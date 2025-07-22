ACHS's Dr. Tiffany Rodriguez Honored with 2025 DEAC Innovation Award

ACHS CAO Dr. Tiffany Rodriguez wins DEAC Innovation Award for ACE, an initiative integrating ethical AI to enhance online teaching and student success.

- Dr. Tiffany RodriguezPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The American College of Healthcare Sciences (ACHS) proudly announces that Chief Academic Officer Dr. Tiffany Rodriguez is the 2025 recipient of the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC) Innovation Award and was presented with the award at the 2025 DEAC Annual Conference in April. This prestigious recognition celebrates her leadership in developing and implementing the ACHS ACE Initiative, AI for Community Engagement: Advancing Communication, Teaching, and Learning. This yearlong initiative brings together stakeholders from across the institution, including students, to holistically integrate AI tools and practices to enhance online education and student success.Dr. Rodriguez had this to say,“Designing the ACE Initiative was about more than adopting AI tools-it was about building a culture of thoughtful exploration. I'm honored by this recognition and proud of how our community came together to make sure innovation stayed grounded in equity, ethics, and student impact”.The ACE Initiative reflects ACHS's commitment to ethical, intentional innovation in distance learning. As institutions navigate the rise of AI, ACHS has taken a proactive stance-empowering learners and educators alike to engage with AI as a collaborative tool. Under Dr. Rodriguez's direction, ACHS hosted a college-wide AI Pitch Fest , trained faculty and students in responsible AI use, and presented tools like Packback, Learnwise, and TimelyGrader to enhance both teaching and learning. ACHS has also partnered with Construct Education to expand engagement and experiential learning through an enhanced learning framework strategy that leverages AI tools and holistic instructional design strategies. These efforts are preparing ACHS graduates to lead in the evolving integrative health and wellness workforce, where digital literacy and AI integration are fast becoming essential.“Dr. Rodriguez's ACE Initiative embodies ACHS's holistic approach to all we do - from learning and technology to our commitment to innovation. We are proud that Dr. Rodriguez's work has been recognized with the DEAC Innovation Award and excited about the new ideas and approaches this initiative has brought to life,” shared ACHS President Tracey Abell.About ACHSFor nearly 50 years, ACHS has delivered fully online, accredited, integrative health education. As a Certified B Corporationand DEAC-accredited institution, ACHS continues to lead with purpose-aligning innovation with wellness, sustainability, and lifelong learning. The ACE Initiative represents the next step in that journey, ensuring ACHS remains at the forefront of accessible, student-centered online education. For questions about this press release or to schedule an interview, please contact Tracey Abell at ....

