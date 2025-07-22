Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mainstreet Bancshares Inc. Reports Strong Second Quarter Earnings

Mainstreet Bancshares Inc. Reports Strong Second Quarter Earnings


2025-07-22 07:32:42
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "The team's hard work, dedication and focus on our financial performance was proven with this quarter's results," said Jeff W. Dick, Chairman and CEO of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. and MainStreet Bank. "We are resolute in building our core banking franchise."

"Our commitment to work with our customers is yielding the results we expected," said Tom Floyd, Chief Lending Officer of MainStreet Bank. "The loan portfolio is in great shape, largely due to our unwavering credit discipline and knowledge of the key players in the community."

"The loan to deposit ratio remained well utilized at 99%," said Alex Vari, Chief Financial Officer of MainStreet Bank. "We are focused on strategically managing our deposits, keeping them in lockstep with our loan funding needs. This directly contributed to the growth of our net interest margin."

The Company maintains an active share repurchase plan in place with approximately $3.1 million in available capacity and continues to evaluate share repurchases as part of the Company's strategic capital plan.

About MainStreet Bank: MainStreet operates six branches in Herndon, Fairfax, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, and Washington, D.C. MainStreet Bank has 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution. The Bank is not restricted by a conventional branching system, as it can offer business customers the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office ®. With robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology, MainStreet has "put our bank" in thousands of businesses in the metropolitan area.

MainStreet Bank has a robust line of business and professional lending products, including government contracting lines of credit, commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate. MainStreet also works with the SBA to offer 7A and 504 lending solutions. From sophisticated cash management to enhanced mobile banking and instant-issue Debit Cards, MainStreet Bank is always looking for ways to improve our customer's experience.

MainStreet Bank was the first community bank in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area to offer a full online business banking solution. MainStreet Bank was also the first bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer CDARS – a solution that provides multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance. Further information on the Bank can be obtained by visiting its website at mstreetbank .

This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, future impacts of pandemic outbreaks, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel. We caution readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION

(In thousands)








June 30, 2025



March 31, 2025



December
31, 2024*



September
30, 2024



June 30, 2024


ASSETS





















Cash and cash equivalents



















Cash and due from banks

$

20,888

$

18,385

$

21,351

$

15,319

$

17,112

Interest-bearing deposits at other financial
institutions

85,796


159,582


161,866


191,637


50,495

Federal funds sold

26,600


24,673


24,491


25,158


23,852

Total cash and cash equivalents

133,284


202,640


207,708


232,114


91,459

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value

56,138


55,935


55,747


58,489


57,605

Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized
cost, net of allowance for credit losses of $0 for all
periods

14,846


15,657


16,078


16,016


16,036

Restricted securities, at amortized cost

7,005


7,005


6,873


6,873


6,749

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $19,057,
$19,460, $19,450, $18,327, and $17,098, respectively

1,767,432


1,811,789


1,810,556


1,775,558


1,778,840

Premises and equipment, net

16,569


13,020


13,287


13,571


13,787

Accrued interest and other receivables

15,023


9,607


11,311


11,077


11,916

Computer software, net of amortization

-


-


-


18,881


17,205

Bank owned life insurance

40,117


39,809


39,507


39,203


38,901

Other assets

64,367


67,383


67,031


52,817


61,248

Total Assets


$

2,114,781

$

2,222,845

$

2,228,098

$

2,224,599

$

2,093,746

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





















Liabilities:





















Non-interest bearing deposits

$

330,045

$

345,319

$

324,307

$

347,575

$

314,636

Interest-bearing demand deposits

124,090


106,033


139,780


197,527


179,513

Savings and NOW deposits

116,069


124,049


64,337


61,893


60,867

Money market deposits

463,904


511,925


560,082


451,936


476,396

Time deposits

764,439


820,999


819,288


834,738


723,951

Total deposits

1,798,547


1,908,325


1,907,794


1,893,669


1,755,363

Subordinated debt, net

71,238


72,138


73,039


72,940


72,841

Other liabilities

31,526


32,764


39,274


31,939


40,827

Total Liabilities



1,901,311


2,013,227


2,020,107


1,998,548


1,869,031

Stockholders' Equity:





















