|
$ (5.83)
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Reflects the state income tax impact associated with the program losses based on a blended state tax rate of 5%.
|
|
2
|
Reflects the federal income tax impact associated with the program losses and fixed asset write-off net of the associated state income tax
|
|
|
|
|
|
Summary Financial Results
The following table presents the company's summary financial results:
|
|
(in millions, except per share data)
|
|
Quarters Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
June 29,
2025
|
|
June 30,
2024
|
|
June 29,
2025
|
|
June 30,
2024
|
|
|
Sales
|
|
$ 18,155
|
|
$ 18,122
|
|
$ 36,118
|
|
$ 35,317
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Business segment operating profit1,2
|
|
$ 571
|
|
$ 2,042
|
|
$ 2,656
|
|
$ 3,787
|
|
|
Unallocated items
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FAS/CAS pension operating adjustment
|
|
379
|
|
406
|
|
758
|
|
812
|
|
|
Impairment and other charges3
|
|
(66)
|
|
(87)
|
|
(66)
|
|
(87)
|
|
|
Intangible asset amortization expense
|
|
(63)
|
|
(61)
|
|
(127)
|
|
(122)
|
|
|
Other, net
|
|
(73)
|
|
(152)
|
|
(101)
|
|
(213)
|
|
|
Total unallocated items
|
|
177
|
|
106
|
|
464
|
|
390
|
|
|
Consolidated operating profit
|
|
$ 748
|
|
$ 2,148
|
|
$ 3,120
|
|
$ 4,177
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings4
|
|
$ 342
|
|
$ 1,641
|
|
$ 2,054
|
|
$ 3,186
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
|
$ 1.46
|
|
$ 6.85
|
|
$ 8.75
|
|
$ 13.24
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash from operations
|
|
$ 201
|
|
$ 1,876
|
|
$ 1,610
|
|
$ 3,511
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
(351)
|
|
(370)
|
|
(805)
|
|
(748)
|
|
|
Free cash flow1
|
|
$ (150)
|
|
$ 1,506
|
|
$ 805
|
|
$ 2,763
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Business segment operating profit and free cash flow are non-GAAP measures. See the "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of
|
|
2
|
As previously described, business segment operating profit for the quarter ended June 29, 2025 included losses of $950 million ($713 million,
|
|
3
|
Impairment and other charges for the quarter ended June 29, 2025 included $66 million ($52 million, or $0.22 per share, after-tax) primarily
|
|
4
|
Net earnings for the quarter ended June 29, 2025 included $103 million of income tax expense related to uncertain tax positions.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash from operations in the second quarter of 2025 was $201 million with free cash flow of $(150) million compared to $1.9 billion with $1.5 billion in free cash flow in the second quarter of 2024. The decrease in cash from operations was primarily due to an increase in working capital, which is defined as receivables, contract assets, and inventories less accounts payable and contract liabilities. This increase in working capital was driven by four main factors: production and invoice timing impacting receivables, primarily related to the F-35 program at Aeronautics; an increase in contract assets as a result of the timing of milestones, also primarily related to the F-35 program at Aeronautics; an increase in Sikorsky inventory at RMS; and billing cycles impacting contract liabilities primarily related to national security space programs at Space. The decrease in free cash flows was primarily due to these cash from operations drivers.
The company's cash activities in the quarter ended June 29, 2025, included the following:
-
paying cash dividends of $771 million;
paying $500 million to repurchase 1.0 million shares;
receiving net proceeds of $1.4 billion from the issuance of commercial paper; and
making a scheduled repayment of $142 million of long-term debt.
2025 Financial Outlook
The company's financial outlook for 2025 and other sections of this news release contain forward-looking statements, which reflect the company's judgment based on the information available at the time of this news release. The financial outlook for 2025 does not include the evolving impacts of tariffs or related recoveries, or Executive Orders issued by the Administration. Additionally, it is the company's practice not to incorporate adjustments into its financial outlook for proposed or potential acquisitions, divestitures, ventures, future gains or losses related to changes in valuations of the company's net assets and liabilities for deferred compensation plans or early-stage company investments, pension annuity contracts or discretionary contributions, financing transactions, changes in law, or new accounting standards until such items have been consummated, enacted or adopted. Actual results may differ materially from those projected. For additional factors that may impact the company's actual results, refer to the "Forward-Looking Statements" section in this news release.
