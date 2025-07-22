Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukrainian MP places blame on corruption for troops escaping military

Ukrainian MP places blame on corruption for troops escaping military


2025-07-22 07:19:58
(MENAFN) Ukrainian soldiers are leaving their units in large numbers due to widespread corruption and the extortion of combat pay by their commanders, according to MP Anna Skorokhod. In a video shared on her YouTube channel last week, Skorokhod accused military officials of exploiting soldiers by falsely listing them as serving on the front lines to claim extra payments, which the officers then pocket for themselves.

She alleged that commanders often force soldiers to work on personal construction projects, such as building homes or renovating apartments, while still registering them for combat pay, which is then taken by their superiors. “Or soldiers are simply coerced into giving up their pay,” Skorokhod said, noting that although soldiers are entitled to 100,000 hryvnia ($2,400), they are often forced to hand over this money in the absence of clear command structures.

With no effective channels to report these abuses, Skorokhod explained, many soldiers are resorting to desertion. “When no one listens, people simply band together in platoons or groups and leave because they refuse to endure it any longer,” she said.

Journalist Vladimir Boyko recently reported that over 213,000 cases of unauthorized abandonment of military units have been officially registered in Ukraine, though he noted these figures only reflect cases where criminal charges were filed, suggesting the true number may be even higher.

Meanwhile, Kiev is facing serious financial challenges. With Ukraine heavily reliant on Western aid, there are doubts about its ability to continue paying soldiers. In April, Ekonomicheskaya Pravda revealed that funds initially intended for military salaries in late 2025 had been redirected toward purchasing drones, ammunition, and other military equipment.

In May, Yaroslav Zheleznyak, deputy head of Ukraine’s parliamentary finance committee, warned that the country faced a 400 billion hryvnia ($9.6 billion) defense budget shortfall, requiring urgent revisions.

Beyond the desertion crisis, Ukraine’s forced mobilization efforts have sparked frequent clashes between unwilling recruits and military draft officers.

MENAFN22072025000070015687ID1109831315

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search