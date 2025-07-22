Trucent Expands Operations With New Facility Near Saltillo, Mexico

Trucent Mexico now operates from this Arteaga facility, featuring expanded office, lab, and service space.

Trucent Mexico's team of fluid management and service professionals at the Arteaga facility.

- Mike Smolen

DEXTER, MI, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Trucent , a leading provider of fluid separation and purification technologies , has announced the relocation of its Mexico operations from Monterrey to a new, larger facility in Arteaga, just outside Saltillo. This strategic move-to an established hub for manufacturing and industry-supports the company's rapid growth and expanding customer base throughout the region.

The 1,000-square-meter facility includes expanded office space, a state-of-the-art analytical laboratory, a fully equipped service bay, and multi-level shipping docks designed to support Trucent's advanced separation technologies. The enhanced space enables faster response times, greater technical capabilities, and improved service throughout Mexico.

Trucent Mexico has significantly expanded its footprint over the past four years, driven by strong regional demand and consistent year-over-year growth.

“With a 300% growth in our services during the past four years, Trucent needed a larger facility and expanded laboratory capabilities to support the significant increase of customers in this region,” said Luis Zamora, Trucent Mexico Business and Operations Manager.

The new location in the Saltillo/Arteaga region places Trucent at the heart of one of Mexico's fastest-growing industrial corridors. Known for its concentration of automotive and manufacturing operations-including major OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers-the area offers a strong logistics network and access to a skilled technical workforce. This positions Trucent to provide faster, more responsive support to its expanding customer base.

Under the leadership of Director Mike Smolen, the Mexico operation has become a vital hub for delivering fluid performance solutions to manufacturers and industrial partners. Trucent's mission-to help customers improve uptime, reduce waste, and lower fluid-related costs-drives every aspect of its work in the region.

“At Trucent, we believe clean fluids work better, last longer, and save money ,” said Smolen.“This investment in Saltillo strengthens our infrastructure and reflects our long-term commitment to supporting customers throughout Mexico.”

Trucent provides integrated fluid filtration, separation, and purification solutions across a wide range of industries, with technologies and service teams operating throughout North America.

___________________________________________________

About Trucent

Trucent Inc. is a sustainability-driven company specializing in fluid management solutions across multiple industries. With over two decades of experience, Trucent delivers innovative technologies and services to improve process efficiency, product quality, and environmental performance. Trucent Industrial Solutions is a global leader in fluid separation for the glass and brittle materials industry, offering centrifuge systems that enable faster processing times, increased yields, and consistent results-all with a customer-centric approach.

For more information, visit trucent.

Mary Beth Ronayne

Trucent

+1 877-280-7212

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.