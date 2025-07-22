Mainstreet Bancshares Inc. Reports Strong Second Quarter Earnings
|
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION
(In thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
|
December
|
|
|
September
|
|
|
June 30, 2024
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and due from banks
|
|
$
|
20,888
|
|
|
$
|
18,385
|
|
|
$
|
21,351
|
|
|
$
|
15,319
|
|
|
$
|
17,112
|
|
Interest-bearing deposits at other financial
|
|
|
85,796
|
|
|
|
159,582
|
|
|
|
161,866
|
|
|
|
191,637
|
|
|
|
50,495
|
|
Federal funds sold
|
|
|
26,600
|
|
|
|
24,673
|
|
|
|
24,491
|
|
|
|
25,158
|
|
|
|
23,852
|
|
Total cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
133,284
|
|
|
|
202,640
|
|
|
|
207,708
|
|
|
|
232,114
|
|
|
|
91,459
|
|
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value
|
|
|
56,138
|
|
|
|
55,935
|
|
|
|
55,747
|
|
|
|
58,489
|
|
|
|
57,605
|
|
Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized
|
|
|
14,846
|
|
|
|
15,657
|
|
|
|
16,078
|
|
|
|
16,016
|
|
|
|
16,036
|
|
Restricted securities, at amortized cost
|
|
|
7,005
|
|
|
|
7,005
|
|
|
|
6,873
|
|
|
|
6,873
|
|
|
|
6,749
|
|
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $19,057,
|
|
|
1,767,432
|
|
|
|
1,811,789
|
|
|
|
1,810,556
|
|
|
|
1,775,558
|
|
|
|
1,778,840
|
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
|
|
16,569
|
|
|
|
13,020
|
|
|
|
13,287
|
|
|
|
13,571
|
|
|
|
13,787
|
|
Accrued interest and other receivables
|
|
|
15,023
|
|
|
|
9,607
|
|
|
|
11,311
|
|
|
|
11,077
|
|
|
|
11,916
|
|
Computer software, net of amortization
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
18,881
|
|
|
|
17,205
|
|
Bank owned life insurance
|
|
|
40,117
|
|
|
|
39,809
|
|
|
|
39,507
|
|
|
|
39,203
|
|
|
|
38,901
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
64,367
|
|
|
|
67,383
|
|
|
|
67,031
|
|
|
|
52,817
|
|
|
|
61,248
|
|
Total Assets
|
|
$
|
2,114,781
|
|
|
$
|
2,222,845
|
|
|
$
|
2,228,098
|
|
|
$
|
2,224,599
|
|
|
$
|
2,093,746
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-interest bearing deposits
|
|
$
|
330,045
|
|
|
$
|
345,319
|
|
|
$
|
324,307
|
|
|
$
|
347,575
|
|
|
$
|
314,636
|
|
Interest-bearing demand deposits
|
|
|
124,090
|
|
|
|
106,033
|
|
|
|
139,780
|
|
|
|
197,527
|
|
|
|
179,513
|
|
Savings and NOW deposits
|
|
|
116,069
|
|
|
|
124,049
|
|
|
|
64,337
|
|
|
|
61,893
|
|
|
|
60,867
|
|
Money market deposits
|
|
|
463,904
|
|
|
|
511,925
|
|
|
|
560,082
|
|
|
|
451,936
|
|
|
|
476,396
|
|
Time deposits
|
|
|
764,439
|
|
|
|
820,999
|
|
|
|
819,288
|
|
|
|
834,738
|
|
|
|
723,951
|
|
Total deposits
|
|
|
1,798,547
|
|
|
|
1,908,325
|
|
|
|
1,907,794
|
|
|
|
1,893,669
|
|
|
|
1,755,363
|
|
Subordinated debt, net
|
|
|
71,238
|
|
|
|
72,138
|
|
|
|
73,039
|
|
|
|
72,940
|
|
|
|
72,841
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
31,526
|
|
|
|
32,764
|
|
|
|
39,274
|
|
|
|
31,939
|
|
|
|
40,827
|
|
Total Liabilities
|
|
|
1,901,311
|
|
|
|
2,013,227
|
|
|
|
2,020,107
|
|
|
|
1,998,548
|
|
|
|
1,869,031
|
|
Stockholders' Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock
|
|
|
27,263
|
|
|
|
27,263
|
|
|
|
27,263
|
|
|
|
27,263
|
|
|
|
27,263
|
|
Common stock
|
|
|
29,825
|
|
|
|
29,810
|
|
|
|
29,466
|
|
|
|
29,463
|
|
|
|
29,452
|
|
Capital surplus
|
|
|
68,261
|
|
|
|
67,612
|
|
|
|
67,823
|
|
|
|
67,083
|
|
|
|
66,392
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
95,585
|
|
|
|
92,305
|
|
|
|
91,150
|
|
|
|
108,616
|
|
|
|
109,651
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
(7,464)
|
|
|
|
(7,372)
|
|
|
|
(7,711)
|
|
|
|
(6,374)
|
|
|
|
(8,043)
|
|
Total Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
213,470
|
|
|
|
209,618
|
|
|
|
207,991
|
|
|
|
226,051
|
|
|
|
224,715
|
|
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
|
$
|
2,114,781
|
|
|
$
|
2,222,845
|
|
|
$
|
2,228,098
|
|
|
$
|
2,224,599
|
|
|