Preferred stock

27,263


27,263


27,263


27,263


27,263

Common stock

29,825


29,810


29,466


29,463


29,452

Capital surplus

68,261


67,612


67,823


67,083


66,392

Retained earnings

95,585


92,305


91,150


108,616


109,651

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(7,464)


(7,372)


(7,711)


(6,374)


(8,043)

Total Stockholders' Equity



213,470


209,618


207,991


226,051


224,715

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


$

2,114,781

$

2,222,845

$

2,228,098

$

2,224,599

$

2,093,746

*Derived from audited financial statements

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) INFORMATION

(In thousands, except share and per share data)


Year-to-Date



Three Months Ended




June 30, 2025



June 30, 2024



June 30, 2025



March 31, 2025



December 31, 2024



September 30, 2024



June 30, 2024


INTEREST INCOME:





























Interest and fees on loans

$

63,554

$

62,238

$

32,443

$

31,111

$

31,323

$

31,615

$

31,655

Interest on investment securities



























Taxable securities

851


865


431


420


431


397


430

Tax-exempt securities

530


538


267


263


262


294


268

Interest on interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions

1,878


1,694


932


946


2,826


1,041


806

Interest on federal funds sold

436


570


213


223


277


244


277

Total interest income

67,249


65,905


34,286


32,963


35,119


33,591


33,436

INTEREST EXPENSE:





























Interest on interest-bearing demand deposits

2,052


3,933


1,004


1,048


2,612


2,117


2,118

Interest on savings and NOW deposits

612


347


391


221


201


206


190

Interest on money market deposits

9,983


10,632


4,707


5,276


5,475


5,277


5,542

Interest on time deposits

17,626


17,819


8,595


9,031


10,003


9,543


9,010

Interest on federal funds purchased

65


298


-


65


-


277


191

Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances

-


46


-


-


-


-


-

Interest on subordinated debt

1,611


1,640


799


812


787


828


820

Total interest expense

31,949


34,715


15,496


16,453


19,078


18,248


17,871

Net interest income

35,300


31,190


18,790


16,510


16,041


15,343


15,565

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

(543)


443


(543)


-


3,407


2,913


638

Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses

35,843


30,747


19,333


16,510


12,634


12,430


14,927

NON-INTEREST INCOME:





























Deposit account service charges

1,068


959


538


530


481


557


490

Bank owned life insurance income

610


583


308


302


304


302


291

Gain on retirement of subordinated debt

128


-


68


60


-


-


-

Gain on valuation of equity securities

103


-


103


-


-


-


-

Net loss on securities called or matured

-


(48)


-


-


-


-


(48)

Other non-interest income

96


66


49


47


22


27


31

Total non-interest income

2,005


1,560


1,066


939


807


886


764

NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:





























Salaries and employee benefits

16,664


14,972


8,279


8,385


8,253


7,250


7,484

Furniture and equipment expenses

2,157


1,875


1,141


1,016


830


931


940

Advertising and marketing

1,011


1,020


530


481


600


579


566

Occupancy expenses

714


849


318


396


358


407


415

Outside services

2,463


1,614


1,290


1,173


1,168


845


839

Administrative expenses

499


471


270


229


243


215


229

Computer software intangible impairment

-


-


-


-


19,721


-


-

Other operating expenses

5,551


4,515


2,917


2,634


3,258


2,992


2,362

Total non-interest expenses

29,059


25,316


14,745


14,314


34,431


13,219


12,835

Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)

8,789


6,991


5,654


3,135


(20,990)


97


2,856

Income tax expense (benefit)

1,746


1,068


1,064


682


(4,823)


(168)


238

Net income (loss)

7,043


5,923


4,590


2,453


(16,167)


265


2,618

Preferred stock dividends

1,078


1,078


539


539


539


539


539

Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

$

5,965

$

4,845

$

4,051

$

1,914

$

(16,706)

$

(274)

$

2,079

Earnings (loss) per common share, basic and diluted

$

0.78

$

0.64

$

0.53

$

0.25

$

(2.20)

$

(0.04)

$

0.27

Weighted average number of common shares, basic and diluted

7,670,623


7,610,188


7,704,677


7,636,191


7,603,318


7,601,925


7,608,389

UNAUDITED LOAN, DEPOSIT AND BORROWING DETAIL

(In thousands)


June 30, 2025



March 31, 2025



June 30, 2024



Percentage Change




$ Amount



% of
Total



$ Amount



% of
Total



$ Amount



% of
Total



Last 3
Mos



Last 12
Mos


LOANS:

