|
|
(in millions, except per share data)
|
|
Current Update
|
|
April 2025
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
|
~$73,750 - $74,750
|
|
~$73,750 - $74,750
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Business segment operating profit1
|
|
~$6,600 - $6,700
|
|
~$8,100 - $8,200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total FAS/CAS pension adjustment
|
|
~$1,125
|
|
~$1,125
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
|
~$21.70 - $22.00
|
|
~$27.00 - $27.30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash from operations
|
|
~$8,500 - $8,700
|
|
~$8,500 - $8,700
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
~$1,900
|
|
~$1,900
|
|
|
Free cash flow1
|
|
~$6,600 - $6,800
|
|
~$6,600 - $6,800
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Business segment operating profit and free cash flow are non-GAAP measures. See the "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of
|
|
|
|
Segment Results
The company operates in four business segments organized based on the nature of products and services offered: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space. The following table presents summary operating results of the company's business segments and reconciles these amounts to the company's consolidated financial results.
|
|
(in millions)
|
|
Quarters Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
June 29,
2025
|
|
June 30,
2024
|
|
June 29,
2025
|
|
June 30,
2024
|
|
|
Sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aeronautics
|
|
$ 7,420
|
|
$ 7,277
|
|
$ 14,477
|
|
$ 14,122
|
|
|
Missiles and Fire Control
|
|
3,433
|
|
3,102
|
|
6,806
|
|
6,095
|
|
|
Rotary and Mission Systems
|
|
3,995
|
|
4,548
|
|
8,323
|
|
8,636
|
|
|
Space
|
|
3,307
|
|
3,195
|
|
6,512
|
|
6,464
|
|
|
Total sales
|
|
$ 18,155
|
|
$ 18,122
|
|
$ 36,118
|
|
$ 35,317
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating profit (loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aeronautics1
|
|
$ (98)
|
|
$ 751
|
|
$ 622
|
|
$ 1,430
|
|
|
Missiles and Fire Control
|
|
479
|
|
450
|
|
944
|
|
761
|
|
|
Rotary and Mission Systems2
|
|
(172)
|
|
495
|
|
349
|
|
925
|
|
|
Space
|
|
362
|
|
346
|
|
741
|
|
671
|
|
|
Total business segment operating profit
|
|
571
|
|
2,042
|
|
2,656
|
|
3,787
|
|
|
Unallocated items
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FAS/CAS operating adjustment
|
|
379
|
|
406
|
|
758
|
|
812
|
|
|
Impairment and other charges3
|
|
(66)
|
|
(87)
|
|
(66)
|
|
(87)
|
|
|
Intangible asset amortization expense
|
|
(63)
|
|
(61)
|
|
(127)
|
|
(122)
|
|
|
Other, net
|
|
(73)
|
|
(152)
|
|
(101)
|
|
(213)
|
|
|
Total unallocated items
|
|
177
|
|
106
|
|
464
|
|
390
|
|
|
Total consolidated operating profit
|
|
$ 748
|
|
$ 2,148
|
|
$ 3,120
|
|
$ 4,177
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Operating profit for the quarter ended June 29, 2025 included losses of $950 million ($713 million, or $3.04 per share, after-tax) on a
|
|
2
|
Operating profit for the quarter ended June 29, 2025 included losses of $570 million ($428 million, or $1.83 per share, after-tax) on CMHP
|
|
3
|
Impairment and other charges for the quarter ended June 29, 2025 included $66 million ($52 million, or $0.22 per share, after-tax)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For information on factors impacting comparability of the company's segment sales, operating profit and operating margins, see "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2024.
Consolidated net profit booking rate adjustments decreased segment operating profit by approximately $1.0 billion in the quarter ended June 29, 2025, which includes, as previously described, a loss of $950 million on a classified program at Aeronautics, and losses of $570 million on CMHP and $95 million on TUHP at RMS. Consolidated net profit booking rate adjustments increased segment operating profit by approximately $420 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2024.
