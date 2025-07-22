Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rezolute To Participate In The BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference


2025-07-22 07:31:33
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolute, Inc. (Nasdaq: RZLT) (“Rezolute” or the“Company”), a late-stage rare disease company focused on treating hypoglycemia caused by hyperinsulinism, today announced that management will participate in the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference, taking place July 29-30, 2025.

Management will be participating in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the conference. Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with the Rezolute management team should contact their BTIG representative.

About Rezolute, Inc.

Rezolute is a late-stage rare disease company focused on significantly improving outcomes for individuals with hypoglycemia caused by hyperinsulinism (“HI”). The Company's antibody therapy, ersodetug, is designed to treat all forms of HI and has shown substantial benefit in clinical trials and real-world use for the treatment of congenital HI and tumor HI. For more information, visit .

Contact:

Rezolute, Inc.
Christen Baglaneas
...
508-272-6717

Media
Sarah Lima
...
(774) 766-0200