Construction and land development loans

$

328,351


18.3

%

$

344,742


18.8

%

$

410,698


22.8

%

-4.8

%

-20.1

%

Residential real estate loans

452,458


25.3

%

450,728


24.6

%

449,700


25.0

%

0.4

%

0.6

%

Commercial real estate loans

911,390


50.9

%

933,947


50.9

%

845,030


46.9

%

-2.4

%

7.9

%

Commercial and industrial loans

97,699


5.5

%

105,180


5.6

%

93,559


5.2

%

-7.1

%

4.4

%

Consumer loans

1,075


0.1

%

1,331


0.1

%

2,232


0.1

%

-19.2

%

-51.8

%

Total Gross Loans

$

1,790,973


100.0

%

$

1,835,928


100.0

%

$

1,801,219


100.0

%

-2.4

%

-0.6

%

Less: Allowance for credit losses

(19,057)






(19,460)






(17,098)












Net deferred loan fees

(4,484)






(4,679)






(5,281)












Net Loans

$

1,767,432





$

1,811,789





$

1,778,840












DEPOSITS:

































Non-interest bearing deposits

$

330,045


18.4

%

$

345,319


18.1

%

$

314,636


17.9

%

-4.4

%

4.9

%

Interest-bearing deposits:































Demand deposits

124,090


6.9

%

106,033


5.6

%

179,513


10.2

%

17.0

%

-30.9

%

Savings and NOW deposits

116,069


6.5

%

124,049


6.5

%

60,867


3.5

%

-6.4

%

90.7

%

Money market deposits

463,904


25.8

%

511,925


26.8

%

476,396


27.1

%

-9.4

%

-2.6

%

Certificates of deposit $250,000 or
more

490,692


27.2

%

541,772


28.4

%

473,827


27.0

%

-9.4

%

3.6

%

Certificates of deposit less than
$250,000

273,747


15.2

%

279,227


14.6

%

250,124


14.3

%

-2.0

%

9.4

%

Total Deposits

$

1,798,547


100.0

%

$

1,908,325


100.0

%

$

1,755,363


100.1

%

-5.8

%

2.5

%

BORROWINGS:

































Subordinated debt, net

71,238


100.0

%

72,138


100.0

%

72,841


100.0

%

-1.2

%

-2.2

%

Total Borrowings

$

71,238


100.0

%

$

72,138


100.0

%

$

72,841






-1.2

%

-2.2

%

Total Deposits and Borrowings

$

1,869,785





$

1,980,463





$

1,828,204






-5.6

%

2.3

%

































Core customer funding sources (1)

$

1,329,804


71.1

%

$

1,330,390


67.2

%

$

1,376,991


75.3

%

0.0

%

-3.4

%

Brokered and listing service sources (2)

468,743


25.1

%

577,935


29.2

%

378,372


20.7

%

-18.9

%

23.9

%

Subordinated debt, net (3)

71,238


3.8

%

72,138


3.6

%

72,841


4.0

%

-1.2

%

-2.2

%

Total Funding Sources

$

1,869,785


100.0

%

$

1,980,463


100.0

%

$

1,828,204


100.0

%

-5.6

%

2.3

%


(1)

Includes ICS, CDARS, and reciprocal deposits maintained by customers, which represent sweep accounts tied to customer operating accounts.

(2)

Consists of certificates of deposit (CD) through multiple listing services and multiple brokered deposit services, as well as ICS and CDARS one-way certificates of deposit and regional money market accounts.

Excludes $151.3 million in core deposits placed in reciprocal networks for FDIC insurance coverage that will be classified as brokered deposits on the call report in pursuant to rule 12 CFR 337.6(e) as of June 30, 2025.

(3)

Subordinated debt obligation qualifies as Tier 2 capital at the holding company and Tier 1 capital at the Bank.

UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES

(In thousands)


For the three months ended June 30, 2025



For the three months ended June 30, 2024




Average
Balance



Interest
Income/
Expense
(3)(4)



Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
(3)(4)



Average
Balance



Interest
Income/
Expense
(3)(4)



Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
(3)(4)


ASSETS:

























Interest-earning assets:























Loans (1)(2)

$

1,819,307

$

32,443


7.15

%

$

1,782,124

$

31,655


7.12

%

Securities:























Taxable

52,911


431


3.27

%

55,323


430


3.12

%

Tax-exempt

35,434


338


3.83

%

36,717


339


3.71

%

Interest-bearing deposits at other
financial institutions

84,353


932


4.43

%

59,610


806


5.42

%

Federal funds sold

23,986


213


3.56

%

25,095


277


4.43

%

Total interest-earning assets

$

2,015,991

$

34,357


6.84

%

$

1,958,869

$

33,507


6.86

%

Other assets

116,675










131,656








Total assets

$

2,132,666









$

2,090,525








Liabilities and Stockholders'
Equity:

























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Interest-bearing demand
deposits

$

112,579

$

1,004


3.58

%

$

172,221

$

2,118


4.93

%

Savings and NOW deposits

119,163


391


1.32

%

47,767


190


1.60

%

Money market deposits

479,267


4,707


3.94

%

463,641


5,542


4.79

%

Time deposits

784,824


8,595


4.39

%

715,777


9,010


5.05

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

$

1,495,833

$

14,697


3.94

%

$

1,399,406

$

16,860


4.83

%

Federal funds purchased

1


-


-


13,298


191


5.76

%

Subordinated debt, net

71,199


799


4.50

%

72,802


820


4.52

%

Total interest-bearing
liabilities

$

1,567,033

$

15,496


3.97

%

$

1,485,506

$

17,871


4.83

%

Demand deposits and other liabilities

354,552










381,825








Total liabilities

$

1,921,585









$

1,867,331








Stockholders' Equity

211,081










223,194








Total Liabilities and Stockholders'
Equity

$

2,132,666









$

2,090,525








Interest Rate Spread











2.87

%









2.03

%

Net Interest Income






$

18,861









$

15,636




Net Interest Margin











3.75

%









3.20

%


(1)

Includes loans classified as non-accrual

(2)

Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs

(3)

Income and yields for all periods presented are reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21%

(4)

Refer to "Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES

(In thousands)


For the six months ended June 30, 2025



For the six months ended June 30, 2024




Average
Balance



Interest
Income/
Expense
(3)(4)



Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
(3)(4)



Average
Balance



Interest
Income/
Expense
(3)(4)



Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
(3)(4)


ASSETS:

























Interest-earning assets:























Loans (1)(2)

$

1,834,314

$

63,554

6.99

%

$

1,755,443

$

62,238

7.11

%

Securities:























Taxable

53,050


851

3.23

%

55,708


865

3.11

%

Tax-exempt

35,317


671

3.83

%

37,068


681

3.68

%

Interest-bearing deposits at other
financial institutions

85,527


1,878

4.43

%

62,931


1,694

5.40

%

Federal funds sold

24,478


436

3.59

%

25,418


570

4.50

%

Total interest-earning assets

$

2,032,686

$

67,390

6.69

%

$

1,936,568

$

66,048

6.84

%

Other assets

111,326










127,430








Total assets

$

2,144,012









$

2,063,998








Liabilities and Stockholders'
Equity:

























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Interest-bearing demand
deposits

$

111,999

$

2,052

3.69

%

$

159,234

$

3,933

4.95

%

Savings and NOW deposits

93,649


612

1.32

%

45,993


347

1.51

%

Money market deposit

508,319


9,983

3.96

%

448,647


10,632

4.75

%

Time deposits

791,399


17,626

4.49

%

712,898


17,819

5.01

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

$

1,505,366

$

30,273

4.06

%

$

1,366,772

$

32,731

4.80

%

Federal funds purchased

2,790


65

4.70

%

10,386


298

5.75

%

FHLB advances

-


-

-


1,648


46

5.60

%

Subordinated debt, net

72,116


1,611

4.50

%

72,752


1,640

4.52

%

Total interest-bearing
liabilities

$

1,580,272

$

31,949

4.08

%

$

1,451,558

$

34,715

4.80

%

Demand deposits and other liabilities

354,133










389,792








Total liabilities

$

1,934,405









$

1,841,350








Stockholders' Equity

209,607










222,648








Total Liabilities and Stockholders'
Equity

$

2,144,012









$

2,063,998








Interest Rate Spread











2.61

%









2.04

%

Net Interest Income






$

35,441









$

31,333




Net Interest Margin










3.52

%








3.24

%


(1)