Aeronautics
|
|
(in millions)
|
|
Quarters Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
June 29,
2025
|
|
June 30,
2024
|
|
June 29,
2025
|
|
June 30,
2024
|
|
|
Sales
|
|
$ 7,420
|
|
$ 7,277
|
|
$ 14,477
|
|
$ 14,122
|
|
|
Operating (loss) profit
|
|
(98)
|
|
751
|
|
622
|
|
1,430
|
|
|
Operating margin
|
|
(1.3 %)
|
|
10.3 %
|
|
4.3 %
|
|
10.1 %
|
Aeronautics' sales during the quarter ended June 29, 2025 increased $143 million, or 2%, compared to the same period in 2024. This increase was primarily attributable to higher sales of $470 million on the F-35 program due to higher volume on production contracts. This increase was partially offset by a $360 million unfavorable cumulative adjustment to sales driven by the loss on a classified contract as previously described.
Aeronautics' operating profit during the quarter ended June 29, 2025 decreased $849 million, or 113%, compared to the same period in 2024. The decrease was attributable to the previously described $950 million reach forward loss recognized on a classified contract, which was partially offset by a $90 million increase on the F-35 program due to higher profit booking rate adjustments and volume as described above.
Missiles and Fire Control
|
|
(in millions)
|
|
Quarters Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
June 29,
2025
|
|
June 30,
2024
|
|
June 29,
2025
|
|
June 30,
2024
|
|
|
Sales
|
|
$ 3,433
|
|
$ 3,102
|
|
$ 6,806
|
|
$ 6,095
|
|
|
Operating profit
|
|
479
|
|
450
|
|
944
|
|
761
|
|
|
Operating margin
|
|
14.0 %
|
|
14.5 %
|
|
13.9 %
|
|
12.5 %
|
MFC's sales during the quarter ended June 29, 2025 increased $331 million, or 11%, compared to the same period in 2024. This increase was primarily attributable to higher sales of $330 million on tactical and strike missile programs due to production ramp-up on Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM), Long Range Anti-Ship Missile (LRASM) and precision fires programs.
MFC's operating profit during the quarter ended June 29, 2025 increased $29 million, or 6%, compared to the same period in 2024. This increase was attributable to three primary factors: a $35 million increase from production ramp up as described above, and a $25 million increase from favorable contract mix; partially offset by a $25 million decrease in profit booking rate adjustments. The decrease in profit booking rate adjustments was primarily due to lower favorable profit adjustments on Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3).
Rotary and Mission Systems
|
|
(in millions)
|
|
Quarters Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
June 29,
2025
|
|
June 30,
2024
|
|
June 29,
2025
|
|
June 30,
2024
|
|
|
Sales
|
|
$ 3,995
|
|
$ 4,548
|
|
$ 8,323
|
|
$ 8,636
|
|
|
Operating (loss) profit
|
|
(172)
|
|
495
|
|
349
|
|
925
|
|
|
Operating margin
|
|
(4.3 %)
|
|
10.9 %
|
|
4.2 %
|
|
10.7 %
|
RMS' sales during the quarter ended June 29, 2025 decreased $553 million, or 12%, compared to the same period in 2024. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower net sales of $370 million on Sikorsky helicopter programs due to the unfavorable cumulative adjustments to sales driven by recognizing losses on CMHP and TUHP as previously described, and lower production volume on Seahawk programs; and a $145 million decrease on integrated warfare systems and sensors (IWSS) programs due to lower volume on radar and the Canadian Surface Combatant (CSC) programs.
RMS' operating profit during the quarter ended June 29, 2025 decreased $667 million, or 135%, compared to the same period in 2024. This decrease was attributable to a $610 million decrease in profit booking rate adjustments primarily due to a $570 million loss recognized on CMHP and a $95 million loss recognized on TUHP as previously described.
Space
|
|
(in millions)
|
|
Quarters Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
June 29,
2025
|
|
June 30,
2024
|
|
June 29,
2025
|
|
June 30,
2024
|
|
|
Sales
|
|
$ 3,307
|
|
$ 3,195
|
|
$ 6,512
|
|
$ 6,464
|
|
|
Operating profit
|
|
362
|
|
346
|
|
741
|
|
671
|
|
|
Operating margin
|
|
10.9 %
|
|
10.8 %
|
|
11.4 %
|
|
10.4 %
|
Space's sales during the quarter ended June 29, 2025 increased $112 million, or 4%, compared to the same period in 2024. This increase was primarily attributable to higher sales of $115 million for commercial civil space programs primarily due to higher volume on the Orion program; and $80 million for strategic and missile defense programs due to higher volume on Next Generation Interceptor (NGI) and Fleet Ballistic Missile (FBM) programs. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $95 million on national security space programs due to program lifecycle on the Next Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared (Next Gen OPIR) system.