$
|
2,093,746
|
|
|
*Derived from audited financial statements
|
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) INFORMATION
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|
|
|
Year-to-Date
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
|
June 30, 2024
|
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
|
|
September 30, 2024
|
|
|
June 30, 2024
|
|
INTEREST INCOME:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest and fees on loans
|
|
$
|
63,554
|
|
|
$
|
62,238
|
|
|
$
|
32,443
|
|
|
$
|
31,111
|
|
|
$
|
31,323
|
|
|
$
|
31,615
|
|
|
$
|
31,655
|
|
Interest on investment securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxable securities
|
|
|
851
|
|
|
|
865
|
|
|
|
431
|
|
|
|
420
|
|
|
|
431
|
|
|
|
397
|
|
|
|
430
|
|
Tax-exempt securities
|
|
|
530
|
|
|
|
538
|
|
|
|
267
|
|
|
|
263
|
|
|
|
262
|
|
|
|
294
|
|
|
|
268
|
|
Interest on interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions
|
|
|
1,878
|
|
|
|
1,694
|
|
|
|
932
|
|
|
|
946
|
|
|
|
2,826
|
|
|
|
1,041
|
|
|
|
806
|
|
Interest on federal funds sold
|
|
|
436
|
|
|
|
570
|
|
|
|
213
|
|
|
|
223
|
|
|
|
277
|
|
|
|
244
|
|
|
|
277
|
|
Total interest income
|
|
|
67,249
|
|
|
|
65,905
|
|
|
|
34,286
|
|
|
|
32,963
|
|
|
|
35,119
|
|
|
|
33,591
|
|
|
|
33,436
|
|
INTEREST EXPENSE:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest on interest-bearing demand deposits
|
|
|
2,052
|
|
|
|
3,933
|
|
|
|
1,004
|
|
|
|
1,048
|
|
|
|
2,612
|
|
|
|
2,117
|
|
|
|
2,118
|
|
Interest on savings and NOW deposits
|
|
|
612
|
|
|
|
347
|
|
|
|
391
|
|
|
|
221
|
|
|
|
201
|
|
|
|
206
|
|
|
|
190
|
|
Interest on money market deposits
|
|
|
9,983
|
|
|
|
10,632
|
|
|
|
4,707
|
|
|
|
5,276
|
|
|
|
5,475
|
|
|
|
5,277
|
|
|
|
5,542
|
|
Interest on time deposits
|
|
|
17,626
|
|
|
|
17,819
|
|
|
|
8,595
|
|
|
|
9,031
|
|
|
|
10,003
|
|
|
|
9,543
|
|
|
|
9,010
|
|
Interest on federal funds purchased
|
|
|
65
|
|
|
|
298
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
65
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
277
|
|
|
|
191
|
|
Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
46
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Interest on subordinated debt
|
|
|
1,611
|
|
|
|
1,640
|
|
|
|
799
|
|
|
|
812
|
|
|
|
787
|
|
|
|
828
|
|
|
|
820
|
|
Total interest expense
|
|
|
31,949
|
|
|
|
34,715
|
|
|
|
15,496
|
|
|
|
16,453
|
|
|
|
19,078
|
|
|
|
18,248
|
|
|
|
17,871
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
|
35,300
|
|
|
|
31,190
|
|
|
|
18,790
|
|
|
|
16,510
|
|
|
|
16,041
|
|
|
|
15,343
|
|
|
|
15,565
|
|
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
|
|
|
(543)
|
|
|
|
443
|
|
|
|
(543)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
3,407
|
|
|
|
2,913
|
|
|
|
638
|
|
Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses
|
|
|
35,843
|
|
|
|
30,747
|
|
|
|
19,333
|
|
|
|
16,510
|
|
|
|
12,634
|
|
|
|
12,430
|
|
|
|
14,927
|
|
NON-INTEREST INCOME:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposit account service charges
|
|
|
1,068
|
|
|
|
959
|
|
|
|
538
|
|
|
|
530
|
|
|
|
481
|
|
|
|
557
|
|
|
|
490
|
|
Bank owned life insurance income
|
|
|
610
|
|
|
|
583
|
|
|
|
308
|
|
|
|
302
|
|
|
|
304
|
|
|
|
302
|
|
|
|
291
|
|
Gain on retirement of subordinated debt
|
|
|
128
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
68
|
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Gain on valuation of equity securities
|
|
|
103
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
103
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Net loss on securities called or matured
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(48)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(48)
|
|
Other non-interest income
|
|
|
96
|
|
|
|
66
|
|
|
|
49
|
|
|
|
47
|
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
|
27
|
|
|
|
31
|
|
Total non-interest income
|
|
|
2,005
|
|
|
|
1,560
|
|
|
|
1,066
|
|
|
|
939
|
|
|
|
807