Includes loans classified as non-accrual

(2)

Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs

(3)

Income and yields for all periods presented are reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21%

(4)

Refer to "Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

UNAUDITED SUMMARY FINANCIAL DATA

(Dollars in thousands except share and per share data)


At or For the Three
Months Ended



At or For the Six Months
Ended




June 30,



June 30,




2025



2024



2025



2024


Per share Data and Shares Outstanding

















Earnings per common share (basic and diluted)

$

0.53

$

0.27

$

0.78

$

0.64

Book value per common share

$

24.17

$

25.99

$

24.17

$

25.99

Tangible book value per common share(2)

$

24.17

$

23.72

$

24.17

$

23.72

Weighted average common shares (basic and diluted)

7,704,677


7,608,389


7,670,623


7,610,188

Common shares outstanding at end of period

7,704,037


7,598,529


7,704,037


7,598,529

Performance Ratios

















Return on average assets (annualized)

0.86

%

0.50

%

0.66

%

0.58

%

Return on average equity (annualized)

8.72

%

4.70

%

6.78

%

5.34

%

Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)

8.84

%

4.64

%

6.60

%

5.00

%

Yield on earning assets (FTE) (2) (annualized)

6.84

%

6.86

%

6.69

%

6.84

%

Cost of interest bearing liabilities (annualized)

3.97

%

4.83

%

4.08

%

4.80

%

Net interest spread (FTE)(2) (annualized)

2.87

%

2.03

%

2.61

%

2.04

%

Net interest margin (FTE)(2) (annualized)

3.75

%

3.20

%

3.52

%

3.24

%

Non-interest income as a percentage of average assets (annualized)

0.20

%

0.15

%

0.19

%

0.15

%

Non-interest expense to average assets (annualized)

2.77

%

2.46

%

2.73

%

2.46

%

Efficiency ratio(3)

74.26

%

78.60

%

77.90

%

77.30

%

Asset Quality

















Allowance for credit losses (ACL)















Beginning balance, ACL - loans

$

19,460

$

16,531

$

19,450

$

16,506

Add: recoveries

747


6


757


8

Less: charge-offs

(622)


(370)


(622)


(511)

Add: provision for (recovery of) credit losses - loans

(528)


931


(528)


1,095

Ending balance, ACL - loans

$

19,057

$

17,098

$

19,057

$

17,098

















Beginning balance, reserve for unfunded commitment (RUC)

$

287

$

650

$

287

$

1,009

Add: recovery of unfunded commitments, net

(15)


(293)


(15)


(652)

Ending balance, RUC

$

272

$

357

$

272

$

357

Total allowance for credit losses

$

19,329

$

17,455

$

19,329

$

17,455

















Allowance for credit losses on loans to total gross loans

1.07

%

0.95

%

1.07

%

0.95

%

Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans

2.01X

1.78X


2.01X

1.78X

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans (annualized)

(0.03)

%

0.08

%

(0.01)

%

0.06

%

Concentration Ratios

















Commercial real estate loans to total capital (4)

365.89

%

367.24

%

365.89

%

367.24

%

Construction loans to total capital (5)

108.84

%

130.19

%

108.84

%

130.19

%

Past due and Non-performing Assets

















Loans 30-89 days past due and accruing to total gross loans

2.12

%

0.81

%

2.12

%

0.81

%

Loans 90 days past due and accruing to total gross loans

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

Non-accrual loans to total gross loans

0.40

%

1.15

%

0.40

%

1.15

%

Other real estate owned

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

Non-performing loans

$

7,169

$

20,691

$

7,169

$

20,691

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.34

%

0.99

%

0.34

%

0.99

%

Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank only) (1)

















Total risk-based capital ratio

16.44

%

16.78

%

16.44

%

16.78

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

15.39

%

15.85

%

15.39

%

15.85

%

Leverage ratio

13.21

%

14.22

%

13.21

%

14.22

%

Common equity tier 1 ratio

15.39

%

15.85

%

15.39

%

15.85

%

Other information

















Common shares closing stock price

$

18.90

$

17.73

$

18.90

$

17.73

Tangible equity / tangible assets (2)

10.09

%

9.99

%

10.09

%

9.99

%

Average tangible equity / average tangible assets (2)

9.90

%

9.97

%

9.78

%

10.10

%

Number of full time equivalent employees

174


195


174


195

Number of full service branch offices

6


6


6


6


(1)