Space's operating profit during the quarter ended June 29, 2025 increased $16 million, or 5%, compared to the same period in 2024. This increase was attributable to a $20 million increase in profit booking rate adjustments primarily due to favorable performance at completion on certain commercial civil space programs.
Total equity earnings (ULA) represented approximately $10 million, or 3%, of Space's operating profit for both the quarter ended June 29, 2025, and the same period in 2024.
Income Taxes
The company's effective income tax rate was 18.0% and 15.8% for the quarters ended June 29, 2025 and June 30, 2024. The higher effective income tax rate for the quarter was primarily attributable to increased interest expense on the company's uncertain tax position partially offset by changes in pre-tax earnings due to program losses previously described. The rates for all periods benefited from tax deductions for foreign derived intangible income, research and development tax credits, dividends paid to the company's defined contribution plans with an employee stock ownership plan feature and employee equity awards.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This news release contains the following non-generally accepted accounting principles (non-GAAP) financial measures (as defined by U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Regulation G). While management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures may be useful in evaluating the financial performance of the company, this information should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the company's definitions for non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies or analysts.
Business segment operating profit
Business segment operating profit represents operating profit from the company's business segments before unallocated income and expense. This measure is used by the company's senior management in evaluating the performance of its business segments and is a performance goal in the company's annual incentive plan. Business segment operating margin is calculated by dividing business segment operating profit by sales. The table below reconciles the non-GAAP measure business segment operating profit with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, consolidated operating profit.
|
|
(in millions)
|
|
Current Update
|
|
April 2025
|
|
|
Business segment operating profit (non-GAAP)
|
|
~$6,600 - $6,700
|
|
~$8,100 - $8,200
|
|
|
FAS/CAS operating adjustment1
|
|
~1,520
|
|
~1,520
|
|
|
Intangible asset amortization expense
|
|
~(255)
|
|
~(240)
|
|
|
Other, net
|
|
~(335)
|
|
~(465)
|
|
|
Consolidated operating profit (GAAP)
|
|
~$7,530 - $7,630
|
|
~$8,915 - $9,015
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Reflects the amount by which total CAS pension cost of $1.6 billion exceeds FAS pension service cost and excludes non-service FAS pension
|
|
|
|
Free cash flow
Free cash flow is cash from operations less capital expenditures. The company's capital expenditures are comprised of equipment and facilities infrastructure and information technology (inclusive of costs for the development or purchase of internal-use software that are capitalized). The company uses free cash flow to evaluate its business performance and overall liquidity and it is a performance goal in the company's annual and long-term incentive plans. The company believes free cash flow is a useful measure for investors because it represents the amount of cash generated from operations after reinvesting in the business and that may be available to return to stockholders and creditors (through dividends, stock repurchases and debt repayments) or available to fund acquisitions or other investments. The entire free cash flow amount is not necessarily available for discretionary expenditures, however, because it does not account for certain mandatory expenditures, such as the repayment of maturing debt and future pension contributions.
Webcast and Conference Call Information
Lockheed Martin Corporation will webcast live the earnings results conference call (listen-only mode) on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. ET on the Lockheed Martin Investor Relations website at . The accompanying presentation slides and relevant financial charts are also available at .
For additional information, visit the company's website: .
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security® vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready. More information at .
