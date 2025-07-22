UK Bedroom Furniture Market Insights Report 2024 Argos Faces Setbacks As UK Bedroom Furniture Market Shifts - Forecasts To 2029
Dublin, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Home Category Insight: Bedroom Furniture, 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The UK Home Category Insight: Bedroom furniture report offers a comprehensive insight into the UK bedroom furniture market, analyzing the sector, the key trends, the major players, and providing market forecasts out to 2029.
The UK bedroom furniture market grew by 0.6% in 2024 as it outpaced the total furniture market due to its links to health, with many consumers prioritising bedroom purchases over other furniture items. housing market taking away a driver of spend. This trend persisted throughout the first half of 2024, with consumers being reluctant to spend more despite greater confidence in their finances.
Key Highlights
- Bedroom furniture purchases are increasingly driven by consumer desire for quality paired with smart use of space The UK bedroom furniture market is forecast to grow by 2.1% to £3.933m in 2025 Marketing strategies emphasising sleep science and ergonomic benefits are resonating with health-conscious buyers, fuelling purchases
Scope
- Divan bed purchases driven by quality and maximising space Argos is the biggest loser in the bedroom furniture market in 2024 Mattresses continue to grow as consumers prioritise sleep health
Reasons to Buy
- Using our five year forecasts to 2029, learn how the bedroom furniture market is going to perform Understand what trends are important to consumers and how these are being incorporated into day to day living Use our in-depth competitive analysis to understand the current key players in the bedroom furniture market
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary Key Trends in the UK Bedroom Furniture Market 2024-2029 UK Bedroom Furniture Market 2024-2029 Competitive Landscape Methodolgy, Definitions & Contacts
Companies Featured
- Argos Amazon Aspire Bensons for Beds Bentley Designs Dreams Dunelm DUSK Furniture Village IKEA John Lewis & Partners Laura Ashley Neville Johnson Next Rockett St George Sharps The Range Wayfair Withings