|
|
|
|
886
|
|
|
|
764
|
|
NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
|
|
16,664
|
|
|
|
14,972
|
|
|
|
8,279
|
|
|
|
8,385
|
|
|
|
8,253
|
|
|
|
7,250
|
|
|
|
7,484
|
|
Furniture and equipment expenses
|
|
|
2,157
|
|
|
|
1,875
|
|
|
|
1,141
|
|
|
|
1,016
|
|
|
|
830
|
|
|
|
931
|
|
|
|
940
|
|
Advertising and marketing
|
|
|
1,011
|
|
|
|
1,020
|
|
|
|
530
|
|
|
|
481
|
|
|
|
600
|
|
|
|
579
|
|
|
|
566
|
|
Occupancy expenses
|
|
|
714
|
|
|
|
849
|
|
|
|
318
|
|
|
|
396
|
|
|
|
358
|
|
|
|
407
|
|
|
|
415
|
|
Outside services
|
|
|
2,463
|
|
|
|
1,614
|
|
|
|
1,290
|
|
|
|
1,173
|
|
|
|
1,168
|
|
|
|
845
|
|
|
|
839
|
|
Administrative expenses
|
|
|
499
|
|
|
|
471
|
|
|
|
270
|
|
|
|
229
|
|
|
|
243
|
|
|
|
215
|
|
|
|
229
|
|
Computer software intangible impairment
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
19,721
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Other operating expenses
|
|
|
5,551
|
|
|
|
4,515
|
|
|
|
2,917
|
|
|
|
2,634
|
|
|
|
3,258
|
|
|
|
2,992
|
|
|
|
2,362
|
|
Total non-interest expenses
|
|
|
29,059
|
|
|
|
25,316
|
|
|
|
14,745
|
|
|
|
14,314
|
|
|
|
34,431
|
|
|
|
13,219
|
|
|
|
12,835
|
|
Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
|
8,789
|
|
|
|
6,991
|
|
|
|
5,654
|
|
|
|
3,135
|
|
|
|
(20,990)
|
|
|
|
97
|
|
|
|
2,856
|
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
|
1,746
|
|
|
|
1,068
|
|
|
|
1,064
|
|
|
|
682
|
|
|
|
(4,823)
|
|
|
|
(168)
|
|
|
|
238
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
|
7,043
|
|
|
|
5,923
|
|
|
|
4,590
|
|
|
|
2,453
|
|
|
|
(16,167)
|
|
|
|
265
|
|
|
|
2,618
|
|
Preferred stock dividends
|
|
|
1,078
|
|
|
|
1,078
|
|
|
|
539
|
|
|
|
539
|
|
|
|
539
|
|
|
|
539
|
|
|
|
539
|
|
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders
|
|
$
|
5,965
|
|
|
$
|
4,845
|
|
|
$
|
4,051
|
|
|
$
|
1,914
|
|
|
$
|
(16,706)
|
|
|
$
|
(274)
|
|
|
$
|
2,079
|
|
Earnings (loss) per common share, basic and diluted
|
|
$
|
0.78
|
|
|
$
|
0.64
|
|
|
$
|
0.53
|
|
|
$
|
0.25
|
|
|
$
|
(2.20)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.04)
|
|
|
$
|
0.27
|
|
Weighted average number of common shares, basic and diluted
|
|
|
7,670,623
|
|
|
|
7,610,188
|
|
|
|
7,704,677
|
|
|
|
7,636,191
|
|
|
|
7,603,318
|
|
|
|
7,601,925
|
|
|
|
7,608,389
|
|
UNAUDITED LOAN, DEPOSIT AND BORROWING DETAIL
(In thousands)
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
|
June 30, 2024
|
|
|
Percentage Change
|
|
|
|
$ Amount
|
|
|
% of
|
|
|
$ Amount
|
|
|
% of
|
|
|
$ Amount
|
|
|
% of
|
|
|
Last 3
|
|
|
Last 12
|
|
LOANS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Construction and land development loans
|
|
$
|
328,351
|
|
|
|
18.3
|
%
|
|
$
|
344,742
|
|
|
|
18.8
|
%
|
|
$
|
410,698
|
|
|
|
22.8
|
%
|
|
|
-4.8
|
%
|
|
|
-20.1
|
%
|
Residential real estate loans
|
|
|
452,458
|
|
|
|
25.3
|
%
|
|
|
450,728
|
|
|
|
24.6
|
%
|
|
|
449,700
|
|
|
|
25.0
|
%
|
|
|
0.4
|
%
|
|
|
0.6
|
%
|
Commercial real estate loans
|
|
|
911,390
|
|
|
|
50.9
|
%
|
|
|
933,947
|
|
|
|
50.9
|
%
|
|
|
845,030
|
|
|
|
46.9
|
%
|
|
|
-2.4
|
%
|
|
|
7.9
|
%
|
Commercial and industrial loans
|
|
|
97,699
|
|
|
|
5.5
|
%
|
|
|
105,180
|
|
|
|
5.6
|
%
|
|
|
93,559
|
|
|
|
5.2
|
%
|
|
|
-7.1
|
%
|
|
|
4.4
|
%
|
Consumer loans
|
|
|
1,075
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
%
|
|
|
1,331
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
%
|
|
|
2,232
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
%
|
|
|
-19.2
|
%
|
|
|
-51.8
|
%
|
Total Gross Loans
|
|
$
|
1,790,973
|
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
1,835,928
|
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
1,801,219
|
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
|
-2.4
|
%
|
|
|
-0.6
|
%
|
Less: Allowance for credit losses
|
|
|
(19,057)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(19,460)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(17,098)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net deferred loan fees