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains statements that, to the extent they are not recitations of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, and are based on Lockheed Martin's current expectations and assumptions. The words "believe," "estimate," "anticipate," "project," "intend," "expect," "plan," "outlook," "scheduled," "forecast" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially due to factors such as:
-
the company's reliance on contracts with the U.S. Government, which are dependent on U.S. Government funding and can be terminated for convenience, and the company's ability to negotiate favorable contract terms;
budget uncertainty, the risk of future budget cuts, the impact of continuing resolution funding mechanisms, the debt ceiling and the potential for government shutdowns, and changing funding and acquisition priorities;
risks related to the development, production, sustainment, performance, schedule, cost and requirements of complex and technologically advanced programs, including the F-35 program;
planned production rates and orders for significant programs, compliance with stringent performance and reliability standards, and materials availability, including government furnished equipment and rare earth minerals;
the timing of contract awards or contract definitization, decisions by government customers to impose contract terms following undefinitized contract actions, achievement of performance milestones, customer acceptance of product deliveries, and receipt of customer payments;
the company's ability to recover costs under U.S. Government contracts and the mix of fixed-price and cost-reimbursable contracts;
customer procurement and other policies, laws, regulations and executive actions that affect the company and its industry, programs, future opportunities, and financial performance, including those relating to mission priorities, competing domestic and international spending, contracting terms (such as fixed-price requirements), treatment of contractor performance issues, and contractor access to competitive opportunities;
performance and/or financial viability of key suppliers, teammates, joint ventures (including United Launch Alliance), joint venture partners, subcontractors and customers;
economic, industry, business and political conditions including their effects on governmental policy;
the impact of inflation and other cost pressures;
government actions that restrict or prevent the sale or delivery of the company's products (such as delays in approvals for exports requiring Congressional notification);
foreign policy and international trade actions taken by governments such as tariffs, sanctions, embargoes, export and import controls, buying preferences, and other trade restrictions;
the company's success expanding into and doing business in adjacent markets and internationally and the risks posed by international sales, including potential effects from fluctuations in currency exchange rates;
changes in non-U.S. national priorities and government budgets and planned orders;
the competitive environment for the company's products and services;
the company's ability to develop and commercialize new technologies and products, including emerging digital and network technologies and capabilities;
the company's ability to benefit fully from or adequately protect its intellectual property rights;
the company's ability to attract and retain a highly skilled workforce and the impact of work stoppages or other labor disruptions;
cyber or other security threats or other disruptions faced by the company or its suppliers;
the company's ability to implement and continue, and the timing and impact of, capitalization changes such as share repurchases, dividend payments and financing transactions;
the accuracy of the company's estimates and projections;
changes in pension plan assumptions and actual returns on pension assets; cash funding requirements and pension annuity contracts and associated settlement charges;
realizing the anticipated benefits of acquisitions or divestitures, investments, joint ventures, teaming arrangements or internal reorganizations, and market volatility affecting the fair value of investments that are marked to market;
the company's efforts to increase the efficiency of its operations and improve the affordability of its products and services, including through digital transformation and cost reduction initiatives;
the risk of an impairment of the company's assets, including the potential impairment of goodwill and intangibles;
the availability and adequacy of the company's insurance and indemnities;
compliance with laws, regulations, policies, and customer requirements relating to environmental matters;
the impact of public health crises, natural disasters and other severe weather conditions on the company's business and financial results, including supply chain disruptions and delays, employee absences, and program delays;
changes in accounting, U.S. or foreign tax, export or other laws, regulations, and policies and their interpretation or application, and changes in the amount or reevaluation of uncertain tax positions; and
the outcome of legal proceedings, bid protests, environmental remediation efforts, audits, administrative reviews, government investigations or government allegations that the company has failed to comply with law, other contingencies and U.S. Government identification of deficiencies in its business systems.
These are only some of the factors that may affect the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. For a discussion identifying additional important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, see the company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission including, but not limited to, "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The company's filings may be accessed through the Investor Relations page of its website, , or through the website maintained by the SEC at .
The company's actual financial results likely will be different from those projected due to the inherent nature of projections. Given these uncertainties, forward-looking statements should not be relied on in making investment decisions. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release speak only as of the date of its issuance. Except where required by applicable law, the company expressly disclaims a duty to provide updates to forward-looking statements after the date of this news release to reflect subsequent events, changed circumstances, changes in expectations, or the estimates and assumptions associated with them. The forward-looking statements in this news release are intended to be subject to the safe harbor protection provided by the federal securities laws.
