Falcon Welcomes Its First Gulfstream - The Iconic G450
(MENAFN- NEWSBEAT WIRE) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: A new chapter begins at Falcon. The aviation division of Alex Group Investment has officially welcomed the iconic Gulfstream G450 into its fleet, a clear step forward in offering clients more range, more comfort, and an even better private jet experience.
The G450 joins Falcon Luxe’s first-ever Gulfstream as part of a broader strategy to focus on long-range, large-cabin aircraft that meet the evolving needs of today’s global travellers. Falcon recently retired its Dassault 2000 EX, making room for a new generation of long-range aircraft.
Why Gulfstream? Because it’s a name that resonates. The Gulfstream range are the star of the skies, one of the most admired and requested private jets in the world. It’s the kind of aircraft people recognize and appreciate for comfort and performance.
Its round windows are one of Gulfstream’s most famous design features. They fill the cabin with natural light, offer amazing views while flying, and are often used by travellers and influencers to take beautiful photos during the flight.
The Gulfstream G450 makes long flights feel easy. Its smooth performance and quiet cabin turn hours in the air into a calm, comfortable journey. With non-stop range from Dubai to Zurich, Maldives or Seychelles, it’s built for travellers who value both distance and peace of mind.
Mr. Sultan Rashit Abdulla Rashit Al Shene, Founder & Chairman of Alex Group Investment, shared his thoughts on this exciting addition: “We listen closely to what our clients want, their preferences guide everything we do. The arrival of the Gulfstream G450 is our way to show that we are always one step ahead in meeting their expectations. This is our gift to them, a promise that with Falcon Luxe, they have everything they need in the sky.”
