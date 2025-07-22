Beyond Air Awarded Therapeutic Gases Agreement With Premier, Inc.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GARDEN CITY, N.Y., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) (“Beyond Air” or the“Company”), a commercial stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company focused on harnessing the power of nitric oxide (NO) to improve the lives of patients, has been awarded a national group purchasing agreement for therapeutic gases with Premier, Inc. Effective July 15, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for the LungFit PH system and disposable NO2 Smart Filters.

“We are proud to have been awarded this agreement with Premier, expanding access to our LungFit PH system across their extensive network of U.S. hospitals and healthcare providers. The agreement helps streamline the sales process for the Premier hospital network as they contemplate converting their NO supply to the LungFit PH system,” said Steve Lisi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Beyond Air.“Our innovative cylinder-free NO delivery system represents a transformative advancement compared to the legacy cylinder-based NO systems.”

The LungFit PH platform uses patented IonizerTM technology to generate unlimited, on-demand nitric oxide from ambient air, which is then able to be delivered directly to a ventilator circuit, regardless of dose or flow. Using only the power equivalent to a 60-watt lightbulb, the system ionizes nitrogen and oxygen molecules to form nitric oxide, while producing only minimal levels of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) as a byproduct. A built-in Smart Filter then effectively removes NO2 from the internal circuit, ensuring safe delivery to the patient

For the treatment of PPHN, the novel LungFit PH system is designed to deliver NO doses consistent with the current standard of care for delivery of 20 ppm NO, with a range of 0.5 ppm – 80 ppm (low concentration NO), for ventilated patients. Each Smart Filter provides 12 hours of therapy regardless of ventilator demands and can be replaced in seconds for uninterrupted treatment.

Premier is a leading technology-driven healthcare improvement company, providing solutions to two-thirds of all healthcare providers in the U.S. Playing a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, Premier unites providers, suppliers, payers and policymakers to make healthcare better with national scale, smarter with actionable intelligence and faster with novel technologies. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

This Premier contract was negotiated with the support of Beyond Air strategic partner, HealthCare Links, a corporate account consulting group specializing in national GPO access and alignment.

About LungFit *

Beyond Air's LungFit is a cylinder-free, phasic flow generator and delivery system designated as a medical device by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The ventilator-compatible version of the device can generate NO from ambient air on demand for delivery to the lungs at concentrations ranging from 1 ppm to 80 ppm. The LungFit system could potentially replace large, high-pressure NO cylinders, providing significant advantages in the hospital setting, including greatly reducing inventory and storage requirements, improving overall safety by eliminating NO2 purging steps, and offering other operational benefits.

LungFit can also deliver NO at concentrations at or above 80 ppm for potentially treating severe acute lung infections in the hospital setting (e.g., COVID-19, bronchiolitis) and chronic, refractory lung infections in the home setting (e.g., NTM). With the elimination of cylinders, Beyond Air intends to offer NO treatment in the home setting.

*Beyond Air's LungFit PH is approved for commercial use in the United States, European Union, Australia, Thailand, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan and New Zealand. Beyond Air's other LungFit systems are not approved for commercial use and are for investigational use only. Beyond Air is not suggesting NO use over 80 ppm or use at home.

About Beyond Air ® , Inc.

Beyond Air is a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company dedicated to harnessing the power of endogenous and exogenous nitric oxide (NO) to improve the lives of patients suffering from respiratory illnesses, neurological disorders, and solid tumors. The Company has received FDA approval and CE Mark for its first system, LungFit® PH, for the treatment of term and near-term neonates with hypoxic respiratory failure. Beyond Air is currently advancing its other revolutionary LungFit systems in clinical trials for the treatment of severe lung infections such as viral community-acquired pneumonia (including COVID-19) and nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM).

The Company has also partnered with The Hebrew University of Jerusalem to advance a pre-clinical program dedicated to the treatment of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and other neurological disorders. Additionally, Beyond Cancer, Ltd., an affiliate of Beyond Air, is investigating ultra-high concentrations of NO with a proprietary delivery system to target certain solid tumors in the pre-clinical setting. For more information, visit .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” concerning the potential safety and efficacy of inhaled nitric oxide and the ultra-high concentration nitric oxide product candidate, as well as its therapeutic potential in a number of indications; and the potential impact on patients and anticipated benefits associated with inhaled nitric oxide and the ultra-high concentration nitric oxide product candidate. Forward-looking statements include statements about expectations, beliefs, or intentions regarding product offerings, business, results of operations, strategies or prospects. You can identify such forward-looking statements by the words“appears,”“expects,”“plans,”“anticipates,”“believes”“expects,”“intends,”“looks,”“projects,”“goal,”“assumes,”“targets” and similar expressions and/or the use of future tense or conditional constructions (such as“will,”“may,”“could,”“should” and the like) and by the fact that these statements do not relate strictly to historical or current matters. Rather, forward-looking statements relate to anticipated or expected events, activities, trends or results as of the date they are made. Because forward-looking statements relate to matters that have not yet occurred, these statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and reflect views as of the date they are made with respect to future events and financial performance. Many factors could cause actual activities or results to differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in forward-looking statements, including risks related to the ability to raise additional capital; the timing and results of future pre-clinical studies and clinical trials; the potential that regulatory authorities, including the FDA and comparable non-U.S. regulatory authorities, may not grant or may delay approval for our product candidates; the approach to discover and develop novel drugs, which is unproven and may never lead to efficacious or marketable products; the ability to fund and the results of further pre-clinical studies and clinical trials of our product candidates; obtaining, maintaining and protecting intellectual property utilized by products; obtaining regulatory approval for products; competition from others using similar technology and others developing products for similar uses; dependence on collaborators; and other risks, which may, in part, be identified and described in the“Risk Factors” section of Beyond Air's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other of its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available on Beyond Air's website. Beyond Air and Beyond Cancer undertake no obligation to update, and have no policy of updating or revising, these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations Contact

Corey Davis, Ph.D.

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

...

(212) 915-2577