|
Lockheed Martin Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Earnings1
(unaudited; in millions, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
Quarters Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|
June 29,
2025
|
|
June 30,
2024
|
|
June 29,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
Sales
|
|
$ 18,155
|
|
$ 18,122
|
|
$ 36,118
|
|
$ 35,317
|
|
Operating costs and expenses2
|
|
(17,421)
|
|
(15,992)
|
|
(33,061)
|
|
(31,194)
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
734
|
|
2,130
|
|
3,057
|
|
4,123
|
|
Other income, net
|
|
14
|
|
18
|
|
63
|
|
54
|
|
Operating profit3
|
|
748
|
|
2,148
|
|
3,120
|
|
4,177
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
(274)
|
|
(261)
|
|
(542)
|
|
(516)
|
|
Non-service FAS pension (expense) income
|
|
(99)
|
|
15
|
|
(197)
|
|
31
|
|
Other non-operating income, net
|
|
42
|
|
46
|
|
72
|
|
91
|
|
Earnings before income taxes
|
|
417
|
|
1,948
|
|
2,453
|
|
3,783
|
|
Income tax expense4
|
|
(75)
|
|
(307)
|
|
(399)
|
|
(597)
|
|
Net earnings
|
|
$ 342
|
|
$ 1,641
|
|
$ 2,054
|
|
$ 3,186
|
|
Effective tax rate
|
|
18.0 %
|
|
15.8 %
|
|
16.3 %
|
|
15.8 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per common share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$ 1.46
|
|
$ 6.87
|
|
$ 8.78
|
|
$ 13.29
|
|
Diluted
|
|
$ 1.46
|
|
$ 6.85
|
|
$ 8.75
|
|
$ 13.24
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
233.5
|
|
238.9
|
|
234.0
|
|
239.8
|
|
Diluted
|
|
234.3
|
|
239.6
|
|
234.8
|
|
240.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common shares reported in stockholders'
equity at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
232
|
|
237
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
The company closes its books and records on the last Sunday of the calendar quarter to align its financial closing with its business processes, which was on June 29, for the second quarter of 2025 and June 30, for the second quarter of 2024. The consolidated financial statements and tables of financial information included herein are labeled based on that convention. This practice only affects interim periods, as the company's fiscal year ends on Dec. 31.
|
2
|
Operating costs and expenses for the quarter ended June 29, 2025 included $66 million ($52 million, or $0.22 per share, after-tax) primarily for the write-off of fixed assets at its Aeronautics business segment.
|
3
|
As previously described, operating profit for the quarter ended June 29, 2025 included losses of $950 million ($713 million, or $3.04 per share, after-tax) on a classified program at its Aeronautics business segment, and $570 million ($428 million, or $1.83 per share, after-tax) on CMHP and $95 million ($71 million, or $0.30 per share, after-tax) on TUHP at its RMS business segment.
|
4
|
Income tax expense for the quarter ended June 29, 2025 included interest expense of $103 million related to uncertain tax positions.
|
Lockheed Martin Corporation
Business Segment Summary Operating Results
(unaudited; in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
Quarters Ended
|
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 29,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
% Change
|
|
June 29,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
% Change
|
|
Sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aeronautics
|
|
$ 7,420
|
|
$ 7,277
|
|
2 %
|
|
$ 14,477
|
|
$ 14,122
|
|
3 %
|
|
Missiles and Fire Control
|
|
3,433
|
|
3,102
|
|
11 %
|
|
6,806
|
|
6,095
|
|
12 %
|
|
Rotary and Mission Systems
|
|
3,995
|
|
4,548
|
|
(12 %)
|
|
8,323
|
|
8,636
|
|
(4 %)
|
|
Space
|
|
3,307
|
|
3,195
|
|
4 %
|
|
6,512
|
|
6,464
|
|
1 %
|
|
Total sales
|
|
$ 18,155
|
|
$ 18,122
|
|
- %
|
|
$ 36,118
|
|
$ 35,317
|
|
2 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating profit (loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aeronautics1
|
|
$ (98)
|
|
$ 751
|
|
(113 %)
|
|
$ 622
|
|
$ 1,430
|
|
(57 %)
|
|
Missiles and Fire Control
|
|
479
|
|
450
|
|
6 %
|
|
944
|
|
761
|
|
24 %
|
|
Rotary and Mission Systems2
|
|
(172)
|
|
495
|
|
(135 %)
|
|
349
|
|
925
|
|
(62 %)
|
|
Space
|
|
362
|
|
346