|
|
|
(4,484)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(4,679)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(5,281)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Loans
|
|
$
|
1,767,432
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,811,789
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,778,840
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DEPOSITS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-interest bearing deposits
|
|
$
|
330,045
|
|
|
|
18.4
|
%
|
|
$
|
345,319
|
|
|
|
18.1
|
%
|
|
$
|
314,636
|
|
|
|
17.9
|
%
|
|
|
-4.4
|
%
|
|
|
4.9
|
%
|
Interest-bearing deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Demand deposits
|
|
|
124,090
|
|
|
|
6.9
|
%
|
|
|
106,033
|
|
|
|
5.6
|
%
|
|
|
179,513
|
|
|
|
10.2
|
%
|
|
|
17.0
|
%
|
|
|
-30.9
|
%
|
Savings and NOW deposits
|
|
|
116,069
|
|
|
|
6.5
|
%
|
|
|
124,049
|
|
|
|
6.5
|
%
|
|
|
60,867
|
|
|
|
3.5
|
%
|
|
|
-6.4
|
%
|
|
|
90.7
|
%
|
Money market deposits
|
|
|
463,904
|
|
|
|
25.8
|
%
|
|
|
511,925
|
|
|
|
26.8
|
%
|
|
|
476,396
|
|
|
|
27.1
|
%
|
|
|
-9.4
|
%
|
|
|
-2.6
|
%
|
Certificates of deposit $250,000 or
|
|
|
490,692
|
|
|
|
27.2
|
%
|
|
|
541,772
|
|
|
|
28.4
|
%
|
|
|
473,827
|
|
|
|
27.0
|
%
|
|
|
-9.4
|
%
|
|
|
3.6
|
%
|
Certificates of deposit less than
|
|
|
273,747
|
|
|
|
15.2
|
%
|
|
|
279,227
|
|
|
|
14.6
|
%
|
|
|
250,124
|
|
|
|
14.3
|
%
|
|
|
-2.0
|
%
|
|
|
9.4
|
%
|
Total Deposits
|
|
$
|
1,798,547
|
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
1,908,325
|
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
1,755,363
|
|
|
|
100.1
|
%
|
|
|
-5.8
|
%
|
|
|
2.5
|
%
|
BORROWINGS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subordinated debt, net
|
|
|
71,238
|
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
|
72,138
|
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
|
72,841
|
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
|
-1.2
|
%
|
|
|
-2.2
|
%
|
Total Borrowings
|
|
$
|
71,238
|
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
72,138
|
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
72,841
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-1.2
|
%
|
|
|
-2.2
|
%
|
Total Deposits and Borrowings
|
|
$
|
1,869,785
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,980,463
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,828,204
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-5.6
|
%
|
|
|
2.3
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Core customer funding sources (1)
|
|
$
|
1,329,804
|
|
|
|
71.1
|
%
|
|
$
|
1,330,390
|
|
|
|
67.2
|
%
|
|
$
|
1,376,991
|
|
|
|
75.3
|
%
|
|
|
0.0
|
%
|
|
|
-3.4
|
%
|
Brokered and listing service sources (2)
|
|
|
468,743
|
|
|
|
25.1
|
%
|
|
|
577,935
|
|
|
|
29.2
|
%
|
|
|
378,372
|
|
|
|
20.7
|
%
|
|
|
-18.9
|
%
|
|
|
23.9
|
%
|
Subordinated debt, net (3)
|
|
|
71,238
|
|
|
|
3.8
|
%
|
|
|
72,138
|
|
|
|
3.6
|
%
|
|
|
72,841
|
|
|
|
4.0
|
%
|
|
|
-1.2
|
%
|
|
|
-2.2
|
%
|
Total Funding Sources
|
|
$
|
1,869,785
|
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
1,980,463
|
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
1,828,204
|
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
|
-5.6
|
%
|
|
|
2.3
|
%
|
|
|
(1)
|
Includes ICS, CDARS, and reciprocal deposits maintained by customers, which represent sweep accounts tied to customer operating accounts.
|
(2)
|
Consists of certificates of deposit (CD) through multiple listing services and multiple brokered deposit services, as well as ICS and CDARS one-way certificates of deposit and regional money market accounts.
|
|
Excludes $151.3 million in core deposits placed in reciprocal networks for FDIC insurance coverage that will be classified as brokered deposits on the call report in pursuant to rule 12 CFR 337.6(e) as of June 30, 2025.
|
(3)
|
Subordinated debt obligation qualifies as Tier 2 capital at the holding company and Tier 1 capital at the Bank.