Regulatory capital ratios as of June 30, 2025 are preliminary

(2)

Refer to "Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

(3)

Efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income and non-interest income

(4)

Commercial real estate includes only non-owner occupied, multifamily, and construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital

(5)

Construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital

Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Dollars In thousands)











For the three months ended
June 30,



For the six months ended
June 30,




2025



2024



2025



2024


Net interest margin (FTE)

















Net interest income (GAAP)

$

18,790

$

15,565

$

35,300

$

31,190

FTE adjustment on tax-exempt securities

71


71


141


143

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)

18,861


15,636


35,441


31,333

















Average interest earning assets

2,015,991


1,958,869


2,032,686


1,936,568

Net interest margin (GAAP)

3.74

%

3.18

%

3.50

%

3.25

%

Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)

3.75

%

3.20

%

3.52

%

3.26

%


For the three months ended
June 30,



For the six months ended
June 30,




2025



2024



2025



2024


Yield on earning assets (FTE)

















Total interest income (GAAP)

$

34,286

$

33,436

$

67,249

$

65,905

FTE adjustment on tax-exempt securities

71


71


141


143

Total interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)

34,357


33,507


67,390


66,048

















Average interest earning assets

2,015,991


1,958,869


2,032,686


1,936,568

Yield on earning assets (GAAP)

6.82

%

6.85

%

6.67

%

6.83

%

Yield on earning assets (FTE) (non-GAAP)

6.84

%

6.86

%

6.69

%

6.84

%


For the three months ended
June 30,



For the six months ended
June 30,




2025



2024



2025



2024


Net interest spread (FTE)

















Yield on earning assets (GAAP)

6.82

%

6.85

%

6.67

%

6.83

%

Yield on earning assets (FTE) (non-GAAP)

6.84

%

6.86

%

6.69

%

6.84

%

















Yield on interest-bearing liabilities (GAAP)

3.97

%

4.83

%

4.08

%

4.80

%

















Net interest spread (GAAP)

2.85

%

2.02

%

2.59

%

2.03

%

Net interest spread (FTE) (non-GAAP)

2.87

%

2.04

%

2.61

%

2.04

%


As of June 30,



As of June 30,




2025



2024



2025



2024


Tangible common stockholders' equity

















Total stockholders equity (GAAP)

$

213,470

$

224,715

$

213,470

$

224,715

Less: intangible assets

-


(17,205)


-


(17,205)

Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

213,470


207,510

$

213,470


207,510

Less: preferred stock

(27,263)


(27,263)


(27,263)


(27,263)

Tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

186,207


180,247


186,207


180,247

















Common shares outstanding

7,704,037


7,598,529


7,704,037


7,598,529

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

$

24.17

$

23.72

$

24.17

$

23.72


As of June 30,



As of June 30,




2025



2024



2025



2024


Stockholders equity, adjusted

















Total stockholders equity (GAAP)

$

213,470

$

224,715

$

213,470

$

224,715

Less: intangible assets

-


(17,205)


-


(17,205)

Total tangible stockholders equity (non-GAAP)

213,470


207,510


213,470


207,510


As of June 30,



As of June 30,




2025



2024



2025



2024


Total tangible assets

















Total assets (GAAP)

$

2,114,781

$

2,093,746

$

2,114,781

$

2,093,746

Less: intangible assets

-


(17,205)


-


(17,205)

Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)

2,114,781


2,076,541


2,114,781


2,076,541


For the three months ended
June 30,



For the six months ended June

30,




2025



2024



2025



2024


Average tangible stockholders' equity

















Total average stockholders' equity (GAAP)

$

211,081

$

223,194

$

209,607

$

222,648

Less: average intangible assets

-


(16,386)


-


(15,732)

Total average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

211,081


206,808


209,607


206,916


For the three months ended
June 30,



For the six months ended June
30,




2025



2024



2025



2024


Average tangible assets

















Total average assets (GAAP)

$

2,132,666

$

2,090,525

$

2,144,012

$

2,063,998

Less: average intangible assets

-


(16,386)


-


(15,732)

Total average tangible assets (non-GAAP)

2,132,666


2,074,139


2,144,012


2,048,266

Contact: Billy Freesmeier

Chief of Staff

(703) 481-4579

SOURCE MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.

