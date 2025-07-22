403
Erdogan Slams Silence on Genocide in Gaza
(MENAFN) Remaining silent on the situation in Gaza amounts to being "complicit in the crimes against humanity" perpetrated by Israel, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared on Tuesday.
Speaking at the opening of the International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF) in Istanbul, Erdogan vowed that Türkiye would persist in spotlighting what he described as Israel's genocide against Gaza’s population—claiming it surpasses the atrocities committed by the Nazis.
“Our goal is to establish a ceasefire as soon as possible. Allowing humanitarian aid to enter Gaza is another priority,” he stated.
He expressed deep concern over the deteriorating humanitarian conditions in Gaza: “Plight of children in Gaza, who are skin and bones from hunger because humanitarian aid is not allowed in, is our plight,” he said.
“No one with even a shred of human dignity can accept this cruelty in which dozens of innocent people die every day because they cannot find a morsel of bread or a sip of water,” Erdogan added, underscoring the human toll.
“In these dark days, when mass deaths from hunger have begun, I call on the entire international community to unite on the side of humanity,” he urged.
Turning to national defense, Erdogan highlighted Türkiye’s resilience in the face of international resistance. The country, he said, has surmounted "embargoes, double standards, and diplomatic pressures" to become a dominant player in the global defense arena.
"Domestic production rate in our defense industry has now exceeded 80%," he noted.
The six-day IDEF 2025 event kicked off Tuesday under the auspices of the Turkish Presidency, coordinated by the National Defense Ministry, the Defense Industries Secretariat, and the Armed Forces Foundation.
Now in its 17th edition, the fair spans multiple venues across Istanbul—including the Istanbul Fair Center, Atatürk Airport, Wow Hotel, and the Atakoy Marina.
The exhibition features a vast array of military hardware and technologies, including armored and tactical vehicles, unmanned systems across land, air, and sea, advanced weapons platforms, long-range anti-tank missile systems, infantry arms, military simulators, electronic warfare tools, propulsion systems, and explosive ordnance disposal gear.
Large crowds are expected throughout the event, with numerous signing ceremonies anticipated.
The previous iteration of the fair took place in July 2023 in Istanbul.
