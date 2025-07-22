Rezolute To Participate In The BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference
Management will be participating in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the conference. Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with the Rezolute management team should contact their BTIG representative.
About Rezolute, Inc.
Rezolute is a late-stage rare disease company focused on significantly improving outcomes for individuals with hypoglycemia caused by hyperinsulinism (“HI”). The Company's antibody therapy, ersodetug, is designed to treat all forms of HI and has shown substantial benefit in clinical trials and real-world use for the treatment of congenital HI and tumor HI. For more information, visit .
Contact:
Rezolute, Inc.
Christen Baglaneas
...
508-272-6717
Media
Sarah Lima
...
(774) 766-0200