|
|
5 %
|
|
741
|
|
671
|
|
10 %
|
|
Total business segment operating profit
|
|
571
|
|
2,042
|
|
(72 %)
|
|
2,656
|
|
3,787
|
|
(30 %)
|
|
Unallocated items
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FAS/CAS operating adjustment
|
|
379
|
|
406
|
|
|
|
758
|
|
812
|
|
|
|
Impairment and other charges
|
|
(66)
|
|
(87)
|
|
|
|
(66)
|
|
(87)
|
|
|
|
Intangible asset amortization expense
|
|
(63)
|
|
(61)
|
|
|
|
(127)
|
|
(122)
|
|
|
|
Other, net
|
|
(73)
|
|
(152)
|
|
|
|
(101)
|
|
(213)
|
|
|
|
Total unallocated items
|
|
177
|
|
106
|
|
67 %
|
|
464
|
|
390
|
|
19 %
|
|
Total consolidated operating profit
|
|
$ 748
|
|
$ 2,148
|
|
(65 %)
|
|
$ 3,120
|
|
$ 4,177
|
|
(25 %)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating margin
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aeronautics1
|
|
(1.3 %)
|
|
10.3 %
|
|
|
|
4.3 %
|
|
10.1 %
|
|
|
|
Missiles and Fire Control
|
|
14.0 %
|
|
14.5 %
|
|
|
|
13.9 %
|
|
12.5 %
|
|
|
|
Rotary and Mission Systems2
|
|
(4.3 %)
|
|
10.9 %
|
|
|
|
4.2 %
|
|
10.7 %
|
|
|
|
Space
|
|
10.9 %
|
|
10.8 %
|
|
|
|
11.4 %
|
|
10.4 %
|
|
|
|
Total business segment operating margin
|
|
3.1 %
|
|
11.3 %
|
|
|
|
7.4 %
|
|
10.7 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total consolidated operating margin
|
|
4.1 %
|
|
11.9 %
|
|
|
|
8.6 %
|
|
11.8 %
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Operating profit for the quarter ended June 29, 2025 included losses of $950 million ($713 million, or $3.04 per share, after-tax) at its Aeronautics business segment as a result of the programs losses previously described.
|
2
|
Operating profit for the quarter ended June 29, 2025 included losses of $570 million ($428 million, or $1.83 per share, after-tax) on CMHP and $95 million ($71 million, or $0.30 per share, after-tax) on TUHP at its RMS business segment as a result of the programs losses previously described.
|
Lockheed Martin Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in millions, except par value)
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 29,
|
|
Dec. 31,
2024
|
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$ 1,293
|
|
$ 2,483
|
|
Receivables, net
|
|
3,306
|
|
2,351
|
|
Contract assets
|
|
14,896
|
|
12,957
|
|
Inventories
|
|
3,699
|
|
3,474
|
|
Other current assets
|
|
794
|
|
584
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
23,988
|
|
21,849
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
8,670
|
|
8,726
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
11,309
|
|
11,067
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
2,013
|
|
2,015
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
4,070
|
|
3,557
|
|
Other noncurrent assets
|
|
8,820
|
|
8,403
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$ 58,870
|
|
$ 55,617
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$ 3,653
|
|
$ 2,222
|
|
Salaries, benefits and payroll taxes
|
|
2,761
|
|
3,125
|
|
Contract liabilities
|
|
9,861
|
|
9,795
|
|
Current maturities of long-term debt and commercial paper
|
|
3,118
|
|
643
|
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
4,961
|
|
3,635
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
24,354
|
|
19,420
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term debt, net
|
|
18,520
|
|
19,627
|
|
Accrued pension liabilities
|
|
4,838
|
|
4,791
|
|
Other noncurrent liabilities
|
|
5,824
|
|
5,446
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
53,536
|
|
49,284
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, $1 par value per share
|
|
232
|
|
234
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
13,259
|
|
14,551
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(8,157)
|
|
(8,452)
|
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
5,334
|
|
6,333
|
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
|
$ 58,870
|
|
$ 55,617
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lockheed Martin Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited; in millions)
|
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
June 29,
|
|
June 30,
|
Operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings
|
|
$ 2,054
|
|
$ 3,186