|
UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES
(In thousands)
|
|
|
|
For the three months ended June 30, 2025
|
|
|
For the three months ended June 30, 2024
|
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
Average
|
|
ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans (1)(2)
|
|
$
|
1,819,307
|
|
|
$
|
32,443
|
|
|
|
7.15
|
%
|
|
$
|
1,782,124
|
|
|
$
|
31,655
|
|
|
|
7.12
|
%
|
Securities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxable
|
|
|
52,911
|
|
|
|
431
|
|
|
|
3.27
|
%
|
|
|
55,323
|
|
|
|
430
|
|
|
|
3.12
|
%
|
Tax-exempt
|
|
|
35,434
|
|
|
|
338
|
|
|
|
3.83
|
%
|
|
|
36,717
|
|
|
|
339
|
|
|
|
3.71
|
%
|
Interest-bearing deposits at other
|
|
|
84,353
|
|
|
|
932
|
|
|
|
4.43
|
%
|
|
|
59,610
|
|
|
|
806
|
|
|
|
5.42
|
%
|
Federal funds sold
|
|
|
23,986
|
|
|
|
213
|
|
|
|
3.56
|
%
|
|
|
25,095
|
|
|
|
277
|
|
|
|
4.43
|
%
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
|
$
|
2,015,991
|
|
|
$
|
34,357
|
|
|
|
6.84
|
%
|
|
$
|
1,958,869
|
|
|
$
|
33,507
|
|
|
|
6.86
|
%
|
Other assets
|
|
|
116,675
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
131,656
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
2,132,666
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,090,525
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Stockholders'
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing demand
|
|
$
|
112,579
|
|
|
$
|
1,004
|
|
|
|
3.58
|
%
|
|
$
|
172,221
|
|
|
$
|
2,118
|
|
|
|
4.93
|
%
|
Savings and NOW deposits
|
|
|
119,163
|
|
|
|
391
|
|
|
|
1.32
|
%
|
|
|
47,767
|
|
|
|
190
|
|
|
|
1.60
|
%
|
Money market deposits
|
|
|
479,267
|
|
|
|
4,707
|
|
|
|
3.94
|
%
|
|
|
463,641
|
|
|
|
5,542
|
|
|
|
4.79
|
%
|
Time deposits
|
|
|
784,824
|
|
|
|
8,595
|
|
|
|
4.39
|
%
|
|
|
715,777
|
|
|
|
9,010
|
|
|
|
5.05
|
%
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
|
$
|
1,495,833
|
|
|
$
|
14,697
|
|
|
|
3.94
|
%
|
|
$
|
1,399,406
|
|
|
$
|
16,860
|
|
|
|
4.83
|
%
|
Federal funds purchased
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
13,298
|
|
|
|
191
|
|
|
|
5.76
|
%
|
Subordinated debt, net
|
|
|
71,199
|
|
|
|
799
|
|
|
|
4.50
|
%
|
|
|
72,802
|
|
|
|
820
|
|
|
|
4.52
|
%
|
Total interest-bearing
|
|
$
|
1,567,033
|
|
|
$
|
15,496
|
|
|
|
3.97
|
%
|
|
$
|
1,485,506
|
|
|
$
|
17,871
|
|
|
|
4.83
|
%
|
Demand deposits and other liabilities
|
|
|
354,552
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
381,825
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
$
|
1,921,585
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,867,331
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
211,081
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
223,194
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities and Stockholders'
|
|
$
|
2,132,666
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,090,525
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest Rate Spread
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.87
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.03
|
%
|
Net Interest Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
18,861
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
15,636
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Interest Margin
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.75
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.20
|
%
|
|
|
(1)
|
Includes loans classified as non-accrual
|
(2)
|
Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs
|
(3)
|
Income and yields for all periods presented are reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21%
|
(4)
|
Refer to "Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures
|
UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES
(In thousands)
|
|
|
|
For the six months ended June 30, 2025
|
|
|
For the six months ended June 30, 2024
|
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
Average
|
|
ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans (1)(2)
|
|
$
|
1,834,314
|
|
|
$
|
63,554
|
|
|
6.99
|
%
|
|
$
|
1,755,443
|
|
|
$
|
62,238
|
|
|
7.11
|
%
|
Securities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxable
|
|
|
53,050
|
|
|
|
851
|
|
|
3.23
|
%
|
|
|
55,708
|
|
|
|
865
|
|
|
3.11
|
%
|
Tax-exempt
|
|
|
35,317
|
|
|
|
671
|
|
|
3.83
|
%
|
|
|
37,068
|
|
|
|
681
|
|
|
3.68
|
%
|
Interest-bearing deposits at other
|
|
|
85,527
|
|
|
|
1,878
|
|
|
4.43
|
%
|
|
|
62,931
|
|
|
|
1,694
|
|
|
5.40
|
%
|
Federal funds sold
|
|
|
24,478
|
|
|
|
436
|
|
|
3.59
|
%
|
|
|
25,418
|
|
|
|
570
|
|
|
4.50
|
%
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
|
$
|
2,032,686
|
|
|
$
|
67,390
|
|
|
6.69
|
%
|
|
$
|
1,936,568
|
|
|
$
|
66,048
|
|
|
6.84
|
%
|
Other assets
|
|
|
111,326
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
127,430
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
2,144,012
