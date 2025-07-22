Veralto Commits €20M To Emerald's New Fund To Accelerate Water Innovation Solutions

Funding commitment makes Veralto a Cornerstone Investor of the new proposed fund, expected to launch in October

WALTHAM, Mass., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Veralto Corporation (NYSE: VLTO ) (the "Company"), a global leader in essential water and product quality solutions dedicated to Safeguarding the World's Most Vital ResourcesTM, announced a €20 million investment commitment in Emerald Technology Ventures' Global Water Fund II, reinforcing the Company's focus on driving the next wave of water innovation and advancing breakthrough technologies that address critical global water challenges.

Headquartered in Zurich with offices in Toronto and Singapore, Emerald is one of the first venture capital firms to focus on sustainable industrial innovation, with more than €1.2 billion in assets under management.

Veralto's investment gives the Company visibility and access to key early- and growth-stage water technology businesses that address the most complex challenges facing Veralto's current customers. The investment also offers Emerald's portfolio companies an opportunity to benefit from the Company's strong customer intimacy, global market reach, and track record of successfully scaling innovative businesses.

"Emerald's global presence and deep sector expertise provide Veralto with early insight into emerging water-focused ventures, making it a strong strategic partner to augment our innovation and technology development efforts," said Jennifer L. Honeycutt, President and Chief Executive Officer at Veralto. "This move strengthens our ability to identify and scale solutions that align closely with our customers' needs in addressing critical water challenges worldwide."

"Veralto, as a leading global player in water analytics and treatment, is a natural partner for our next Global Water Fund," said Dr. Helge Daebel, Partner and Head of Emerald's Water Practice. "Their purpose aligns with our more than 25 years of investing in sustainable industrial transformation, and they will join the ranks of more than 50 large corporations that we already count as investors and partners in our open innovation efforts."

Emerald's €150-180 million Global Water Fund II, which will launch in October, is designed to accelerate innovation across the water value chain, including technologies that address treatment, monitoring and emerging contaminants. The new partnership reflects a shared mission to shape the future of water through innovation and collaboration.

ABOUT VERALTO

With annual sales of over $5 billion, Veralto is a global leader in essential technology solutions with a proven track record of solving some of the most complex challenges we face as a society. Our industry-leading companies with globally recognized brands help billions of people around the world access clean water, safe food and trusted essential goods. Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, our global team of nearly 17,000 associates is committed to making an enduring positive impact on our world and united by a powerful purpose: Safeguarding the World's Most Vital ResourcesTM.

ABOUT EMERALD TECHNOLOGY VENTURES

Emerald is a globally recognized venture capital firm, founded in 2000, that manages and advises assets of over €1 billion from its offices in Zurich, Toronto and Singapore. The firm invests in start-ups that tackle big challenges in climate change and sustainability, with four current funds, hundreds of venture transactions and five third-party investment mandates, including loan guarantees to over 100 start-ups.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this release, including the statements regarding Emerald Technology Ventures and its Water Fund, the Company's differentiation and positioning to continue delivering sustainable, long-term shareholder value and any other statements regarding events or developments that we believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than historical factual information are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding: projections of revenue, expenses, profit, profit margins, asset values, pricing, tax rates, tax provisions, cash flows, pension and benefit obligations and funding requirements, Veralto's liquidity position or other financial measures; Veralto's management's plans and strategies for future operations, including statements relating to anticipated operating performance, customer demand, cost reductions, restructuring activities, new product and service developments, competitive strengths or market position, acquisitions and the integration thereof, divestitures, spin-offs, split-offs, initial public offerings, other securities offerings or other distributions, strategic opportunities, stock repurchases, dividends and executive compensation; growth, declines and other trends in markets Veralto sells into, including the impact of changes to global trade policies, restrictions on imports, related countermeasures and reciprocal tariffs; future, new or modified laws, regulations, accounting pronouncements or public policy changes; regulatory approvals and the timing and conditionality thereof; outstanding claims, legal proceedings, tax audits and assessments and other contingent liabilities; future foreign currency exchange rates and fluctuations in those rates; results of operations and/or financial condition; general economic and capital markets conditions; the anticipated timing of any of the foregoing; assumptions underlying any of the foregoing; and any other statements that address events or developments that Veralto intends or believes will or may occur in the future. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in our SEC filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and except to the extent required by applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events and developments or otherwise.

SOURCE Veralto