|
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
796
|
|
710
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
141
|
|
154
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
(561)
|
|
(145)
|
Impairment and other charges
|
|
66
|
|
87
|
Program losses
|
|
1,615
|
|
165
|
Changes in assets and liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Receivables, net
|
|
(955)
|
|
(798)
|
Contract assets
|
|
(2,178)
|
|
(724)
|
Inventories
|
|
(461)
|
|
35
|
Accounts payable
|
|
1,500
|
|
1,052
|
Contract liabilities
|
|
(360)
|
|
(9)
|
Income taxes
|
|
251
|
|
21
|
Qualified defined benefit pension plans
|
|
223
|
|
(1)
|
Other, net
|
|
(521)
|
|
(222)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
1,610
|
|
3,511
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
(805)
|
|
(748)
|
Other, net
|
|
(340)
|
|
4
|
Net cash (used for) investing activities
|
|
(1,145)
|
|
(744)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
Issuance of long-term debt, net of related costs
|
|
-
|
|
1,980
|
Repayments of long-term debt
|
|
(142)
|
|
(168)
|
Proceeds from commercial paper, net
|
|
1,449
|
|
-
|
Repurchases of common stock
|
|
(1,250)
|
|
(1,850)
|
Dividends paid
|
|
(1,567)
|
|
(1,532)
|
Other, net
|
|
(145)
|
|
(116)
|
Net cash (used for) financing activities
|
|
(1,655)
|
|
(1,686)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
(1,190)
|
|
1,081
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
|
2,483
|
|
1,442
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
|
$ 1,293
|
|
$ 2,523
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lockheed Martin Corporation
Selected Financial Data
(unaudited; in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
2025
Outlook
|
|
2024
Actual
|
|
Total FAS (expense) income and CAS cost
|
|
|
|
|
|
FAS pension (expense) income
|
|
$ (445)
|
|
$ 2
|
|
Less: CAS pension cost
|
|
1,570
|
|
1,684
|
|
Total FAS/CAS pension adjustment
|
|
$ 1,125
|
|
$ 1,686
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Service and non-service cost reconciliation
|
|
|
|
|
|
FAS pension service cost
|
|
$ (50)
|
|
$ (60)
|
|
Less: CAS pension cost
|
|
1,570
|
|
1,684
|
|
FAS/CAS pension operating adjustment
|
|
1,520
|
|
1,624
|
|
Non-service FAS pension (expense) income
|
|
(395)
|
|
62
|
|
Total FAS/CAS pension adjustment
|
|
$ 1,125
|
|
$ 1,686
|
Lockheed Martin Corporation
Other Financial and Operating Information
(unaudited; in millions, except for aircraft deliveries and weeks)
|
|
|
Backlog
|
|
June 29,
2025
|
|
Dec. 31,
2024
|
|
Aeronautics
|
|
$ 52,165
|
|
$ 62,763
|
|
Missiles and Fire Control
|
|
40,250
|
|
38,783
|
|
Rotary and Mission Systems
|
|
38,584
|
|
38,117
|
|
Space
|
|
35,531
|
|
36,377
|
|
Total backlog
|
|
$ 166,530
|
|
$ 176,040
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarters Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
Aircraft Deliveries
|
|
June 29,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 29,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
F-35
|
|
50
|
|
-
|
|
97
|
|
-
|
|
F-16
|
|
3
|
|
4
|
|
7
|
|
7
|
|
C-130J
|
|
1
|
|
5
|
|
2
|
|
9
|
|
Government helicopter programs
|
|
24
|
|
10
|
|
33
|
|
23
|
|
Commercial helicopter programs
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1
|
|
-
|
|
International military helicopter programs
|
|
-
|
|
5
|
|
-
|
|
5
|
|
|
Number of Weeks in Reporting Period 1
|
|
2025
|
2024
|
|
First quarter
|
|
13
|
13
|
|
Second quarter
|
|
13
|
13
|
|
Third quarter
|
|
13
|
13
|
|
Fourth quarter
|
|
13
|
13
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Calendar quarters are typically comprised of 13 weeks. However, the company closes its books and records on the last Sunday of each month, except for the month of Dec., as its fiscal year ends on Dec. 31. As a result, the number of weeks in a reporting quarter may vary slightly during the year and for comparable prior year periods.
SOURCE Lockheed MartinWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- Gamesquare Completes $5 Million Ethereum Purchase As Part Of $100 Million Treasury Strategy
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
CommentsNo comment