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,063,998
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Stockholders'
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing demand
|
|
$
|
111,999
|
|
|
$
|
2,052
|
|
|
3.69
|
%
|
|
$
|
159,234
|
|
|
$
|
3,933
|
|
|
4.95
|
%
|
Savings and NOW deposits
|
|
|
93,649
|
|
|
|
612
|
|
|
1.32
|
%
|
|
|
45,993
|
|
|
|
347
|
|
|
1.51
|
%
|
Money market deposit
|
|
|
508,319
|
|
|
|
9,983
|
|
|
3.96
|
%
|
|
|
448,647
|
|
|
|
10,632
|
|
|
4.75
|
%
|
Time deposits
|
|
|
791,399
|
|
|
|
17,626
|
|
|
4.49
|
%
|
|
|
712,898
|
|
|
|
17,819
|
|
|
5.01
|
%
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
|
$
|
1,505,366
|
|
|
$
|
30,273
|
|
|
4.06
|
%
|
|
$
|
1,366,772
|
|
|
$
|
32,731
|
|
|
4.80
|
%
|
Federal funds purchased
|
|
|
2,790
|
|
|
|
65
|
|
|
4.70
|
%
|
|
|
10,386
|
|
|
|
298
|
|
|
5.75
|
%
|
FHLB advances
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
1,648
|
|
|
|
46
|
|
|
5.60
|
%
|
Subordinated debt, net
|
|
|
72,116
|
|
|
|
1,611
|
|
|
4.50
|
%
|
|
|
72,752
|
|
|
|
1,640
|
|
|
4.52
|
%
|
Total interest-bearing
|
|
$
|
1,580,272
|
|
|
$
|
31,949
|
|
|
4.08
|
%
|
|
$
|
1,451,558
|
|
|
$
|
34,715
|
|
|
4.80
|
%
|
Demand deposits and other liabilities
|
|
|
354,133
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
389,792
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
$
|
1,934,405
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,841,350
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
209,607
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
222,648
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities and Stockholders'
|
|
$
|
2,144,012
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,063,998
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest Rate Spread
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.61
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.04
|
%
|
Net Interest Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
35,441
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
31,333
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Interest Margin
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.52
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.24
|
%
|
|
|
(1)
|
Includes loans classified as non-accrual
|
(2)
|
Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs
|
(3)
|
Income and yields for all periods presented are reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21%
|
(4)
|
Refer to "Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures
|
UNAUDITED SUMMARY FINANCIAL DATA
(Dollars in thousands except share and per share data)
|
|
|
|
At or For the Three
|
|
|
At or For the Six Months
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
Per share Data and Shares Outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per common share (basic and diluted)
|
|
$
|
0.53
|
|
|
$
|
0.27
|
|
|
$
|
0.78
|
|
|
$
|
0.64
|
|
Book value per common share
|
|
$
|
24.17
|
|
|
$
|
25.99
|
|
|
$
|
24.17
|
|
|
$
|
25.99
|
|
Tangible book value per common share(2)
|
|
$
|
24.17
|
|
|
$
|
23.72
|
|
|
$
|
24.17
|
|
|
$
|
23.72
|
|
Weighted average common shares (basic and diluted)
|
|
|
7,704,677
|
|
|
|
7,608,389
|
|
|
|
7,670,623
|
|
|
|
7,610,188
|
|
Common shares outstanding at end of period
|
|
|
7,704,037
|
|
|
|
7,598,529
|
|
|
|
7,704,037
|
|
|
|
7,598,529
|
|
Performance Ratios
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average assets (annualized)
|
|
|
0.86
|
%
|
|
|
0.50
|
%
|
|
|
0.66
|
%
|
|
|
0.58
|
%
|
Return on average equity (annualized)
|
|
|
8.72
|
%
|
|
|
4.70
|
%
|
|
|
6.78
|
%
|
|
|
5.34
|
%
|
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)
|
|
|
8.84
|
%
|
|
|
4.64
|
%
|
|
|
6.60
|
%
|
|
|
5.00
|
%
|
Yield on earning assets (FTE) (2) (annualized)
|
|
|
6.84
|
%
|
|
|
6.86
|
%
|
|
|
6.69
|
%
|
|
|
6.84
|
%
|
Cost of interest bearing liabilities (annualized)
|
|
|
3.97
|
%
|
|
|
4.83
|
%
|
|
|
4.08
|
%
|
|
|
4.80
|
%
|
Net interest spread (FTE)(2) (annualized)
|
|
|
2.87
|
%
|
|
|
2.03
|
%
|
|
|
2.61
|
%
|
|
|
2.04
|
%
|
Net interest margin (FTE)(2) (annualized)
|
|
|
3.75
|
%
|
|
|
3.20
|
%
|
|
|
3.52
|
%
|
|
|
3.24
|
%
|
Non-interest income as a percentage of average assets (annualized)
|
|
|
0.20
|
%
|
|
|
0.15
|
%
|
|
|
0.19
|
%
|
|
|
0.15
|
%
|
Non-interest expense to average assets (annualized)
|
|
|
2.77
|
%
|
|
|
2.46
|
%
|
|
|
2.73
|
%
|
|
|
2.46
|
%
|
Efficiency ratio(3)
|
|
|
74.26
|
%
|
|
|
78.60
|
%
|
|
|
77.90
|
%
|
|
|
77.30
|
%
|
Asset Quality
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allowance for credit losses (ACL)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beginning balance, ACL - loans
|
|
$
|
19,460
|
|
|
$
|
16,531
|
|
|
$
|
19,450
|
|
|
$
|
16,506
|
|
Add: recoveries
|
|
|
747
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
757
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
Less: charge-offs
|
|
|
(622)
|
|
|
|
(370)
|
|
|
|
(622)
|
|
|
|
(511)
|
|
Add: provision for (recovery of) credit losses - loans
|
|
|
(528)
|
|
|
|
931
|
|
|
|
(528)
|
|
|
|
1,095
|
|
Ending balance, ACL - loans
|
|
$
|
19,057
|
|
|
$
|
17,098
|
|
|
$
|
19,057
|
|
|
$
|
17,098
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beginning balance, reserve for unfunded commitment (RUC)
|
|
$
|
287
|
|
|
$
|
650
|
|
|
$
|
287
|
|
|
$
|
1,009
|
|
Add: recovery of unfunded commitments, net
|
|
|
(15)
|
|
|
|
(293)
|
|
|
|
(15)
|
|
|
|
(652)
|
|
Ending balance, RUC
|
|
$
|
272
|
|
|
$
|
357
|
|
|
$
|
272
|
|
|
$
|
357
|
|
Total allowance for credit losses
|
|
$
|
19,329
|
|
|
$
|
17,455
|
|
|
$
|
19,329
|
|
|
$
|
17,455
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total gross loans
|
|
|
1.07
|
%
|
|
|
0.95
|
%
|
|
|
1.07
|
%
|
|
|
0.95
|
%
|
Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans
|
|
|
2.01X
|
|
|
1.78X
|
|
|
|
2.01X
|
|
|
1.78X
|
|
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans (annualized)
|
|
|
(0.03)
|
%
|
|
|
0.08
|
%
|
|
|
(0.01)
|
%
|
|
|
0.06
|
%
|
Concentration Ratios
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial real estate loans to total capital (4)
|
|
|
365.89
|
%
|
|
|
367.24
|
%
|
|
|
365.89
|
%
|
|
|
367.24
|
%
|
Construction loans to total capital (5)
|
|
|
108.84
|
%
|
|
|
130.19
|
%
|
|
|
108.84
|
%
|
|
|
130.19
|
%
|
Past due and Non-performing Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans 30-89 days past due and accruing to total gross loans
|
|
|
2.12
|
%
|
|
|
0.81
|
%
|
|
|
2.12
|
%
|
|
|
0.81
|
%
|
Loans 90 days past due and accruing to total gross loans
|
|
|
0.00
|
%
|
|
|
0.00
|
%
|
|
|
0.00
|
%
|
|
|
0.00
|
%
|
Non-accrual loans to total gross loans
|
|
|
0.40
|
%
|
|
|
1.15
|
%
|
|
|
0.40
|
%
|
|
|
1.15
|
%
|
Other real estate owned
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
Non-performing loans
|
|
$
|
7,169
|
|
|
$
|
20,691
|
|
|
$
|
7,169
|
|
|
$
|
20,691
|
|
Non-performing assets to total assets
|
|
|
0.34
|
%
|
|
|
0.99
|
%
|
|
|
0.34
|
%
|
|
|
0.99
|
%
|
Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank only) (1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total risk-based capital ratio
|
|
|
16.44
|
%
|
|
|
16.78
|
%
|
|
|
16.44
|
%
|
|
|
16.78
|
%
|
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|
|
|
15.39
|
%
|
|
|
15.85
|
%
|
|
|
15.39
|
%
|
|
|
15.85
|
%
|
Leverage ratio
|
|
|
13.21
|
%
|
|
|
14.22
|
%
|
|
|
13.21
|
%
|
|
|
14.22
|
%
|
Common equity tier 1 ratio
|
|
|
15.39
|
%
|
|
|
15.85
|
%
|
|
|
15.39
|
%
|
|
|
15.85
|
%
|
Other information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common shares closing stock price
|
|
$
|
18.90
|
|
|
$
|
17.73
|
|
|
$
|
18.90
|
|
|
$
|
17.73
|
|
Tangible equity / tangible assets (2)
|
|
|
10.09
|
%
|
|
|
9.99
|
%
|
|
|
10.09
|
%
|
|
|
9.99
|
%
|
Average tangible equity / average tangible assets (2)
|
|
|
9.90
|
%
|
|
|
9.97
|
%
|
|
|
9.78
|
%
|
|
|
10.10
|
%
|
Number of full time equivalent employees
|
|
|
174
|
|
|
|
195
|
|
|
|
174
|
|
|
|
195
|
|
Number of full service branch offices
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
Regulatory capital ratios as of June 30, 2025 are preliminary
|
(2)
|
Refer to "Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures
|
(3)
|
Efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income and non-interest income
|
(4)
|
Commercial real estate includes only non-owner occupied, multifamily, and construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital
|
(5)
|
Construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital
|
Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Dollars In thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the three months ended
|
|
|
For the six months ended
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
Net interest margin (FTE)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income (GAAP)
|
|
$
|
18,790
|
|
|
$
|
15,565
|
|
|
$
|
35,300
|
|
|
$
|
31,190
|
|
FTE adjustment on tax-exempt securities
|
|
|
71
|
|
|
|
71
|
|
|
|
141
|
|
|
|
143
|
|
Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)
|
|
|
18,861
|
|
|
|
15,636
|
|
|
|
35,441
|
|
|
|
31,333
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average interest earning assets
|
|
|
2,015,991
|
|
|
|
1,958,869
|
|
|
|
2,032,686
|
|
|
|
1,936,568
|
|
Net interest margin (GAAP)
|
|
|
3.74
|
%
|
|
|
3.18
|
%
|
|
|
3.50
|
%
|
|
|
3.25
|
%
|
Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)
|
|
|
3.75
|
%
|
|
|
3.20
|
%
|
|
|
3.52
|
%
|
|
|
3.26
|
%
|
|
|
For the three months ended
|
|
|
For the six months ended
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
Yield on earning assets (FTE)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total interest income (GAAP)
|
|
$
|
34,286
|
|
|
$
|
33,436
|
|
|
$
|
67,249
|
|
|
$
|
65,905
|
|
FTE adjustment on tax-exempt securities
|
|
|
71
|
|
|
|
71
|
|
|
|
141
|
|
|
|
143
|
|
Total interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)
|
|
|
34,357
|
|
|
|
33,507
|
|
|
|
67,390
|
|
|
|
66,048
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average interest earning assets
|
|
|
2,015,991
|
|
|
|
1,958,869
|
|
|
|
2,032,686
|
|
|
|
1,936,568
|
|
Yield on earning assets (GAAP)
|
|
|
6.82
|
%
|
|
|
6.85
|
%
|
|
|
6.67
|
%
|
|
|
6.83
|
%
|
Yield on earning assets (FTE) (non-GAAP)
|
|
|
6.84
|
%
|
|
|
6.86
|
%
|
|
|
6.69
|
%
|
|
|
6.84
|
%
|
|
|
For the three months ended
|
|
|
For the six months ended
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
Net interest spread (FTE)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yield on earning assets (GAAP)
|
|
|
6.82
|
%
|
|
|
6.85
|
%
|
|
|
6.67
|
%
|
|
6.83
|
%
|
Yield on earning assets (FTE) (non-GAAP)
|
|
|
6.84
|
%
|
|
|
6.86
|
%
|
|
6.69
|
%
|
|
6.84
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yield on interest-bearing liabilities (GAAP)
|
|
|
3.97
|
%
|
|
|
4.83
|
%
|
|
4.08
|
%
|
|
4.80
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest spread (GAAP)
|
|
|
2.85
|
%
|
|
|
2.02
|
%
|
|
2.59
|
%
|
|
|
2.03
|
%
|
Net interest spread (FTE) (non-GAAP)
|
|
|
2.87
|
%
|
|
|
2.04
|
%
|
|
2.61
|
%
|
|
|
2.04
|
%
|
|
|
As of June 30,
|
|
|
As of June 30,
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
Tangible common stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total stockholders equity (GAAP)
|
|
$
|
213,470
|
|
|
$
|
224,715
|
|
|
$
|
213,470
|
|
|
$
|
224,715
|
|
Less: intangible assets
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(17,205)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(17,205)
|
|
Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)
|
|
|
213,470
|
|
|
|
207,510
|
|
|
$
|
213,470
|
|
|
|
207,510
|
|
Less: preferred stock
|
|
|
(27,263)
|
|
|
|
(27,263)
|
|
|
|
(27,263)
|
|
|
|
(27,263)
|
|
Tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)
|
|
|
186,207
|
|
|
|
180,247
|
|
|
|
186,207
|
|
|
|
180,247
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common shares outstanding
|
|
|
7,704,037
|
|
|
|
7,598,529
|
|
|
|
7,704,037
|
|
|
|
7,598,529
|
|
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)
|
|
$
|
24.17
|
|
|
$
|
23.72
|
|
|
$
|
24.17
|
|
|
$
|
23.72
|
|
|
|
As of June 30,
|
|
|
As of June 30,
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
Stockholders equity, adjusted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total stockholders equity (GAAP)
|
|
$
|
213,470
|
|
|
$
|
224,715
|
|
|
$
|
213,470
|
|
|
$
|
224,715
|
|
Less: intangible assets
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(17,205)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(17,205)
|
|
Total tangible stockholders equity (non-GAAP)
|
|
|
213,470
|
|
|
|
207,510
|
|
|
|
213,470
|
|
|
|
207,510
|
|
|
|
As of June 30,
|
|
|
As of June 30,
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
Total tangible assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets (GAAP)
|
|
$
|
2,114,781
|
|
|
$
|
2,093,746
|
|
|
$
|
2,114,781
|
|
|
$
|
2,093,746
|
|
Less: intangible assets
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(17,205)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(17,205)
|
|
Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|
|
|
2,114,781
|
|
|
|
2,076,541
|
|
|
|
2,114,781
|
|
|
|
2,076,541
|
|
|
|
For the three months ended
|
|
|
For the six months ended June
30,
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
Average tangible stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total average stockholders' equity (GAAP)
|
|
$
|
211,081
|
|
|
$
|
223,194
|
|
|
$
|
209,607
|
|
|
$
|
222,648
|
|
Less: average intangible assets
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(16,386)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(15,732)
|
|
Total average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)
|
|
|
211,081
|
|
|
|
206,808
|
|
|
|
209,607
|
|
|
|
206,916
|
|
|
|
For the three months ended
|
|
|
For the six months ended June
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
Average tangible assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total average assets (GAAP)
|
|
$
|
2,132,666
|
|
|
$
|
2,090,525
|
|
|
$
|
2,144,012
|
|
|
$
|
2,063,998
|
|
Less: average intangible assets
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(16,386)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(15,732)
|
|
Total average tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|
|
|
2,132,666
|
|
|
|
2,074,139
|
|
|
|
2,144,012
|
|
|
|
2,048,266
|
|
Contact: Billy Freesmeier
|
Chief of Staff
|
(703) 481-4579
SOURCE MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.
